Scott Begbie: Brilliance of Spectra will send doom-mongers scuttling back into the gloom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Brilliance of Spectra will send doom-mongers scuttling back into the gloom

By Scott Begbie
February 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 6:34 am
Giant tentacles on Marischal Square were a highlight of Spectra in 2020 (Image: David Dalziel/DC Thomson)
Giant tentacles on Marischal Square were a highlight of Spectra in 2020 (Image: David Dalziel/DC Thomson)

There are bound to be the usual naysayers limbering up to put Spectra down, but it’s a unique festival that Aberdeen should be proud of, writes Scott Begbie.

Prepare to be dazzled, good people of Aberdeen – Spectra is back.

And I can’t wait to see the grey Granite City transformed into a riot of colour and light this weekend, during my absolute favourite of all the festivals we are so lucky to have.

Yes, I know that’s a bold statement, given the quality of Nuart, True North, and the laugh riot that is the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival. But, there is something truly transformational about the festival of light that always puts a smile on my face and returns a sense of wonder to my heart.

I think I truly fell in love with Spectra the year they had tentacles dangling off the top of Marischal Square. The idea of coming into work to an office that looked like it had been invaded by squiddy aliens appealed to my eight-year-old inner self, who still believes the Tardis is real and that being on the bridge of the Enterprise should be a career option.

There is something special about the way the stunning artworks of Spectra bring light and razzle-dazzle to the city, driving cold winter away in the bleakest of months.

And who doesn’t want to see giant humanoid figures looming over the Art Gallery and Marischal College? Or a massive tunnel of light pulsing along Broad Street, while stunning illuminations light up the façade of His Majesty’s Theatre?

Union Terrace Gardens will be centre stage

Even better, this year, the epicentre of this sparkling goodness will be the revamped Union Terrace Gardens.

Finally, here is something that will showcase what this space could and should be – a place for people to gather and enjoy something special and unique.

Whether it’s walking through jellyfish-like trees, strolling past illuminated, nocturnal creatures, or bashing out a tune on an Illumaphonium – which looks uber-cool – Spectra will draw people in their thousands to the gardens and to the city centre.

Fantastic Planet will see huge humanoids descend on the centre of Aberdeen for Spectra (Image: Spectra)

Certainly, last year’s event was a massive success, marking the real and tangible end to the misery of pandemic lockdown.

Of course, this being Aberdeen, there are bound to be the usual naysayers and keyboard warriors already limbering up to put Spectra down. No doubt they will find something to moan about, be it the buses diverted off Broad Street or the supposed “waste of money”.

The rest of us should get out, embrace and enjoy this celebration of light for what it is

It is the curse of Aberdeen that these doom-mongers are forever waiting in the wings like vultures, ready to swoop and spread misery whenever anyone tries to do something good and positive. However, the sheer brilliance of Spectra should be enough to send the nattering nabobs of negativity scuttling back into the gloom of their joyless lives.

The rest of us should get out, embrace and enjoy this celebration of light for what it is – a bright beacon of fun that helps put Aberdeen on the cultural map of Scotland.

Scott Begbie is a long-time journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Would the former PM take on board a cautionary tale, or carry on as before? (Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Liz Truss could gain a lot of perspective from a TV marathon
Columnist Colin Farquhar stands in front of Taqa House - now known as Pavilion 1 - in Westhill (Image: Colin Farquhar)
Colin Farquhar: I'm sick of the same old conversations - we already have the…
Andrew Tate is currently detained in Romania (Image: Alex Nicodim/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Misogyny is taking hold in Scottish schools while gender reform distracts and…
Romance isn't just dancing on the streets of Paris - though that is pretty romantic (Image: Bogdan Sonjachnyj/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Roses are red, romance isn't dead - love is all about small…
Members of the public enjoy 2022's Spectra festival in Aberdeen city centre (Image: Scott Baxter/Shutterstock)
Len Ironside: Who is going to stand up and fight for Aberdeen and the…
Rab's a fan of coloured lights, they make him happy.
RAB MCNEIL: Coloured lights are magic, but scent escapes me
Former Aberdeen FC manager Jim Goodwin applauds fans as they unveil a 'Goodwin out' banner (Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Taken-for-granted football fans are entitled to be angry
Going for gold - whatever that means for you - helps to give motivation and focus (Image: Efetova Anna/Shutterstock)
Calum Richardson: Sometimes failure is the wake-up call needed to win big
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been accused of more than 20 counts of workplace bullying (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Can you believe Dominic Raab-to-the-Bone might be a bully?

Most Read

1
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Police at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
3
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Staff at Aberdeen Art Gallery have taken part in sensory first aid training and are ready to welcome all visitors. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Erin and Abbie Laing with their dog Buck competing at Crufts next month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A92 this evening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
A legal challenge has been launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scotia Homes annual results Picture shows; l-r Scotia Homes' top team of Richard Begbie, joint managing director; Gary Gerrard, chairman and Graham Reid, joint managing director. don't know. Supplied by Liberty One Date; Unknown
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists

Editor's Picks

Most Commented