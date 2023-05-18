Euan McColm: Labour isn’t a ‘replica’ of the Tory Party – and Humza Yousaf knows it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euan McColm: Labour isn’t a ‘replica’ of the Tory Party – and Humza Yousaf knows it

The SNP is, understandably, twitchy about the improvement in the Labour Party’s fortunes across the UK.

First Minister Humza Yousaf (Image: Euan Cherry/PA)
By Euan McColm

I may be an idiot, but I don’t like being treated like one.

I like people to give me the benefit of the doubt, to imagine that – just maybe – I can grasp simple concepts.

And, so, my hackles have been up in recent days, listening to First Minister Humza Yousaf as he insists Labour and the Conservatives are, to all intents and purposes, one and the same party.

The SNP leader wants us to believe something that’s patently not true. He wants us to reject the evidence of our eyes and ears.

“This week,” Yousaf tweeted, “I accused Labour of being a pale imitation of the Tories. I was wrong, they are a replica.”

What’s worse than the nonsense of this claim is that even Yousaf doesn’t believe it. After all, he has previously told us that – after the next general election – he’d be in the market for some kind of deal to support a minority Labour government in order to keep the Tories out of power.

Why would he do that if Labour and the Conservatives were indistinguishable from each other?

Naturally, the SNP’s most unthinking supporters will happily parrot this nonsense about Tory and Labour politicians being interchangeable, but even some of Yousaf’s colleagues aren’t so sure it’s wise.

The MP Stewart McDonald argued that, although the SNP should critique Labour, after the “disaster years” of Boris Johnson and the catastrophic premiership of Liz Truss, telling people Labour and the Conservatives are the same won’t get his party very far.

McDonald is right, of course. The SNP will only advance if it can add to its existing support. A decade of angrily denouncing Labour as Tory copyists has failed to do that. There is a limit to the success of that sort of thing, and it was reached in 2014.

The FM is trying to keep the core support on board

The SNP is, understandably, twitchy about the improvement in the Labour Party’s fortunes across the UK. The prospect of Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street significantly undermines the nationalist argument that only a vote for them can keep the Tories out of government.

In fact, if anyone genuinely wants to keep the Tories out of power, a vote for Labour is the way to go about it.

Yousaf – and other senior party figures – have conceded that a second referendum on independence is a long way away

Yousaf – and other senior party figures – have conceded that a second referendum on independence is a long way away. This being so, the message of recent elections – vote SNP for indyref2 – is dead in the water.

In lieu of that, the first minister needs something to keep the core support on board. I guess that’s what he’s playing at with his current nonsense.

The SNP’s most loyal backers may lap up this garbage about Labour and the Tories being the same. But Humza Yousaf needs a more credible message if he’s to increase support for his cause.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

