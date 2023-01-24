Scott Begbie: Where were the council gritters when we needed them?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: Where were the council gritters when we needed them?

By Scott Begbie
January 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 8:18 am
Far too many pavements were in a treacherous condition across the north-east (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)
A sharp rise in A&E visits due to icy pavements put unnecessary strain on the NHS last week, writes Scott Begbie.

I was briefly reminded of the lyrics from Walking in the Air last Friday, when I found myself doing just that.

But there wasn’t a magical snowman in sight – just a sheet of black ice that had been lying in wait for me at my front door, ready to send me airborne as soon as stepped on it.

To be fair, flying through the air wasn’t the worst part. I barely realised that had happened.

It was being slammed back onto the ground harder than a WWE wrestler that I wasn’t too keen on. That and having the wind completely knocked out of me, while it slowly sank in that I had fallen victim to the treacherous conditions of that icy blast.

So treacherous, in fact, that I couldn’t even get purchase to stand back up again. I had to roll over onto gravel before I could find my feet and decide just to suck it up and get on with the day.

Now, my hitting the deck on my own property was sheer bad luck on my own part. But, when I arrived in Aberdeen, the state of the pavements were down to the cooncil.

I tell you what, Torvill and Dean would have had their work cut out getting across the stretch outside Markies early on Friday.

The injury toll steadily mounted

As the day wore on, there were more and more tales of people slipping and falling on stretches of glass-like pavements. A colleague told of watching at least four folk take a tumble while he was getting his kids safely to school.

The toll of injuries at A&E steadily mounted during the day, and Aberdeen wasn’t the only one to fall short on the gritting front. Many of Stonehaven’s streets and roads were just as bad.

But why?

Proper gritting is vital to keep roads safe for everyone.

Surely, in this day and age, when even a seven-year-old can get a weather forecast on their phone, the cooncil high heid yins must have an inkling that they might need to ramp up the gritters?

And, yes, I know that freezing rain on top of gritted surfaces puts you back to square one. So, go do them again – and be quick about it. Where were the council gritters when we needed them?

After all, the steady stream of folk heading into A&E with injuries isn’t exactly helping an NHS system already stretched to breaking point.

I am just making paracetamol my best friend and being patient instead of being a patient

There were also plenty of folk injured who didn’t seek medical attention. I was one of them.

As Friday and the weekend rolled on, it became pretty obvious that I cracked some ribs when I smacked down onto the path. You can tell by wee things like the shooting pain when you try to sit down, stand up – and let’s not even discuss trying to get in and out bed.

But, seeing as the only treatment for damaged ribs is time and painkillers, I am just making paracetamol my best friend and being patient instead of being a patient.

See, that’s me doing my bit for the NHS. Now, can the cooncil do the same and, next time winter bites, pull out all the stops to keep people safe?

Scott Begbie is a long-time journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

