Moreen Simpson: Exams aren’t everything – trust in fate to find the job you love

Even if you have a plan for your life and career path, sometimes fate has other ideas.

Even if you can't capture everyone's imagination, you might inspire a youngster simply by doing what you love (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

Cheers to the pupils whoâ€™ve done well in their Highers.

Commiserations to those who didnâ€™t get the passes and grades they wanted, but itâ€™s not the end of the world. Iâ€™m a great believer in fate and that old saying: “Yer future winna pass ye.” And no way are university degrees passports to success and happiness. Keep an open mind and grasp every opportunity.

Iâ€™d only ever two careers in mind – teacher or policewoman. PC Simpson funcied hersellie in the uniform, but especially relished gettinâ€™ aâ€™ the inside details aboot various crimes. Then I found oot aboot overnight shifts and directing traffic and got the heebies. Otherwise, I might have been Chief Inspector Jane Tennison of Lodge Walk…

So an English teacher I would be, passing on my love of novels, plays and poetry to generations of literature-hungry students. (I can hear all you past and present teachers mutterinâ€™: “Aye, that would be right.”) Iâ€™d even applied to the College of Education for my postgrad course when the direction of my life was changed at – all very Hollywood – My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Dancing with the dad of our other bestie, he asked what I planned to do. Then came his fateful words: “Have you ever thought about journalism?” Simple answer: nuh.

He was the editor of the EE and told me they were running their first graduate training scheme. As a teacher, Iâ€™d get Â£1,000 year; as a reporter, Â£1,500. No contest. Mo was into an interview with the two eds and doon to train in Newcastle before you could say: I canna even type.

The former Aberdeen Journals offices at Lang Stracht, pictured in April 1989 (Image: AJL)

Prood as a puddick, I swanned into the huge newsroom in the newly opened Lang Stracht, keen to demonstrate my university prowess. My gas fair was fair pit at a peep with the first question the news editor asked: “Have ye got Higher English?” Nodding and about to blaâ€™: “And a 2:1 honours degree.” But he was off, muttering happily: “Youâ€™ll be fine.”

Losh, but I fell in love with the job. No boring routine; never knowing what youâ€™d be doing from one day to another; court, council, accidents, golden weddings, happy stories, sad stories. We saw all life in a single day. I even got to schmooze with cooncillors and cops for the inside goss on the latest crimes.

I expected the kids to hang on my every word, fascinated. In fact, a whole load of them looked bored to the gills

Apart from the holidays, I never regretted turning my back on teaching. Sadly, most of those I knew had nothing but moans about the job. Still, I wondered if Iâ€™d have been any good at it.

I got a chance to find out when I gave a talk to Bankhead Academy pupils during a careers week. I expected the kids to hang on my every word, fascinated. In fact, a whole load of them looked bored to the gills, gazinâ€™ oot the window, doodlinâ€™ – and Iâ€™ll sweer one loon was fast asleep.

In a cold sweat, I started babblinâ€™, lest the hale class drop off. Yet, I must have done something right that day, because one of the quines who stayed awake went on to get a job on the EE and have a brilliant career. Trust in fate.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

