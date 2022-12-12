Len Ironside: Hats off to unsung Aberdeen heroes bringing cheer to the Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Len Ironside: Hats off to unsung Aberdeen heroes bringing cheer to the Granite City

By Len Ironside
December 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 16, 2022, 10:44 am
Volunteers from Street Friends pose for a photo in Aberdeen city centre (Image: Street Friends)
Volunteers from Street Friends pose for a photo in Aberdeen city centre (Image: Street Friends)

Individuals and groups across Aberdeen who put the needs and happiness of other people first deserve our praise, writes Len Ironside.

We live in interesting but confusing political times.

Who would have thought that, in 2022, a Conservative government would have redistributed our tax monies to the public, in order to assist in the cost of living crisis, mainly of their own making? It seems to be counter to all their political instincts, but a welcome move.

And that a former Aberdeen councillor would lead the SNP in the House of Commons? Stephen Flynn was a strong leader when in Aberdeen City Council, and will certainly be an effective debater in parliament, unlike the more pedestrian approach of Ian Blackford.

Who would have thought that our former prime minister, Gordon Brown, would re-emerge to produce a politically solid document that counters the need for Scottish independence, in a form that includes the whole of the UK?

Gordon is a man of great intellect, and has produced a well-thought-out plan to counter the remoteness of Westminster from every area of the UK, giving further powers to the Scottish Government.

How did we arrive at the strange paradox where a charity, set up to help homeless people, has ended up with its staff on strike, because they say they cannot pay their own rent? Strange times indeed.

But, for the next few weeks, let’s give all those political considerations a rest, and let’s enjoy the magic of Christmas. It’s a wonderful time of year, and, even without the religious connotations, the story of baby Jesus is a lovely one which children the world over can enjoy.

Here’s to unsung heroes who make us feel happier

In these dour and challenging times, I feel we should also be thankful and celebrate some of those in Aberdeen who, on a voluntary basis, bring happiness to our citizens. Unsung heroes who just go about their business and, on the way, make us all feel happier.

People like David Angus: a talented professional musician who regularly sings outside the Bon Accord centre in all weathers. He has a repertoire ranging from the 1960s to more modern contemporary selections. He writes some of his own music and, in 2019, he released his debut album, When the Clubs Come Out.

David regularly performs in the established venues in Aberdeen and has supported many well-known bands. A talented young man, he cheers up shoppers, and does so out of his love for music and people.

Two more heroes: Julie and her husband, James Haig. James is a quality butcher with radical ideas. When Covid prevented customers from getting to their shop on Schoolhill, James bought a van and took his quality produce all round the north-east.

They begin work at 5am every morning, six days a week. And, yet, they still manage to raise money for local funds and charities. An engaging couple who are always smiling and cheerful. A pleasure to meet, and always make you feel welcome.

Julie and James Haig, owners of Haigs Food Hall on Schoolhill. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Much like the volunteer “Street Friends”, who can be seen in their yellow jackets, pulling trollies up and down the length of Union Street, giving out welcome refreshments to homeless people and individuals going through hard times.

They are now looking to hand out gloves, scarfs and hats, which are being donated by the public, for people enduring the cold winter. All volunteers. Always happy to chat with anyone, and brighten up their day. They give their own time freely.

Local organisations making life better for many

When Rosie’s Cafe in Rosemount shut down, there was disappointment. But, it was recently able to reopen in the Tillydrone Community Centre. A great boost for that area.

As well as providing opportunities for people with disabilities, Rosie’s Social Enterprises has a craft shop on Holburn Street, which recycles old furniture and creates quality items for sale.

The organisation provides training, support and work experience for people recovering from mental illness, who have acquired brain injuries, and those with learning disabilities

The organisation provides training, support and work experience for people recovering from mental illness, who have acquired brain injuries, and those with learning disabilities. They learn new skills and receive one-to-one support, helping them to return to work.

It’s a great place to visit. The staff are happy to see you, and keen to tell you all about their enterprise.

Manager Alison Paterson pictured at the official reopening of Rosie’s Cafe, in Tillydrone Community Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And, in a special season for children, I must mention Befriend a Child’s award-winning Giving Tree scheme, which will provide some of the young people they support, who are living in difficult and challenging situations, quality gifts to open on Christmas Day – in some cases, for the first time ever. And all thanks to the generosity of the people living and working in Aberdeen.

I would love to see the smiles on the faces of those children.

So, during this period of goodwill, let’s be grateful that we have individuals and groups like these, bringing happiness and joy to us all. Regardless of our politics, the milk of human kindness flows.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

