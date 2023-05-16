Rebecca Buchan: Better, brighter Aberdeen City councillors wouldn’t touch tainted co-leader job

A lot can happen in a year.

It has been just 12 short months since the SNP group reclaimed its spot back at the top of Aberdeen’s Town House – albeit propped up by the Lib Dems. But, in that time, the party’s popularity has waned.

It was no great surprise to me that, last weekend, the group’s leader, Alex Nicoll, decided it was time to step down. He said turning 65 last week made him reassess his priorities, and he would not be looking to be reappointed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday. And, honestly, good for him.

Still, I can’t help but think it must have been about a bit more than that.

The partnership’s first budget last month was very poorly received. The decision to cut vital public services by closing libraries and swimming pools put Nicoll firmly in the firing line for a considerable amount of public criticism.

The local authority now faces a court battle over the closure of Woodside Library and Bucksburn Swimming Pool, and more legal action could follow.

Alex Nicoll’s extremely close relationship with co-leader Ian Yuill often had people asking which party was really calling the shots. And let’s not forget about what is happening with the SNP nationally, too.

When I started thinking about a potential replacement, I was actually quite excited by some of the possibilities. I hoped the council would use this as an opportunity to try to turn things around.

The current finance convener, Alex McLellan, would likely have had my vote. Young and ambitious – and, from what I’ve seen, he had in abundance of what Councillor Nicoll lacked at times: an eagerness to listen to criticism.

Popular with the business community, too, McLellan would have been the preferred choice for many, at the very least, to be a face for the city.

Then there’s deputy group leader, Miranda Radley. Along with Councillor McLellan, she’s considered one of the “brightest and best councillors” in the city’s group by those most senior within the SNP. The young politician has also been vocal on women’s issues within Aberdeen, and has always been spoken about favourably by her peers in any conversations I have been part of.

The SNP has a decent history of nurturing young talent within Aberdeen City Council, with the likes of Stephen Flynn, Callum McCaig and Kirsty Blackman all starting their political careers at the Town House. So, why then do we find ourselves in a situation where these bright young minds don’t feel the desire to take up the mantle?

Is this the best choice for the people of Aberdeen?

It was announced on Monday night that Torry and Ferryhill councillor Christian Allard had been voted in as the new leader. He was uncontested in his bid, and will now serve as co-leader of Aberdeen City Council alongside Ian Yuill, once his nomination is confirmed by councillors.

And, while the former MEP and MSP is undoubtedly experienced in the political world, I wonder if he’s the best-placed person to rally the troops.

The general feeling from the Aberdeen public at the moment is that they need someone with ideas, someone they can trust, and someone who they believe cares. So, when Christian Allard claimed just a few weeks ago that Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise Torry had “no impact whatsoever on the people who needed help the most”, it went down like a lead balloon.

He did himself no favours by flip-flopping to welcome lifeline Scottish Government funding days later, before then doubling down on his attack on the charity. Allard’s latest controversial move was sending a critical report to Holyrood so ministers could weigh up whether to consider keeping the initiative afloat.

Allard represents more of the same

I do not want to pass judgment on the councillor’s ability to lead the city when he is yet to even have one day on the job. But I do wonder if he finds himself in this position not because he’s the best candidate for it, but because those young and ambitious politicians are looking at the role as a bit of a poisoned chalice.

Allard has already been publicly tainted as one of the faces of the budget bloodbath, after all.

It appears that Alex Nicoll and the SNP have recognised the need for change at the top, but – of all the potential leaders – I feel Councillor Allard’s appointment is the one that would bring with it the greatest adherence to the status quo. If anything, his installation suggests that the group is stubbornly defending some of the most harsh budget cuts announced at the start of March.

However, following the leadership announcement, both Miranda Radley and Alex McLellan were strongly publicised in their roles as finance convener and deputy group leader by the party. I hope this is because the pair are set to play a more active and public-facing role within the administration. They are, at least, likeable.

With their support, I hope Christian Allard becomes the leader the city needs at the moment. If he doesn’t, there’s only another 12 months until the group’s next AGM.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press & Journal and Evening Express