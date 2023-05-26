Moreen Simpson: How a taste for tatties became an obsession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: How a taste for tatties became an obsession

How much would you sacrifice for the perfect Jersey Royal potato?

Problematic potatoes can cause heartbreak (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Problematic potatoes can cause heartbreak (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

I’ve had various obsessions over my lifetime.

For example, Dr Kildare, Robert Redford, David Essex. Even a pucklie in real life.

I’m permanently obsessed about losing weight and trying to grow my hair – never happens. Of course, I’m bewitched by my children and grandtoots. But not until recently have I become completely, daftly infatuated with… tatties.

Started at the end of last month, when my loon and his wife took me to that posh seafood place in St Andrews. On the way home, stopped at a wonderful farm shop, the first thing I spotted was this huge basket of Jersey Royal potatoes. Nectar of the gods – so sweet and earthy – only available a few short weeks in May, yet here they were at the end of April.

Vowing to buy some after our breakfast, I devoured my delish full Scottish, then spotted huge, deep red strawberries and lamb shanks positively bleating to be bought. Me being memory-challenged Mo, I was in the car and awa’ afore I realised I’d forgotten to buy the darling Jerseys.

Shshshave-a-bandy! No matter. They were obviously on the market early this year.

On the way home, I suggested we take the coastal route, keep our eyes peeled for farm shop signs, or maybe even little notices at the side of the road. I was that desperate, even willing to howk my ain! A’ the wye to Aberdeen, sadly, zilch.

That night, in my dreams, I’d visions of those tiny boulies of tatties dancing before my eyes, each one slathered in butter. Oooh, and chives. Had to have them.

Next day, I peched up to Tesco, set to buy them and half a hundredweight of Irish butter. Sod it, no Jerseys yet. Undefeated, I doon to my reliable Lidl. Not a Royal in sight. So, how come St Andrews had tons o’ them? Bad show, Aberdeen.

Plain-Jane baby tatties won’t do

By now, I was willing to sell one of my kids for this Scarlet Pimpernel of a potato. But hold hard. My Asda delivery soon due, I on to the website and – hallelujah! Extra Special Jersey Royals. Two packs of 450g for £2. I ordered four. Drooled aboot them a’ night, and what I’d have with them.

Woke to my usual Asda emailed receipt, showing any changes and… Oh no, Mo. Yup, some plain-Jane baby tatties substituted for my JRs – and a huge bag o’ them at that. Honest, I near grat. Onwards and upwards went my obsession.

A couple of days later, I’d try Lidl again. Scoured the tattie section. Nuh. Then – oh, my Lord, no – this tub of little Royal blue baggies. My hairtie thumped. Could hardly totter hame fast enough with my four.

Lunch with ham salad, and opened the first bag. Spik aboot gads sakes! Most of Mo’s delicacies, rotten, soggy and smelly. The rest in the pongy bag really had to be chucked as well. Checked the other three, all OK. Just be careful fit you wish for in the tattie department.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]