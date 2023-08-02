Moreen Simpson: Robbie Shepherd had endless enthusiasm for the north’s great traditions

I’ve two clear memories of the late, great Robbie Shepherd.

The first is of him immaculate in full Highland dress, microphone in hand, in the centre of a Highland games arena somewhere, delivering his superb, untiring, hilarious commentary – spotting every detail, from the dancers and athletes, to the crowd.

I’m amazed how he managed to summon such huge enthusiasm and joy year after year, show after show. When I asked him, he simply said: “It’s my delight.”

My other vision of Robbie is sitting at the bar at The Atholl Hotel, holding court between work at the BBC studio nearby.

As soon as any of his friends (and he had hunners o’ them) walked in, he’d shout: “Ye’ll hae a dram.” Get them drinkin’ drams and spikkin’ Doric in heaven, Robbie!

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970