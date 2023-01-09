Len Ironside: Politicians refusing to help the NHS should hang their heads in shame

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Decision-makers must communicate and make difficult decisions in order to restore our health service to greatness, writes Len Ironside.

Here we are in 2023, and I wish you all a happy new year.

It has the prospect of being a much better year than last, although the previous issues are not wiped. It’s not a clean sheet.

Sadly, we are still suffering from political ignorance and stubbornness over our National Health Service.

This wonderful institution, created in 1948 and used as a template all round the world, looking after people from the cradle to the grave, is being systematically destroyed. Everyone in the UK has relied on the NHS, and we all will again, at some point during our lifetimes.

No one would dispute the commitment and compassion shown by our dedicated nurses, doctors and specialists. However, the system is creaking at the seams. It’s been like this, through political complacency, for at least a decade – long before Covid overtook us.

Remember, the Red Cross declared a state of emergency within the NHS in 2017, over the same issues we face today. It’s a humanitarian crisis which has now reached breaking point.

I find it unbelievable that both the UK and Scottish Governments refuse to negotiate a pay and condition settlement with NHS staff.

In any industrial dispute, the unions put forward their request, and the employers put forward what they feel is appropriate. Both sides then sit down and discuss a suitable compromise that everyone is willing to accept. But refusal to communicate is creating a serious problem.

Agencies are profiteering from the NHS crisis

Full marks to the senior clinicians who have spoken out over the crisis. They recognise the pressure under which staff operate, at every level, because they see it day in, day out. It’s unsustainable, and needs an equally compassionate response from both governments – perhaps, for once, actually working together!

Both Humza Yousaf, Scottish health minister, and Steve Barclay, his Westminster counterpart, are completely cloth-eared, refusing to sit down and settle the dispute. And, at the same time, appearing to be unavailable, thus avoiding any media appearances to discuss their intransigence.

Meanwhile, the NHS is forced to pay out extreme amounts for agency staff. The current hourly rate for a general NHS Band 5 nurse is around £13.35 per hour. Yet, some agency staff are charging £26.92, and up to £46 for a nurse practitioner.

It’s estimated that around £3 billion is spent by the NHS on using agency workers. Agencies are profiteering from the NHS crisis, and both governments can do something about that, if they choose.

My life was saved by NHS staff

It makes me so angry when Conservative politicians, like Vicky Ford and James Cleverly, appear on TV and patronisingly tell us their family members are doctors or nurses – yet they resist any attempt to allow this dispute to be settled, and simply follow the government line. They should hang their heads in shame.

It’s easy for MPs to collect their almost £90,000 a year salaries, plus expenses, paid for with our taxes, whilst the public and our medical staff suffer, both physically and mentally.

Admitted as an emergency, I lapsed into a coma. But nurses, consultants and specialist worked on me and helped me recover

Nurses are ending 12-hour shifts in tears because they are unable to provide the level of care necessary for their patients. They all live in a state of constant anxiety and pressure. Medical staff are facing burnout, for heaven’s sake.

Despite all the warm words, it’s clear the people running our governments haven’t personally experienced and understood the value of our health service, and are incapable of listening and acting on the advice of those who work tirelessly in that field.

Several years ago, my life was saved by NHS staff. Admitted as an emergency, I lapsed into a coma. But nurses, consultants and specialist worked on me and helped me recover. I am eternally grateful for all that they did. I will always support and defend frontline medical staff.

Politics is about priorities

I cannot understand those who put themselves forward for election allegedly to improve the lives of ordinary people, then systematically ignore any difficult decision that comes along after being voted in. That’s an abdication of their responsibility – and a lack of compassion.

Three health boards wanted the Scottish Government to declare a critical incident between Christmas and New Year. The request was refused. Well, it’s happening, whether you accept it or not. It’s no longer a choice – it’s now a reality.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his own family involved in pharmacy, has pledged to reduce hospital waiting times, totally misunderstanding that you cannot do that without enough qualified staff. The reality is that the NHS is haemorrhaging employees due to pressure, workload and poor wages.

All of this is so callous and insensitive. It is also unnecessary.

Politics is about priorities. For the sake of our country, negotiate a settlement, improve their working conditions, and encourage others to seek future employment in our beloved NHS.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader