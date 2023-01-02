James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a result

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a result

By James Bream
January 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)

We all like to be optimistic at the start of a new year, but things might get worse financially before they get better, warns James Bream.

At this time of year, I generally try to go a bit Mystic Meg in the column.

Back in January 2020, I predicted that, around the mid-2020s, there would be a massive push on clean energy, influenced by some significant (but unknown) policy change, or other external shocks. I think windfall taxes, war and energy transition driven by energy security foci fit well into that prediction.

I also forecast interest rates and inflation to both be in negative territory in 2029 – a few years off yet, so you’ll need to be patient on that one.

About 15 months ago, I also predicted high inflation in the short term. I’ve been consistent, though, in my view that, while this winter will be tough, it is next winter we should be worrying about financially.

There are a few drivers which I think could lead to inflation remaining high through this year (high is above 2%). These influences include the energy bill support given by government which, in effect, delays inflation from last year into this year and next; increased economic activity in China, which might have an influence on commodity prices; and war continuing in Ukraine.

We have also not seen any impact on inflation due to increased mortgage costs yet, which will flow through in the years ahead. I don’t think wage rises will necessarily have a massive impact on inflation, as these will be largely lost on people simply getting by day-to-day. So, my message is to plan carefully this year; plan for the worst and we may get better.

2022’s strikes could end up looking small fry

I’m concerned about these wider influences because of compound inflationary impacts. Say that inflation is 10% in the year to November 2022, and say it is 10% for the year to November 2023. What this means in practice is that a good that costs £1 in November 2021 would cost £1.10 in November 2022, and £1.21 in November 2023. In effect, the two-year inflation rate at November 2023 is 21%!

This means that people on low incomes getting 10% rises in wages aren’t matching inflation, even though often we look at these numbers in isolation, year-on-year. When workers realise this next year, it might make the striking this year look like small-fry stuff.

The forecast for inflation doesn’t look good at the moment (Image: Kzenon/Shutterstock)

As I have written before, the problem is greater given that inflation rates are higher for those on lower wages, because this group spends a larger percentage of their income on the basics, like food and heating.

The Bank of England is more “optimistic” than me – but, then, it has been wrong before, and I think it’s better to look more carefully at the downsides. I take the view that there are further risks which are often not priced into forecasts. For example, what if another boat got wedged into the Suez Canal?

Forecasting economics is all about opinions, though – just think of it like your view on Aberdeen FC playing three at the back or a flat back four

Others do look more positively and say that energy prices will fall back from highs last year (thus creating negative inflation), and that there could be an improvement in global supply chain conditions. Forecasting economics is all about opinions, though – just think of it like your view on Aberdeen FC playing three at the back or a flat back four.

Start planning your holidays for 2024

For a nerd like me, the general growing interest in economics during 2022 was interesting. All of a sudden, the drivers of inflation, commodity costs, mortgage rate changes and all manner of financially-orientated economic measures were at the front of people’s minds. Again, looking back to my review in January 2020, it certainly puts into perspective what a benign decade that was, in many respects.

So, to my predictions for the year ahead. I think the Bank of England have undercooked their inflation forecasts, and think it will remain above 2% for 2023, but we’ll see much lower levels in 2024. I think we’ll end the year in a better place, with the pound strengthening (think about holidays for 2024).

James believes 2024 will be the big year for splashing out on travel (Image: Maridav/Shutterstock)

We are likely to see investment in hydrocarbon and clean energy and windfall taxes clash, and become a real challenge.

At Westminster, it will feel like nothing is happening, which isn’t a bad thing. In Scotland, independence will go nowhere, but continue to be the SNP’s vote-winner, rather than performance on major issues.

In Aberdeen, city centre changes will continue to be piecemeal and frustrating, but I’m hopeful that there might be coalescence around some major opportunities later this year.

I also predict Duk Lopes to win the Ballon d’Or, and confirmation on what AFC will do on a stadium this year (again).

James Bream is CEO of Aberdeen-based Katoni Engineering and chair of DYW North East

