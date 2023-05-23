James Millar: Selfish selfie culture could permanently damage our society

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Millar: Selfish selfie culture could permanently damage our society

The humble selfie isn't to blame for all of our issues, but it perpetuates the spread of problematic main character syndrome.

Aberdeen's recently installed giant letters sit in the city's Castlegate area (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
By James Millar

Scotland’s Kelpies were a monument ahead of their time.

Conceived before the invention of the iPhone, the giant horses heads near Falkirk were unveiled at the dawn of the selfie era, and now serve as the backdrop to heaven knows how many pictures of people every day, month and year.

Aberdeen, of course, got its own prop this year, consisting of the city’s name literally in lights, and designed solely to pander to the growing photo obsession.

On a recent holiday to Rome, I was struck by how the Colosseum has moved into another chapter in its very long history – from ancient gladiatorial arena, to medieval mini-city, to modern selfie scenery. People pitch up with suitcases full of make-up and lights in order to capture that perfect picture. Or, at least what they regard as perfect.

There’s a very sensible case to be made for what the arts crowd would call vérité, and the rest of us know as a snapshot. In the world of Instagram, these are called candid but, again, witness the efforts folk go to to capture the right sort of candid shot, and it’s clear that it’s anything but.

The trend throws up two concerning themes.

First of all, if we treat all the world as nothing but a backdrop for our dander through it, then it creates an odd and unhealthy individualistic outlook.

Selfie culture has not given rise to our increasingly atomised society and the politics of selfishness. But, it interacts with the demise of community and the spread of main character syndrome, where people focus in their role in the tapestry of life to the detriment of others. And it’s that latter part of the problem that really stings.

Monuments that ought to inspire community pride and shared history become tools of narcissism.

Smartphones make life richer – but we should be wary

The other worry is that so many of those posing for selfies are girls and women, invariably with partners and boyfriends behind the camera, taking instruction to get the right angle and light and such.

Likes on the internet for an image are not proper validation. Yet, they offer a cheap and easy imitation of it. And society is still telegraphing that value is only skin deep.

The Kelpies in Falkirk (Image: Dimitris Legakis/Shutterstock)

The mental health crisis among our young people is massive, and social media – particularly given its recent move from wordy sites like Twitter and early Facebook to the almost entirely visual diet on TikTok and Instagram – is a part of the problem.

Smartphones make our lives richer than those of the Romans who built the Colosseum, or even the denizens of Falkirk who constructed The Kelpies just a decade ago. But we must be wary. History, youth and even gender equality could be collateral damage of the selfie culture.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

[[title]]