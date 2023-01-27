Moreen Simpson: Ice-rink conditions across Aberdeen were unacceptable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moreen Simpson: Ice-rink conditions across Aberdeen were unacceptable

By Moreen Simpson
January 27, 2023, 6:00 am
Did you find yourself skating along north-east streets recently? (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Did you find yourself skating along north-east streets recently? (Image: Helen Hepburn)

The public, and particularly pensioners, are expected to risk their necks every time temperatures drop across the north-east, writes Moreen Simpson.

Here’s hopin’ that’s the last of the baltic weather.

The front of my hoosie facing north, my driveway was sheet ice for about a week. Normally my son-in-law spreads rock salt, but every shop he tried was sold oot.

Oh, the state of me on Thursday morning, having ordered a taxi to the hairdresser because I knew the streets were bad. Danglin’ a bottle of prosecco in a gift bag for her 50th birthday, I slowly, gingerly, felt my way oot to the car on the road.

I clutched onto the front of the hoose, then roon to the wee side wall, the bottle clunkin’ and clankin’ against the granite with every shooglie step. The driver, who’d been into his phone, obviously heard my din, loupin’ oot to proffer a helping arm, warning: “You’ll either brak a bone or yer bottle.”

That afternoon, I even managed to negotiate oot my recyclin’ bin in a sort of very slow Skaters Waltz routine, which wouldn’t have scored bad in Dancing on Ice.

‘Ye shouldna be oot’

Friday came the real nightmare. I decided to up to Farmfoods for cheap salt to de-ice my drive. Same palaver gettin oot, leanin’ on the hoose and the wall. Turns oot, that was the easy bit.

Every pavement was packed ice. Unwalkable. Even the middle of the side roads up to the shop were treacherous. A gadgie shouted: “I’d gie ye a han’ hen, but I damn’t near skited masel’. Ye shouldna be oot.” Too true.

I was risking having a serious fall to buy something… to stop me having a serious fall. How feel is that?

Icy pavements in Aberdeen (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)

Made it to Farmfoods to discover there’d been, yup, a run on salt. Not a grain left. Shssh…ave a bandie.

Into the wee shoppie doon a bit for butteries, whining: “Dinna suppose ye’ve ony salt?” Sez the cheery cove: “Foo much dye want? Sellin’ like hotcakes so I bought up more this mornin’.” The joy of a well-run corner shoppie ower a big chain.

Homeward bound, I stuck to the ice-free gutters of the main roads. Easier said than done. Even though I was dutifully facing the oncoming traffic, some drivers still veered so close they almost skimmed my anorak. Sods.

Public were expected to risk their necks

On my own street, I crossed to my side, only a few minties later to hear something grunging close behind – a ruddy great bus right up my bum! Good job the driver didn’t peep, otherwise I’d have tiddled masellie.

Home safely to spread the salt, made the happy discovery our bins hadn’t been emptied. Well, there’s a fine how-de-do. I’m presuming it was too icy for the poor scaffies to humph the wheelies on untreated surfaces. Health and safety, eh?

During cold weather, pavements like this one on Clifton Road in Aberdeen can become treacherously slippery (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)

Yet, the public, particularly pensioners, were expected to risk their necks. And, if the waste gangs were having a day off, couldn’t they have been alternatively employed gritting the pavements?

Oor cooncil spends tens of millions of pounds on harebrain schemes, like the revamp at the beach and Union Terrace Gardens, when all we really, really want is a bittie of sand or salt to keep us safe in winter. The way it used to be.

Shame on everyone responsible for the lethal state of our city last week.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Editor's Picks

Most Commented