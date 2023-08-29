Liz Cameron: Greener jobs will drive just transition to net-zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Liz Cameron: Greener jobs will drive just transition to net-zero

Embracing sustainability will give Scotland a vital competitive advantage.

Liz Cameron, Scottish Chamber of Commerce.
Liz Cameron, Scottish Chamber of Commerce. Mhairi Edwards
By Liz Cameron

There has rightly been a growing recognition to act in the public and private sector to prioritise sustainability and develop solutions to achieve net-zero.

Companies understand that integrating sustainability into their practices is not just about being socially responsible in recognising the climate emergency, but also a way to gain a competitive advantage and future-proof their operations. For example, we have seen significant investments in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

A decarbonised power system is the principal requirement for achieving net-zero.

And access to affordable, resilient and plentiful decarbonised electricity is key to a thriving energy-secure economy.

Scotland’s biggest economic opportunity

Scotland is widely recognised as a global leader in the renewable energy industry. The sector also represents Scotland’s biggest economic opportunity, maximising sustainable energy for businesses and consumers alike.

Fraser of Allander Institute recently calculated the industry in Scotland supports more than £5.6 billion of economic output and in excess of 27,000 jobs.

The sector is undergoing a period of rapid expansion, helped by an abundance of natural resources and supportive government policy direction. This growth in renewable generation capacity is pivotal to supporting wider decarbonisation efforts across heating and transportation.

The final offshore platform sets sail for Moray East offshore windfarm in 2020.
The final offshore platform sets sail for Moray East offshore windfarm in 2020. Image: Siemens Energy

Going forward, the industry needs a strong supply chain, investment in grid infrastructure and improvements to the planning system to facilitate delivery of these projects. Increases to 2030 and 2045 ambitions for offshore wind are also needed to support supply chain development and push delivery of ScotWind projects, but there is so much more potential.

Sustainability is key to tackling the climate emergency, but it is also a driving factor in other major societal and technological change, including the continuing shift from analogue to digital. Data centres, electronic waste and “data landfill” – where organisations are not using most of the data they store – are all contributors to emissions.

Modern digital graph holograms flying over server room in a data centre.
Digitisation and the proliferation of data centres brings its own sustainability challenges. Image: Shutterstock

Companies tackling this head-on include CGI, with its data centres meeting the Green Grid data centre efficiency standard and collaborations with other organisations in Scotland and around the world.

CGI is also involved in an exciting research programme called Seeds (Sustainability Exploration Environmental Data Sciences), supported by the United Nations. The programme brings together the world of academia to focus on how technology, research and innovation can create positive environmental and social change.

Sustainability-focused innovation

The adoption of circular economy principles is supporting companies to rethink their product design and manufacturing processes, in order to minimise waste and maximise resource efficiency. Argent Energy, for example, converts waste fats and oils into high grade biodiesel used by vehicles, as well as in heating and power generation.

Vegware, headquartered in Scotland, is the only company in the UK to develop, manufacture and distribute a full range of completely compostable food packaging and catering disposables.

Scotland has a tremendous amount of potential to lead the way when it comes to creating green jobs.”

Underpinning all of these innovations is the workforce. At the heart of a just transition should be a focus on creating green jobs centred on sustainable and low carbon technologies and practices. Jobs such as green building architects, environmental engineers, solar installers and wind turbine technicians.

Scotland has a tremendous amount of potential to lead the way when it comes to creating green jobs. The 2022 PwC Green Jobs Barometer indicated Scotland is creating a higher proportion of new green jobs than any other part of the UK, with such roles more than doubling in the past year.

Wind turbine technician.
Scotland is going to need a lot more wind turbine technicians.

Green jobs can not only play a critical role in reducing carbon emissions and protecting the environment, but also in creating new economic opportunities and promoting social equity.

One of the key benefits of green jobs is their potential to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the worst impacts of climate change. By promoting the growth of clean energy industries such as solar and wind, green jobs can help to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels which are a major source of carbon emissions.

Scottish expertise to be showcased in Dubai

In doing so, green jobs can help to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, thereby reducing the impact of climate change and associated risks such as rising sea levels, extreme weather events and loss of biodiversity.

This is the message and ambition the Scottish Chambers of Commerce network will be taking to COP28 in Dubai, where solutions from Scottish businesses will be showcased to contribute to the global conversation on achieving net-zero. In a rapidly changing business landscape, embracing sustainability practices will serve as a vital competitive advantage for Scotland’s economy.

Liz Cameron is chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce

More from Columnists

Locals were initially hesitant when asylum seekers were to be housed at Westhill's Hampton hotel, but the men have become part of the community (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: Westhill's asylum seeker success story proves divisive anti-immigrant rhetoric wrong
Cyclists on the go in Tilburg, North Brabant in the Netherlands (Image: Lea Rae/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Moving cars down the pecking order just a little would vastly improve…
Eva, who died recently at the age of 12, rode horses and enjoyed attending school
Chris Deerin: Eva's full but too-short life leaves behind a lasting legacy of love
Honey bees have a unique way of house-hunting (Image: Belis Lore Photography/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Bees have inspired technology in brilliant ways - but I'd still rather…
Eilidh MacPhail.
Eilidh MacPhail: We can all do our bit to help make a better and…
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour in Los Angeles ahead of her European tour which will call at Edinburgh. Image: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello.
What A Week: Nessie's hiding out of sight and we can't see Taylor Swift
Banks act with extreme caution these days if they suspect fraud - but for good reason (Image: Stokkete/Shutterstock)
David Knight: With online scams surging it pays to be on high alert
An artist's impression of the proposed 'play factory' (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen's 'play factory' park sounds like more fun than a Victorian…
All aboard for the latest 'vision' for the Granite City (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: 'Our City of Opportunity'? There's no chance of locals getting a say…
The late Michael Parkinson (left) with Billy Connolly (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: I saw the sensitivity behind Michael Parkinson's no-nonsense exterior

Conversation