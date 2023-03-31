Moreen Simpson: Even TV soaps are getting too gory to stomach

I’m beginning to think about doing the unthinkable; cutting down on telly.

I’m a lifetime addict to the box, particularly now I’m a hobbly-wrinklie and satellited into so many stations that bring the world to me. But I’ve a major handicap: blood-and-violence phobic in a televisual world that’s increasingly bloody violent.

I exactly trace back my spewy-lewyiness at the sight of the red stuff to a student charities parade when I was a titcher. On the medical school float were green-suited, masked figures producing – and flinging aboot – various organs from the gaping, scarlet hole of a body. Just thinking aboot it now has me swoonie-roonie.

As for the biff, baff, boff of screen violence, I once near passed oot just listening to a scene, eyes covered, from Raging Bull.

My peer loon once paid the price of my frailty. Only three or four, he cut his finger on a toy. I managed to get the digit under a running tap to stem the flow, then I went all woozy. His dad arrived to find the brave little man still dutifully at his post at the tap – like the boy at the Dutch dyke – while I was apparently zonko in the bedroom.

Since then, I’ve fainted a’ ower the world: South Africa, Barbados, Portugal, banks of the Thames, the local butcher. Syncopating bee-baa sound in my lugs, fuzzy een, touch of a sway, then… thaar she blows!

Is no programme safe?

These days I’m such a feartie, I know exactly the TV series and films to avoid. Deffo no horror, thrillers, police and detective dramas. 24 Hours in A&E would have me straight to A&E!

However, recently I’ve been caught short. Programmes hitherto safe havens for Mo have turned grisly. If I’m not expecting blood and guts and it comes upon me all of a sudden, before I’ve time to hide my peer eyes, I’m a gonner.

Take, for example, the new Great Expectations on the Beeb. In anticipation, I told my quine to record it for the toots, sure they’d get hooked on the superb story, just as I had on a Sunday teatime version decades ago. However, this was a gory, muddy, super-violent version which had me cowerin’, hands ower facie. Deffo not for bairns. Shame.

Come on, one of you super-duper channels. Reproduce for us some of the classics, classically.

To Daisy’s wedding in Corrie – nuptials always occasions for romantic drama. Fit did we get? Ghoulish stalker Jason flings acid, striking Ryan, who spends 15 minutes screeching in pain. Truly affa. And a’ I wanted to see was the best man bonking the bridesmaid.

Is no programme safe from this explosion of bloodletting? Came an inspiration: I’d watch the second series of Clarkson’s Farm, the first of which I found funny and soothing.

Suddenly, when he was slicing potatoes… Oh, please, no. Not expecting it, I saw it all. As the horror went on, I’d to slam shut my een and “la-la-la…” affa lood to blank oot his horrendously detailed commentary.

Even after it was bandaged, he later suddenly sprang the wound on viewers again. And me right in the middle of a ham and beetroot salad. Spik aboot Lady Gaga-gaggin’.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970