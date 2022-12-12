Len Ironside: Hats off to unsung Aberdeen heroes bringing cheer to the Granite City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Individuals and groups across Aberdeen who put the needs and happiness of other people first deserve our praise, writes Len Ironside.

We live in interesting but confusing political times.

Who would have thought that, in 2022, a Conservative government would have redistributed our tax monies to the public, in order to assist in the cost of living crisis, mainly of their own making? It seems to be counter to all their political instincts, but a welcome move.

And that a former Aberdeen councillor would lead the SNP in the House of Commons? Stephen Flynn was a strong leader when in Aberdeen City Council, and will certainly be an effective debater in parliament, unlike the more pedestrian approach of Ian Blackford.

Who would have thought that our former prime minister, Gordon Brown, would re-emerge to produce a politically solid document that counters the need for Scottish independence, in a form that includes the whole of the UK?

Gordon is a man of great intellect, and has produced a well-thought-out plan to counter the remoteness of Westminster from every area of the UK, giving further powers to the Scottish Government.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @StephenFlynnSNP has been elected the SNP Westminster leader. 📣 We will hold this Tory government to account, put forward the positive case for independence, and always stand up for Scotland. 👉🏼 Join us and help us win Scotland's independence: https://t.co/9Qm6B6B4Bq pic.twitter.com/UsKQRzFciC — The SNP (@theSNP) December 6, 2022

How did we arrive at the strange paradox where a charity, set up to help homeless people, has ended up with its staff on strike, because they say they cannot pay their own rent? Strange times indeed.

But, for the next few weeks, let’s give all those political considerations a rest, and let’s enjoy the magic of Christmas. It’s a wonderful time of year, and, even without the religious connotations, the story of baby Jesus is a lovely one which children the world over can enjoy.

Here’s to unsung heroes who make us feel happier

In these dour and challenging times, I feel we should also be thankful and celebrate some of those in Aberdeen who, on a voluntary basis, bring happiness to our citizens. Unsung heroes who just go about their business and, on the way, make us all feel happier.

People like David Angus: a talented professional musician who regularly sings outside the Bon Accord centre in all weathers. He has a repertoire ranging from the 1960s to more modern contemporary selections. He writes some of his own music and, in 2019, he released his debut album, When the Clubs Come Out.

David regularly performs in the established venues in Aberdeen and has supported many well-known bands. A talented young man, he cheers up shoppers, and does so out of his love for music and people.

Two more heroes: Julie and her husband, James Haig. James is a quality butcher with radical ideas. When Covid prevented customers from getting to their shop on Schoolhill, James bought a van and took his quality produce all round the north-east.

They begin work at 5am every morning, six days a week. And, yet, they still manage to raise money for local funds and charities. An engaging couple who are always smiling and cheerful. A pleasure to meet, and always make you feel welcome.

Much like the volunteer “Street Friends”, who can be seen in their yellow jackets, pulling trollies up and down the length of Union Street, giving out welcome refreshments to homeless people and individuals going through hard times.

They are now looking to hand out gloves, scarfs and hats, which are being donated by the public, for people enduring the cold winter. All volunteers. Always happy to chat with anyone, and brighten up their day. They give their own time freely.

Local organisations making life better for many

When Rosie’s Cafe in Rosemount shut down, there was disappointment. But, it was recently able to reopen in the Tillydrone Community Centre. A great boost for that area.

As well as providing opportunities for people with disabilities, Rosie’s Social Enterprises has a craft shop on Holburn Street, which recycles old furniture and creates quality items for sale.

The organisation provides training, support and work experience for people recovering from mental illness, who have acquired brain injuries, and those with learning disabilities. They learn new skills and receive one-to-one support, helping them to return to work.

It’s a great place to visit. The staff are happy to see you, and keen to tell you all about their enterprise.

And, in a special season for children, I must mention Befriend a Child’s award-winning Giving Tree scheme, which will provide some of the young people they support, who are living in difficult and challenging situations, quality gifts to open on Christmas Day – in some cases, for the first time ever. And all thanks to the generosity of the people living and working in Aberdeen.

I would love to see the smiles on the faces of those children.

So, during this period of goodwill, let’s be grateful that we have individuals and groups like these, bringing happiness and joy to us all. Regardless of our politics, the milk of human kindness flows.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader