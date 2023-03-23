Angus Peter Campbell: Remote working removes haphazard human interactions we love, loathe and need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Angus Peter Campbell: Remote working removes haphazard human interactions we love, loathe and need

By Angus Peter Campbell
March 23, 2023, 6:00 am
Without offices, impromptu coffee breaks with colleagues have become a thing of the past (Image: kirill_makarov/Shutterstock)
Without offices, impromptu coffee breaks with colleagues have become a thing of the past (Image: kirill_makarov/Shutterstock)

Spontaneous chats by the coffee machine can be a pain at work, but they can also bring us great joy, writes Angus Peter Campbell.

It’s over 20 years since I’ve had the (dubious?) pleasure of working in an office, with colleagues chattering and clattering about the place.

And, as a solitary writer, I sort of miss it: the chat about Inverness Clachnacuddin as we made more coffee, or the merits of Margaret Thatcher as we bumped into each other in the corridor on our way back from the wee room.

For a workplace is as much social as industrial. My first job on school nights in Oban was peeling the potatoes in Onorio and Elvira Di Ciacca’s chip shop on George Street, where I heard about the marvels of the great Italian footballers like Giacinto Facchetti, Sandro Mazzola and Gianni Rivera.

Then, on to the Saturday morning job washing the glass bottles in McCall’s lemonade factory, where the conversation was about the relative shinty merits of Oban Camanachd and Oban Celtic, a fine rivalry which continues until this day.

After that, planting trees for the Forestry Commission: we had a hill bothy, and while half the team planted trees, the other half played pool and darts. Miraculously, a whole forest grew up there years later!

Since then, I’ve worked in various newsrooms, where most of the creative energy was generated by our conversations with each other rather than by any news that was arriving by phone or wire or fax (remember those days?). For news is not news until it is shared, digested, discussed, argued over, rejected and presented. Nothing comes from nothing, as Mr Shakespeare put it.

What I’m trying to say is that no man or woman is an island unto him or herself: we live communally. Even when we live alone. Whether in a school or factory or newsroom or bank or building site or supermarket, our interactions are as important as (I would suggest more important than) whatever we’re making or doing or writing or buying or teaching or selling.

Conversations between colleagues have become more formal

This was all brought to mind through having a conversation with a friend in Edinburgh at the weekend. He works for an international engineering company, and I was asking him whether he was still working from home or from their unit.

Like loads of others, he said, he worked from home for two years due to Covid restrictions, but his company asked them all to go back to the office about this time last year. Then the energy crisis hit, so the company cut back on costs by telling them to work from the office three days a week, and from home the other two days (meaning he has to bear the extra energy cost of working from home).

Video calls have become a part of daily life for many workers (Photo: fizkes/Shutterstock)

More importantly, I asked him about the real difference between working from home and from the office, and I found various things he said hugely interesting. Firstly, he feels that workers actually “produce” more from home, since everything tends to me registered, recorded and monetised.

What he misses most (and I think he speaks for the majority) is the daily, accidental blethers with colleagues: the conversations about Scotland’s great escape at Murrayfield against Italy last Saturday, or the plans to go hillwalking in Skye next weekend as you make the coffee or walk down the corridor or have your packed lunch.

Instead, he said, any conversation with colleagues has to be formally set up, electronically. A small green dot on your colleague’s computer signals that she or he is “free” (though they might be elsewhere), while a red dot indicates they are in a meeting.

Spontaneous chats are a fun part of life

So, if you want to have that conversation about golf or the apple pie you plan to make, you need to set up a video meeting later in the day, to discuss whether the pie is best left in the oven for 30 (or is it 40?) minutes.

What it means is that living, haphazard, spontaneous, accidental conversations are being replaced by charted, minuted, formalised, organised ones. Like people are battery hens, all cooped up in our little boxes, instead of being organic and free range.

Meantime, here I am, alone at my computer. I’d best go for a walk

I realise that bumping into people on your way to make coffee or whatever can sometimes be a pain in the neck. Oh, no, that’s Angus again, and he’ll bore me to death with details about the importance of the genitive after verbal Gaelic nouns. Or, there’s Murdina, and she’ll tell me once again (and again) about her cat Aristotle, and how good he is at catching mice and rats.

But, then again, isn’t that the fun and enjoyment of life? Those spontaneous chats we have with the old lady sitting next to us on the bus, or the young lad behind us in the coffee queue?

Meantime, here I am, alone at my computer. I’d best go for a walk, to listen to the birds and say latha math to everyone I meet.

Angus Peter Campbell is an award-winning writer and actor from Uist

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

A recent 'Save Woodside Library' public demonstration (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
Kirstin Innes: Councillors closing libraries are oblivious to what struggling communities need
BrewDog's 'Lost Forest' on Kinrara estate (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Peter Clark: Rewilding and traditional land management approaches have many commonalities
A recent P&J survey found that 90% of respondents said they felt scared in Aberdeen, simply because they were women (Image: Elnur/Shutterstock)
Rebecca Buchan: Huge public safety concern in Aberdeen can't be swept under the rug
2
Filming of Tetris took place at Seamount Court in Aberdeen's Gallowgate during 2021 (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen deserves the chance to see itself on a big screen close…
A proposed octopus farm in the Canary Islands has prompted concern among scientists (Image: Henner Damke/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: I hope our next first minister is as clever as your average…
Will Kate Forbes soon be in charge in Scotland? (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Imminent big political changes in Scotland will reverberate across the entire UK
The UK will soon test its own country-wide emergency text message system, like the USA version pictured here (Image: Simone Hogan/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Dialling in to a four-minute warning for the digital age
Being estranged from your mother can bring with it unfair assumptions or judgment from others (Image: Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Family estrangement is difficult but common - it shouldn't be a taboo…
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs
A family visit Berlin's Holocaust memorial (Image: Anton Havelaar/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Gary Lineker's ill-judged analogy was an insult to the memory of victims
2

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
2
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Banks o’ Dee co-boss Josh Winton says ruling Kane Winton aimed bite at Formartine…
3
The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
4
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
5
Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
4
6
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
7
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
8
Allan Gillies was jailed for causing 'extreme fear, pain and mental suffering' to his dogs. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Dog owner jailed after ‘wanton cruelty’ of bulldog and Staffordshire bull terrier
9
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
10
CR0041698 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. For food and drink story on the opening of Juiced Peterhead, a new juice and smoothie bar in Peterhead. Please photograph: - Owner Leanne Dalgarno in and outside the venue, and making a smoothie or a smoothie bowl - The interior and exterior of the space (including the graffiti wall) - A smoothie bowl and a smoothie Pictured is Leanne Dalgarno in her shop 20th March 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Peterhead mum-of-five opens new smoothie and juice bar Juiced in town centre

More from Press and Journal

Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
A90 Toll of Birness
Toll of Birness restricted in both ways due to crash
The six Aberdeen libraries due to close by the end of March. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Family-friendly demonstrations to protest Aberdeen library closures to be held on Saturday
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 takes place on Thursday at P&J Live.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 - who will win the prizes at tonight's P&J Live…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Hardies offsets carbon generation with tree planting initiative Picture shows; Planting trees in Madagascar under the More Trees project. Madagascar. Supplied by Liquorice Media Date; Unknown
Property firm Hardies marks record year with global tree planting mission
Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison keen to appoint caretaker boss
Liam Kerr MSP and Ken McLeod of Aberdeen City Council at the bus stop for the Hazlehead to Mannofield bus
Pressure piling on council to restore 'essential' school bus service
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Space Solutions delivered a new look for Piper Sandler in Aberdeen Picture shows; Space Solutions delivered a new look for Piper Sandler in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Pagoda PR Date; 05/02/2023
Fresh new look for Piper Sandler's Aberdeen office
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women: Eva Thomson opens up on 'frustrating' spell after lengthy concussion lay-off
The High Court in Glasgow
Man accused of Aberdeen rape after allegedly trying to procure a prostitute

Editor's Picks

Most Commented