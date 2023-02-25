What a week: Fruit and veg rationed and geopolitical turmoil on the menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What a week: Fruit and veg rationed and geopolitical turmoil on the menu

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honours relatives of fallen servicemen with the State Award on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv. Image: Presidential press service EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honours relatives of fallen servicemen with the State Award on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv. Image: Presidential press service EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

They say you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone and that happened to me with a cheesy toastie on Tuesday.

Made with a bit of Cathedral City and the last tomato in Scotland, this was a lunch to savour and I enjoyed it while gazing out of the window and listening to the news.

President Putin was blethering about the war in Ukraine being all our fault and that he is suspending the New Start nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and America.

It fleetingly felt like the end of the world until I remembered I still have yet to watch the third series of Happy Valley and nothing’s going to get in the way of that.

Armageddon is just going to have to wait, tomatoes or no tomatoes.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address. Image: Kremlin Pool/UPI/Shutterstock.

Fruit and veg sales limited

Cucumbers and peppers are also in short supply and among the items rationed by Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons.

Asda went further and limited sales of lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflowers and raspberry punnets to three per customer.

The UK Government is putting the empty shelves situation down to bad weather in Europe and Africa plus high energy costs while any resemblance to a Brexit-fuelled shambles is purely coincidental.

Not only is broccoli and cauliflower off the menu but Scottish pupils are getting another two days off school next week due to teacher strikes – they must think all their birthdays have come at once.

It wasn’t like this in my day, it was all fresh fruit and veg – and an actual education.

Empty shelves of fresh tomatoes are seen in a Tesco supermarket in London. Image: Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

Venue speaks volumes about the message

It’s interesting to note the venue a politician picks for an important speech as they are often trying to send a message with their choice.

Sir Keir Starmer opted for the Co-op headquarters in Manchester to unveil Labour’s five missions for the country and talked about a “decade of renewal” in a not-so-subtle hint that he’s looking towards at least two terms in government.

Meanwhile President Putin delivered his state of the nation address at what appeared to be a botox training academy in Moscow.

Throughout the near two-hour speech, TV cameras continually panned over the audience who showed not a flicker of expression.

Not a raised eyebrow, trace of a smile or frown as the Russian leader discussed neo-Nazis, God and gay rights.

Some had sensibly worn sunglasses, so at least they got to blink.

Audience members listen to President Putin’s speech. Image: Kremlin Pool/UPI/Shutterstock.

By contrast, emotion was etched on every face, including President Zelensky’s, as he presented awards to soldiers and families at a memorial service in Kyiv to mark a year since Russia’s invasion.

SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes did raise a few eyebrows with her comments about equal marriage and as a result lost support from several SNP politicians.

In an attempt to get her campaign back on track, she took to social media to say she felt “greatly burdened” that some of her remarks had “caused hurt, which was never my intention”.

Kate Forbes is in the running to take over from Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Leadership race

Fellow contender Humza Yousaf came under fierce fire from Labour and the Tories, with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross claiming he had been “useless” as health secretary and had “made the crisis in Scotland’s health service much worse”.

Launching her campaign, Ash Regan called for an end to “mudslinging” in the leadership contest and reminded colleagues: “We all need to take a breath, we’re all going to be working together at the end of this.”

The new leader is due to be announced on March 27 so that’s quite a deep breath they will have to take if they don’t want to come across like a sack of angry ferrets.

SNP leadership contender Ash Regan called for an end to the “mudslinging”. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

As political commentators had their work cut out, legendary sports commentator John Motson died aged 77 having covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup Finals.

After retiring in 2018 having spent 50 years at the BBC he said: “I do remember once going to Salzburg in Austria. Liverpool were playing a European game there, and they put me in a box behind glass. I hate being behind glass; I always want to feel part of the action.”

Surely a sound approach to football as well as this whole messy life in general. Thanks Motty.

Football commentator John Motson in 2015 launching the Disney Aim High & Motty Commentary Masterclass with a group of young lookalikes in trademark sheepskin coats: Anthony Upton/PA Wire.

 

