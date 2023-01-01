David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have

By David Knight
January 1, 2023, 6:00 am
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)

In an age of social media mobs and heavy-handed policing, we must fiercely defend our right to speak our truth, writes David Knight.

I was listening to an interview with a man who became something of a celebrity after being confronted by police for holding a blank sheet of paper in public.

He was speaking a few days ago, and clearly basking in the joy of being vindicated.

It was a protest stunt aimed at the new monarch, but also underlined a basic principle.

Police had a rethink amid a hullabaloo about heavy-handedness, and promised to be more careful around peaceful protest.

These days, I sense freedom of expression is under threat from all directions in our new intolerant world. Shouting people down or destroying them are now standard weapons in response to anything deemed politically incorrect.

Whatever happened to the old phrase: “I disagree strongly with what you say, but respect your right to say it”?

My resolution going forward into the new year is to encourage everyone to challenge such threats to genuine free speech at every opportunity.

Does that mean anything goes and there are no limits? Of course not.

Instant vilification has become too common

Surely there is a limit to how much gratuitous offence you can get away with before the public puts its foot down? But, those calibrations must also be as relaxed as can be, and not screwed down by chronic sensitivity.

Let’s be reasonable about it. Or, put another way, ask what the average man or woman in the street would think of such “outrages” – as opposed to howling mobs on social media, who make a profession out of a state of perpetual offence.

Some members of the public were arrested or threatened with arrest as the Queen’s funeral cortege made its way through Scotland (Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson)

As a lawyer once put it, what would the man on “the Clapham omnibus think?” as an accurate barometer of public opinion.

The exact geographic location in this famous old legal expression is flexible, of course, and travels well around the world. Therefore, the opinion of someone on a bus in Drumnadrochit or Aberchirder is just as valid.

It’s now common to hear thousands demanding instant vilification or punishment, sackings, or even a company’s products boycotted. Is this a reasonable response to freedom of expression?

Is  a blank piece of paper a threat?

The “blank paper man” confrontation was a by-product of police responses to incidents of public dissent towards King Charles as he led street processions in mourning, immediately after the Queen’s death.

Throwing eggs or overly aggressive behaviour which alarms people in public places – especially when royal security is at stake – is obviously going to attract police attention. But what about the man in the crowd who held up the blank piece of paper as King Charles passed? He was assessed as a potential threat.

All right, some people might have marked him down as a clever clogs who ought to do something more useful. But, he forced an issue which should concern all of us

He must have been, or why did police ask him about his motives – and his address, while they were at it?

A point was being made by this man, of course, about peaceful protest and free speech.

All right, some people might have marked him down as a clever clogs who ought to do something more useful. But, he forced an issue which should concern all of us – that freedom of expression was being suffocated by police overreaction.

Police accused of being too tough and not tough enough

Ironically, police have also had to address accusations of not being tough enough – with climate protesters, whose actions cause mass disruption to everyday life. They, too, feel they have a right to freedom of expression.

But, it seems, we have to accept that such freedoms are not limitless; otherwise, we descend into complete anarchy.

Nevertheless, the starting point must be to defend this basic right where justified or, before we know it, it’s lost.

heatwave competitive eaters electric cars
Climate protests increased in frequency during 2022 (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)

“Not my King”. These were the words the man was allegedly warned not to write, or he would face arrest.

Similar blank-paper protests surfaced in Edinburgh around the time of the Queen’s death, after actual arrests. They are already an established symbol of protest in China and Russia, but with far worse consequences for those brave enough.

Freedom of expression and information are paramount

Freedom of expression has a close relation: freedom of information. This is another basic principle which is a battleground between public institutions and the media, as well as other interested parties.

We can learn a lot about bodies, such as local or central government, from what they won’t tell us rather than what they will.

Take Aberdeen City Council, for example. It refused stubbornly to reveal the absenteeism records of its child protection committee, but caved in after terrier-like persistence by The P&J. More openness about its membership is still lacking, however.

Now, the same authority is causing public concern with dubious “experimental traffic orders” to dramatically change – and disrupt – traffic flows. These unusual orders mean the council doesn’t consult the public in advance; it can be done after it’s all up and running.

You can’t write comedy material as good as this.

Oh, and one more thing. Happy New Year, by the way.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

