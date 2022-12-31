The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective ‘Aberdeen City Council’ dominated once again in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective ‘Aberdeen City Council’ dominated once again in 2022

By The Flying Pigs
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 31, 2022, 9:54 am
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Moray Barber, Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel

With a land war in Europe, three prime ministers and a state funeral, 2022 wasn’t a great year for fans of peace and quiet. We asked some of our regular contributors to pick their standouts from a turbulent year.

J Fergus Lamont, arts critic

The Flying Pigs

There was a cornucopia of cultural highlights in Aberdeen’s 2022. However, there can be only one artist in pole position. Whether it was the Union Street Traffic Deconstruction art installation, or the mysterious “Portrait of Barney Crockett” (truly a Dorian Gray for our times!), the artistic heroes of the year are very definitely the situationist collective, “Aberdeen City Council”.

Just when one thinks one has seen it all, they produce another blinder which leaves one speechless with admiration. They even managed a final “happening” in the dying embers of the year.

The heartbreaking “Nativity Scene in an empty shop window” – both a timely comment on the faith/consumerism dichotomy with which we all wrestle at this time of year, and also a powerful depiction of the way in which deeper meaning can seem within reach but, yet, be unobtainable, trapped behind the glass of a disused shoe shop. I wept.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle guru

I da ken about youse, but I hiv deen a lot o cogitating lately. At’s my ain fault for eating a hale tub o’ Quality Street.

However, I hiv decided my highlight ‘o the year has tae be Will Smith at the Oscars. Mind that? Fan he gied the Chris Rock a smack on Iive TV? At wiz magic, ‘at.

Apparently it wiz cos Chris had made a joke about Will’s wife’s alpaca. Some folk is right touchy aboot their pets, is they?

Jock Alexander of MTV (Meiklewartle Television)

I hiv watched an affa lot o’ telly this year files stuck oot in the sticks wi’ a combination o’ lockdoon and nesty weather, but, efter watching him on the box o’er Christmas, I hiv decided that my highlight o’ the year wiz watching the new King Charles back in September, getting in a stushy fan his pen stairted leaking.

Fair play tae him, it’s nae an easy implement tae use for a mannie wi sausage fingers like his, fit eyewiz mak Skittery Wullie start salivating. But it wiz a moment o’ humanity and relatability, and it wiz fine tae see he wiz as prone tae get as exasperated aboot modren innoflations nae working properly as fit I dae. I dare say I’d hae jist as much trouble masel, if fountain pens iver reach Meikle Wartle.

Cheerio and a GUID NEW YEAR tae ab’dy!

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit who always has one eye on the future

As 2022 draws to a close, Old Kenny is casting his retrospeculative eye on the year what is soon going to be the year what was. We had a winter World Cup, another new gaffer at Pittodrie and, of course, said goodbye to Pelé, the greatest GOAT of all time.

With any luck, it might mean that, whenever England is on the TV in the future, we hear about something other than 1966

But, there’s not no doubting my top sporting moment of 2022. I was liberally busting with pride when the Lionessesses won the Euros in the summer, putting British soccer back on the map.

And, with any luck, it might mean that, whenever England is on the TV in the future, we hear about something other than 1966. Fingers crossed!

Jonathan M Lewis, local headteacher

It’s been a transformative year at Garioch Academy.

We started the year longing for a return to normality. For pupils and teachers to be able to ditch the face coverings and look one another in the eye, as two humans on the same joyful journey towards education and growth.

For the most part, the face masks came off during 2022 (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)

And, now, as the year ends and normality has resumed, pupils and teachers alike are sick of the sight of each other. Praise be!

Struan Metcalfe, MP for Aberdeenshire North and surrounding Nether Regions

For me, 2022 has been a year of adding value, a year of building, and a year of opportunities.

So many of my colleagues in the government resigned or got the shove that I’ve ended up with a job in the Department of Trade. Lacks! It’s jolly important, but (whisper it) I don’t have the foggiest what I’m doing! What japes.

Until this year, ‘trussed’ meant to bind the legs of a bird ahead of cooking, or to support or to strengthen

Anyhoo, my highlight of 2022 was when it brought us an additional meaning to a verb in the Great British dictionary.

Until this year, “trussed” meant to bind the legs of a bird ahead of cooking, or to support or to strengthen. Now, of course, it means to make a total hash of something because of your total and terrifying incompetence. Cf: “Oh, God, I think we’ve totally Trussed up the economy!”

@FlyingPigNews

