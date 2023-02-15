Iain Maciver: Scottish Government’s ignoring of A9 will cost jobs and lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iain Maciver: Scottish Government’s ignoring of A9 will cost jobs and lives

By Iain Maciver
February 15, 2023, 6:00 am
The Scottish Government recently said that dualling the A9 by 2025 would not be possible
The Scottish Government recently said that dualling the A9 by 2025 would not be possible

A9 dualling is just another empty election promise, tossed away by the Scottish Government without any consideration, writes Iain Maciver.

A grown man trying to start up his red Austin 1100 car while shouting: “I’m warning you, if you don’t start… I’ll count to three. One, two, three.

“Right, that does it. I’m going to give you a damn good thrashing.” And he picked up some branches and did just that.

Fawlty Towers was so popular with almost everyone, except the hospitality industry – and Mrs X. Happily, I’ve found other ways to tickle her fancy.

Now the series is returning with the same veteran star, zany John Cleese, and his daughter, Camilla. How can it possibly be as good as the original? No Manuel? No Sybil Fawlty with the annoying laugh which Basil likened to “someone machine-gunning a seal”.

No Polly? No Major? The new series is not sticking with rehashing the old plots with lookalikes, but will be all about Basil being reunited with his daughter.

Hmm, not sure. That doesn’t sound hilarious, but I hope it will attract many viewers – and paying hotel guests.

Like I was at the weekend. Doing some work in the area, I was also a tourist in Aviemore. On a cold Sunday in February, the place was packed out. Of course, the Cairngorm Mountain Railway is now open again, so I’ll have to try it out soon.

Driving down the A9 is quite emotional. So many people are being seriously injured and have died on it. The spinal route of bonnie Scotland is so busy, yet its safety is being neglected by a cabal of uncaring politicians and civil servants in Edinburgh.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth, also famously failing to sort overdue ferry building and unreliable ferries fiascos, is choosing to do nothing. She’s now dropped the solemn promise of dualling the A9 by 2025. She says it’s “no longer achievable”.

They have the money, so all it takes is reprioritisation. Previous election promises are discarded like their consciences.

It’ll cost jobs and lives, but is she bothered? Is she heck. It’s a reworking of the Highland Clearances by our very own government. Utterly shocking.

‘Once trust goes – elections are lost’

Nowadays, I only respect politicians who criticise their own party when necessary. Most politicians pledge to make a difference – but don’t. They merely obey whichever wretched party machine they are members of. Grim truth.

The machine of party whips keep them in line. Few rage against the machine. Veteran politicians are joyously different.

Proper veterans don’t give a fig what anyone thinks. They aren’t after promotion. They’re led by their consciences and by whatever the electorate voted them in to do.

Fergus Ewing is a veteran. He knows that with 13 people having lost their lives on the A9 last year, many of them in accidents involving overtaking, this is no time to break the promise to complete a safer dual carriageway within the next two or three years.

The other day, I read that Mr Ewing said: “We made a promise and we didn’t keep it and it is not a small thing. It is a huge thing, which affects people’s lives…” Fergus Ewing said now was the right time for the Scottish Government to admit that it made a mistake.

Fatalities are three times more likely on single than dual carriageway roads. The longer that Jenny Gilruth and her heartless Transport Scotland agency procrastinate, the sad truth is that more lives will be lost. Ewing added: “The promise made by my party and by me at every election since 2011 was to dual the entire A9 from Perth to Inverness by 2025.”

He then raged about the “lame excuses” that somehow problems arose because of Brexit, Covid and the Ukraine war. “What balderdash,” he wrote, speaking truth unto power. Wahey.

Of course, Mr Ewing kept his political hat firmly on when he warned that Highlanders will lose trust and confidence in the Scottish Government. “Once trust goes – elections are lost.” Yeah, Jenny and Nicola, you will understand that and it will be your fault. No one else’s. Good point, well made, sir.

No Fawlty Towers in Aviemore

Despite the broken promises of our rotten government, the A9 has wonderful accommodation along it – particularly in Aviemore.

Some people moan that the area is too pricey, with outdoors enthusiasts crowding out the place. However, you will occasionally get good value, particularly if you listen to local recommendations. It is nothing like Torquay, where Fawlty Towers was fictionally set.

I was so lucky this time, as I got a great deal on a wee hotel where the bed was so comfortable and where they made me a wonderful breakfast. That scrambled egg and smoked salmon was divine.

You know you are in a good place when they provide loads of fluffy bath towels for you to slouch about in. They were luxurious. Mine were so thick, I could barely shut my suitcase.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks

Most Commented