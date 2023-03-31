Moreen Simpson: Even TV soaps are getting too gory to stomach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Even TV soaps are getting too gory to stomach

Is no programme safe from the recent explosion of bloodletting? Even Coronation Street is getting too much.

Being super-squeamish made parenting tricky at points for Moreen (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Being super-squeamish made parenting tricky at points for Moreen (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

I’m beginning to think about doing the unthinkable; cutting down on telly.

I’m a lifetime addict to the box, particularly now I’m a hobbly-wrinklie and satellited into so many stations that bring the world to me. But I’ve a major handicap: blood-and-violence phobic in a televisual world that’s increasingly bloody violent.

I exactly trace back my spewy-lewyiness at the sight of the red stuff to a student charities parade when I was a titcher. On the medical school float were green-suited, masked figures producing – and flinging aboot – various organs from the gaping, scarlet hole of a body. Just thinking aboot it now has me swoonie-roonie.

As for the biff, baff, boff of screen violence, I once near passed oot just listening to a scene, eyes covered, from Raging Bull.

My peer loon once paid the price of my frailty. Only three or four, he cut his finger on a toy. I managed to get the digit under a running tap to stem the flow, then I went all woozy. His dad arrived to find the brave little man still dutifully at his post at the tap – like the boy at the Dutch dyke – while I was apparently zonko in the bedroom.

Since then, I’ve fainted a’ ower the world: South Africa, Barbados, Portugal, banks of the Thames, the local butcher. Syncopating bee-baa sound in my lugs, fuzzy een, touch of a sway, then… thaar she blows!

Is no programme safe?

These days I’m such a feartie, I know exactly the TV series and films to avoid. Deffo no horror, thrillers, police and detective dramas. 24 Hours in A&E would have me straight to A&E!

However, recently I’ve been caught short. Programmes hitherto safe havens for Mo have turned grisly. If I’m not expecting blood and guts and it comes upon me all of a sudden, before I’ve time to hide my peer eyes, I’m a gonner.

Take, for example, the new Great Expectations on the Beeb. In anticipation, I told my quine to record it for the toots, sure they’d get hooked on the superb story, just as I had on a Sunday teatime version decades ago. However, this was a gory, muddy, super-violent version which had me cowerin’, hands ower facie. Deffo not for bairns. Shame.

Come on, one of you super-duper channels. Reproduce for us some of the classics, classically.

To Daisy’s wedding in Corrie – nuptials always occasions for romantic drama. Fit did we get? Ghoulish stalker Jason flings acid, striking Ryan, who spends 15 minutes screeching in pain. Truly affa. And a’ I wanted to see was the best man bonking the bridesmaid.

Is no programme safe from this explosion of bloodletting? Came an inspiration: I’d watch the second series of Clarkson’s Farm, the first of which I found funny and soothing.

Suddenly, when he was slicing potatoes… Oh, please, no. Not expecting it, I saw it all. As the horror went on, I’d to slam shut my een and “la-la-la…” affa lood to blank oot his horrendously detailed commentary.

Even after it was bandaged, he later suddenly sprang the wound on viewers again. And me right in the middle of a ham and beetroot salad. Spik aboot Lady Gaga-gaggin’.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Editor's Picks

Most Commented