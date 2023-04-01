The Flying Pigs: Lab-grown mammoth meatballs are coming soon to a chipper near you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: Lab-grown mammoth meatballs are coming soon to a chipper near you

Strewth, as I believe they say in the Antipodes. And gads min, as we say in Banffshire.

A meatball made using genetic code from the mammoth is seen at the Nemo science museum in Amsterdam (Image: Mike Corder/AP/Shutterstock)
A meatball made using genetic code from the mammoth is seen at the Nemo science museum in Amsterdam (Image: Mike Corder/AP/Shutterstock)
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs.

Professor Hector Schlenk, senior researcher at the Bogton Institute for Public Engagement with Science

This week, I have been pondering a difficult local question sent to me via email, which was: “If they cloz all them liebarees, wont our litirusy levels colaps?” I had to inform the councillor who’d written to me that this was, indeed, quite likely.

However, I do not really feel qualified to talk on this topic, as my own favoured reading is so full of complex equations that it looks like a chicken has been dancing across the page.

The Flying Pigs

And, speaking of chicken, I had a hankering for one after the latest food science news. When I was young lad, “food science” meant working out the prehensile strength of the plastic lunch boxes belonging to the bigger boys who gave me “wedgies” at break time, so that I might drill a small hole and fill their sandwiches with ink. And from such faltering steps did my scientific career progress.

But now, topping that, an Australian company has artificially grown a mammoth meatball – that is to say a ball of meat which is not only mammoth in size, but has been grown from actual woolly mammoth cells. Strewth, as I believe they say in the Antipodes. And gads min, as we say in Banffshire.

The company in question specialises in resurrecting lost species in this way, and their activities should surely generate two responses in any responsible scientist: a) amazement at the enormous potential of lab-grown meat to end world hunger, and b) absolute terror that they’ll try raptor burgers and we’ll end up with a real-life Jurassic Park scenario.

The large-scale production of meat is, of course, a problem, contributing to environmental damage and prolonging the current climate crisis. Fair dinkum, indeed! But is this the way to solve the issue?

I must confess that even I feel slightly queasy at the thought of consuming something “produced in electrified systems”, that has been mixed and matched from cells to replicate the taste of real meat. Folk may balk at the thought of eating something cultivated from some hideous chimera, unknown to nature.

Plus, as mammoth meat has not been consumed for thousands of years, we have no idea how our immune systems would react. Those who have eaten from late-night eateries while stotting up Union Street may have some inkling, however.

Given the environment benefits of lab-grown meat cannot be denied, I have attempted to create my own at home. Using some DNA cells I dislodged from the seagull that dive-bombed me at lunchtime yesterday and stole my Ginsters pasty, combined with the high levels of protein found in a large block of blue cheese, I have moulded the resultant mass onto a homemade scaffold made of Meccano, which, lacking a suitable bioreactor, I simply stuck in the oven for six hours.

Truly, the world of modern food science is one of important discoveries and high risk – but it does make one very hungry whilst waiting for firemen to douse the flames in the kitchen after one’s cooker has exploded.

Shelley Shingles, showbiz correspondent and Miss Fetteresso 1983

OMG! OMG! OM actual G! I’ve been totes glued to the trial of the century (until Donald Trump’s in a few months – centuries is nae fit they wiz) which, thankfully, saw the world of celebrity triumph over the world of luxuriantly-coiffed chancers trying to make a fast buck.

I’m talking, of course, about Gwyneth Paltrow and her skiing accident case. Poor Gwyn had an unconscious coupling with some optometrist whilst she was carving shapes on the ski slopes, and he was trying to sue her for all the trauma and life-changing injuries she caused him. Injuries and trauma that totally spoiled the holidays he took to South America, Europe and Morocco after the accident.

The former Mrs Coldplay was having none of it, though, and she countersued the bold hero for $1. The jury reckoned Gwynny was the innocent party and ruled in her favour after a very short period of deliberation.

She kept her dignity, though, and when she left the courtroom, she bent down and whispered in the boyo’s lug. Which was a bit risky, as I half expected him to throw himself onto the grun and start rolling aboot like Ronaldo.

“I wish you well,” she said to him, afore heading hame to let her hair doon wi a multivitamin IV infusion and a gadsy celebratory candle. Classy. Classy, and nae in the least bit smug!

Of course, me and Gwyneth go way back. I first met her on the set of British romcom Sliding Doors, where she was playing the lead and I was playing “disinterested background diner in a restaurant”.

In one scene, we had to do several reshoots and Gwynny was getting a bit hot under the collar. Eventually, she came to my table and said: “Give us some of your water, love, my mouth feels like the floor of a bird’s cage.” Wise words from a lovely lady.

@FlyingPigNews

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Would the Von Trapp family have walked straight into Nazi Germany in the Sound of Music? Image: Allstar/20TH CENTURY FOX.
George Mitchell: Never let the facts get in the way of a good story...
A slogan spray painted graffiti about Artificial Intelligence (AI) this week in Warsaw, Poland. Image: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.
What a week: AI threatens humanity but we can print a cheesecake
Chatbot assistant conversation, Ai Artificial Intelligence technology concept. Casual business man chatting with chatbot via mobile smart phone application while working on laptop computer; Shutterstock ID 1576352020; Purchase Order: -
Ryan Gow: Chatbots will soon be speaking to us all
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: North-east technology sector should be embraced
Being super-squeamish made parenting tricky at points for Moreen (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Even TV soaps are getting too gory to stomach
Book signings and author events range from the wonderful to the awkward. Image: Africa Studio/PA
Erica Munro: Where do authors get their ideas? It's better not to ask
The UK Government's £160 million plan aims to 'stamp out' anti-social behaviour and pledges more police patrols and swifter punishments for those 'blighting communities' (Image: Jack Hill/The Times/PA)
Catherine Deveney: Rishi Sunak is right - let's get rid of 'nuisance' beggars like…
Newly elected First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove
'Expressive writing' means writing down thoughts continuously for 15 minutes (Image: Inspiration GP/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Got a spare 15 minutes? Then write your worries away
Professor Norman Macdonald (left) and photographer Cailean Maclean, pictured in 2014
David Ross: The Prof from Skye was immersed in his local community

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Basshunter in full flow in front of thousands of Clubland fan at P&J Live. All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Dance legends raise the roof for ravers in Clubland's 20th anniversary gig at P&J…
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Brave model Kevin Wilson
Aberdeen dad-of-four ready to give back to Friends of Anchor after battle with aggressive…
The events are open to all ages and abilities. Image Katie Noble Photography
Kidical Mass cycle event hopes to boost numbers during coronation weekend
Yvie's husband Gordon is in Los Angeles with work - so that means one thing, decorating.
Yvie Burnett is on a mission with a house makeover
PawPalz members Toby, Irene, Lindy, Alistair, Seth, Helen and Ralph out with their dogs. Image: Ralph Greig. 
PawPalz peer support group celebrates the power of the pack
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart reckons Buckie Thistle have character for tense Highland League run-in
Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger. Images: Kirsty Rodger
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger
Brave Richard Easton
Brave model who says Covid 'saved his life' now on mission to raise awareness…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented