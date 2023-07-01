The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen’s street food scene needs butteries on the beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen’s street food scene needs butteries on the beach

A hale heap o’ new food vans have got the green light tae ply their trade doon at the beach.

Food trucks have proved popular at Aberdeen Beach (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Kevin Cash, money-saving expert and King of the Grips

I see the cooncil has gi’en the go-ahead for a hale heap o’ new food vans tae ply their trade doon at the beach. This is a rare example o’ the people getting exactly fit they wint fae their local authority, like the new grass at Union Terrace Gardens and yon time I got a lift hame efter an all-nighter on the back o’ a scaffie lorry.

This decision will mak the donder up fae Codona’s a culinary cornucopia. Fit a selection is on the wye – pizza, Dutch fries, funcy cakes and Korean street food. The Inversnecky might nae be sae keen on the increased competition (though it will ayewis be my go-to joint for a vanilla slider) but the punters will be delighted, nae tae mention the seagulls.

The Flying Pigs

There’s even gan tae be a crepe van. Which is great news if ye dinna wint tae trek all the wye tae the public lavvies at Fittie.

Onywye, I am looking forward tae slumping heavily onto a seaside bench files scoffing a Czech chimney cake, but in amongst a’ this exotic delights, here in the modren Aiberdeen, wir ain local cuisine is under threat o’ being crooded oot.

So I hiv ta’en it upon masel tae fill that gap in the market and, indeed, that gap atween the pink cake truck and the mannie selling pizzas fae oot o’ a Mercedes. I hiv pitched up in my ain van, and shall be offering my ain range o’ Aiberdonian Street Food – so called cos I generally pick it up aff the street.

Tae begin wi’, we’ll be specialising in wir ain special range o’ Wood-Smoked Bar-B-Q Butteries. Cos my pal Mick the Pill found a big pile o’ ower-fired eens in the bins ahind Aitkens on George Street.

Czech chimney cake, anyone? (Image: BabichAndrew/Shutterstock)

The van is actually a modified portaloo, fit Mick has fitted wi’ wheels; a’ the better tae be towed fae a carpark in Altens at midnight. True, there’s nae muckle space, but I can fire rowies oot the door as soon as they ping oot the microwave.

My only concern is that, fit wi’ the “doon an’ dirty” nature o’ the food van business, I hinna quite got roon tae filling oot the application to be considered for the grunt o’ a licence for mine een. But nae has, I’m sure it’ll be fine. As lang as I keep poking my heed oot o’ the portaloo ivery five mintees tae check for the bobbies.

Jonathan M Lewis, local headteacher

As the curtain comes down on another academic year here at Garioch Academy, I find myself dealing with the usual amalgam of mixed emotions. There’s sadness, of course, as we bid farewell to the class of ’23, but there’s also the sense of satisfaction that comes with knowing that these young adults are about to go forward and make a enormous impact on the world. At least some of them in a positive way.

At the very least, we can be assured that our local hospitality industry, social workers and Police Scotland need not fear any drop off in demand.

This year sees the return of our annual prize-giving ceremony, which had been on hiatus during the Covid era. To mark the reintroduction of this prestigious event, the staff at Garioch felt a new prize should be inaugurated, so that our pupils could take some ownership of what is, after all, their day. I am therefore delighted to introduce the Garioch Academy Pupil’s Hero Award, nominated by the pupils themselves.

I’m sure S5 heart-throb Joseph Duguid will dine out on his feat of snogging the entire S6 netball team at the Christmas disco without any need for his smooching prowess to be formally venerated

I would be the first to admit that not all nominations for the award were entirely suitable. For instance, Gavin Turnbull’s record of being late for registration on 87 consecutive school days is, by any standard, a staggering achievement, but it’s not something I feel should be publicly lauded.

Similarly, I’m sure S5 heart-throb Joseph Duguid will dine out on his feat of snogging the entire S6 netball team at the Christmas disco without any need for his smooching prowess to be formally venerated.

I was beginning to despair, when, finally a nomination came in that both I and the pupils could get behind. So, as he departs Garioch Academy for pastures new, there can be no more fitting recipient of the Pupil’s Hero Award than the maths department’s effortlessly cool Mr McCormick, who will be sorely missed by all at the school. Take a bow, good man!

It is true to say that Mr McCormick will be irreplaceable. A pity, but that’s the teaching shortage for you.

@FlyingPigNews

