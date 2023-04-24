John Ferry: SNP can’t pretend their own tartan Toryism isn’t already out there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Ferry: SNP can’t pretend their own tartan Toryism isn’t already out there

Now that we've seen how conservative values are ingrained in the SNP, there's no going back.

Humza Yousaf hugs Kate Forbes in the main chamber at Holyrood during the vote for Scotland's new first minister (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf hugs Kate Forbes in the main chamber at Holyrood during the vote for Scotland's new first minister (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
By John Ferry

Hands down one of the best movies of all time is When Harry Met Sally, the 1980s romantic comedy starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

Written by the late Nora Ephron, the film’s witty script eschews the usual fairytale love story cliches in favour of intelligent character development centred on Harry and Sally’s growing platonic relationship eventually turning into romance.

In one memorable scene early in the movie, a young Harry is rebuked by Sally for coming onto her after he tells her she is attractive. Harry insists his words shouldn’t have been taken in this way and, when Sally refuses to accept this, he then tells her he takes it back.

“You can’t take it back,” says Sally.

Harry: “Why can’t I take it back?”

Sally: “Because it’s already out there.”

It’s already out there. What’s been spoken can’t be unspoken. New information has entered the system and has changed the fundamentals of it in such a way that there is no reverse gear that allows you to “take it back”.

I was reminded of this scene last week when I saw that Kate Forbes, along with SNP MSP colleagues Ivan McKee and Michelle Thomson, had teamed up with the radical nationalist left wing think tank Common Weal to put out a new paper on a “wellbeing economy”.

With the SNP under Humza Yousaf’s new leadership in meltdown, and with Forbes having come within a whisker of winning the leadership just a few weeks ago, the runner-up in the contest clearly still has her eye on the top job.

Not winning but coming a close second might, in fact, turn out to be the best possible outcome for Forbes. She can stand back as continuity Yousaf soaks up the fallout from the disaster that is the current SNP, quietly build up support in the background while events unfold, and, then – with a bit of luck and a tailwind – be there to assume the leadership of a party that will, at some point, be desperate for a proper fresh start.

Leadership contest was highly revealing

The link-up with Common Weal can be thought of as part of this strategy. The leadership contest was highly revealing. Forbes, it turns out, is a big economic and social conservative. Religion plays a significant role in her life, and clearly feeds into her politics.

A member of the Free Church of Scotland, Forbes said during the leadership race that having children outside of marriage is “wrong” according to her faith. She also said she would have voted against equal marriage laws had she been in parliament in 2014, when gay marriage was made legal.

Kate Forbes faced criticism for her conservative views during the SNP leadership contest (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)

On the economy, she is more George Osborne than Gordon Brown. She sat on the SNP’s 2018 growth commission, which produced a plan for independence grounded in austerity. She then defended that plan against attacks from Scotland’s left, including, ironically, a challenge from Common Weal.

Throughout the leadership debate, Forbes gave every indication of wanting a smaller, more efficient state, and a larger, more dynamic economy.

Her apparent switch to the left last week can, therefore, be seen as an attempt at triangulation of the SNP membership. She has the conservative right of the party secure. Time to curry favour with the left.

Conservatism is intrinsic to Scotland

What is interesting, though, is the revelation in recent months of a strongly conservative wing in the SNP which, under the Sturgeon leadership, was very much hidden beneath the cloak of progressive politics. This revelation has a number of consequences.

Forbes’s inherent tartan Toryism has not so much been hinted at as put up for display in flashing lights with fireworks going off at the sides. And, yet, she managed to secure 48% of the vote of SNP members to become their leader.

What does this tell us about the SNP, and about Scottish politics more broadly? It tells us that the SNP’s framing of conservatism as something that is imposed upon Scotland by outside forces, and that our route to progress starts with neutralising that unwelcome presence, is nonsense.

First Minister Humza Yousaf (Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson)

Conservatism is as intrinsic to Scotland as to any other part of this island. Indulging nationalism as progressive is, therefore, misguided. You can’t eat a flag, or use it to pay your energy bills.

The emergence of Kate Forbes as a significant political operator in Scotland renders mute many of the SNP’s attack lines and framing techniques. Someone should explain this to the new first minister, who, without seemingly giving it much thought, has taken to trotting out the same old messaging about saving Scots from the Tories.

That sort of thing will no longer work, now that we’ve seen how much conservative values are ingrained in the SNP. You can’t take it back, first minister, because it’s already out there.

John Ferry is a regular commentator on Scottish politics and economics, a contributor to think tank These Islands, and finance spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats

