Len Ironside: Civic pride isn’t an old-fashioned concept – it’s the way forward

A couple of weeks ago, I attended a meeting in Aberdeen’s Music Hall – a room packed with around 400 interested people who were keen to address Our Union Street.

The fact that they had given up their lunch breaks to participate in a positive manner to improve our city’s main road was remarkable. To me, it symbolised the willingness of people to come together and improve Aberdeen’s image.

There were many thoughts and ideas milling around. Full marks to local man Bob Keiller for taking the initiative and driving it forward.

Before long, the phrase “civic pride” was mentioned. I thought this was an old-fashioned idea, with considerable merit. I last heard the expression over 20 years ago.

In the year 2003, I remember as council leader embarking on just such an initiative. We invited heads of various business sectors, community leaders and key individuals to a series of meetings at the Town House. Over a light lunch, we set out our vision for improving the city, involving a personal, individual commitment. This included the cleaning of tired-looking Granite buildings.

Unfortunately, the election intervened and the political administration changed. The idea was lost.

The reason I say it’s an old-fashioned expression is because I recently randomly tested the phrase “civic pride” with several groups of secondary school pupils. No one knew what civic pride was. In fact, one person thought it was something to do with lions – almost!

There is a desperate need to renew and engage young people on the merits of civic pride.

Some need to understand why you shouldn’t put your feet on the seats in the bus. It affects others. Nor should you leave your fast food litter and empty cans of juice lying on the ground. Not to mention why it’s wrong to smoke in areas where the signs clearly prohibit it.

Antisocial behaviour is unacceptable. It worries people and creates an atmosphere of fear. Not a good look.

Communities can come together to make things better

Wouldn’t it be better, and improve our quality of life, if we had pride in our schools and communities, making them great places to live and learn? Friendships thrive, and young people have a sense of belonging. Undoubtedly, we can all benefit from that.

Many communities already have regular litter-picking sessions which are extremely successful.

Last week, I was heartened to see primary school pupils helping the city council gardeners plant flowers in the green space at Great Western Road, improving the aesthetic look of the city prior to the European Pipe Band Championships at Duthie Park. They were enjoying themselves and contributed to the look of the area.

In fact, the pupils of Ferryhill Primary School have already designed a sensory garden within the park. That is taking a stake in the pride of our city.

A similar civic pride responsibility should be placed not simply on fast food outlets, but on all shop owners, to keep their premises looking smart and clean, adding to the attractive image of Scotland’s third city.

What is required is an educational push to promote the benefits of civic pride, or whichever new slogan we use. But who could do this? We cannot simply throw more onto the already overcrowded schools curriculum.

Aberdeen’s Burgesses of Guild could take on ambassador role

We have a fantastic resource in our Burgesses of Guild. They have over 1,000 members who have the life experience, the knowledge and the ability to encourage our schools and communities.

Historically, in the year 1124 when Aberdeen was beginning to grow as a centre of trade and commerce, we became a royal burgh, mostly due to the positive actions of those burgesses.

They mainly guarded the city, its laws and customs. Under a charter granted by King Alexander II, the burgesses were granted the sole right to form a guild. They had considerable power, as there were no elected councillors in those days. Not necessarily a bad thing, I hear you say!

Many of these members, are already engaged in their local communities and in charity work. Their experience is vast, and they believe in supporting our city

Although the role of the burgesses is different today, they remain an integral part of the council. They participate in some civic functions and observe full council meetings.

A glance over the list of Guildry names demonstrates a wealth of professions, businesses and expertise. Many of these members, are already engaged in their local communities and in charity work. Their experience is vast, and they believe in supporting our city – hence my suggestion that they would be the perfect ambassadors to promote genuine pride in Aberdeen.

There is so much we can do if we all pull together. In fact, I was heartened to see the tourist information chiefs agreeing with my suggestion of welcoming parties meeting visitors off the cruise ships. Another form of civic pride.

I live in hope that we can, some day, all be engaged and embrace the original concept of civic pride – or whatever we choose to call it.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader