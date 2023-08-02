Moreen Simpson: Robbie Shepherd had endless enthusiasm for the north’s great traditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Robbie Shepherd had endless enthusiasm for the north’s great traditions

The late Robbie Shepherd didn't put on a good performance, he genuinely loved what he did.

Robbie Shepherd was a Press and Journal columnist for three decades
By Moreen Simpson

I’ve two clear memories of the late, great Robbie Shepherd.

The first is of him immaculate in full Highland dress, microphone in hand, in the centre of a Highland games arena somewhere, delivering his superb, untiring, hilarious commentary – spotting every detail, from the dancers and athletes, to the crowd.

I’m amazed how he managed to summon such huge enthusiasm and joy year after year, show after show. When I asked him, he simply said: “It’s my delight.”

Robbie Shepherd MBE opening the Oldmeldrum Games in 2016 (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)

My other vision of Robbie is sitting at the bar at The Atholl Hotel, holding court between work at the BBC studio nearby.

As soon as any of his friends (and he had hunners o’ them) walked in, he’d shout: “Ye’ll hae a dram.” Get them drinkin’ drams and spikkin’ Doric in heaven, Robbie!

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

