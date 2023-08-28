Ben Dolphin: Bees have inspired technology in brilliant ways – but I’d still rather have the real thing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Ben Dolphin: Bees have inspired technology in brilliant ways – but I’d still rather have the real thing

The ritual of how honey-bees choose a home is fascinating, but you don't really want them moving into your house.

Honey bees have a unique way of house-hunting (Image: Belis Lore Photography/Shutterstock)
Honey bees have a unique way of house-hunting (Image: Belis Lore Photography/Shutterstock)
By Ben Dolphin

As a tinnitus sufferer, I’m accustomed to weird background noises.

Rings and hums come and go, so when a new hum with no obvious source appeared, I thought nothing of it. But an hour later it hadn’t faded and I couldn’t tune it out.

I stepped outside, half-expecting to find an annoying drone flying overhead. But, while the hum was outside too, it was no louder than indoors. I went back inside and pressed my ear against the bedroom wall.

Aha! The sound of tiny wings buzzing against solid objects.

Stepping outside again, I located a small but busy congregation of insects around the gable end of the house. A few were emerging from beneath the corrugated iron roof.

Honey-bees. Not a swarm, but scouts.

As a honey-bee colony grows, it either fills the confines of whatever cavity it occupies, or becomes too large to sustain itself with just one queen.

The existing queen first ensures her legacy by laying eggs that the colony rears into potential new queens. Then, before those new queens hatch as adults, the old queen leaves, taking as much as half of the colony with her. These are the large swarms that are seen temporarily resting in peculiar places.

Time for some vigorous dancing

At this point, or sometimes even before the swarm leaves the hive, scouts fly out in search of a suitable new home. It must have an optimum volume, be a certain height above ground, and have a small, defendable entrance.

Scouts return to the swarm with their recommendations, recruiting other bees to their cause via “waggle dances” that communicate the precise location and, crucially, the quality of the prospective new home. The best quality sites receive the most vigorous, prolonged dances.

Honey in the walls isn’t often ideal for homeowners (Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson)

Other scouts then visit the recommendations. Inevitably, there are many dances for many different locations but, through a process of elimination, unsuitable spots (and, therefore, dances) are collectively rejected via repeated headbutting from other bees until those dances stop.

Eventually, enough bees are persuaded of one particular option over the others that one dance dominates. A tipping point is reached, and then off they all go.

Tech imitates nature

As with so many things in nature, honey-bees have proved fertile ground for technological inspiration. Research into artificial intelligence (AI) recognises the advantages of decentralised decision-making, where simple interactions between individuals enable the collective to make better decisions than each individual could make on their own.

There is no single bottleneck or point of failure. No human debate or gridlock. If such decision-making can be replicated artificially, autonomous AI can, like bees, react and make choices quickly and instinctively, rather than needing remote support or a single decision-maker.

It’s even possible that drone swarms could fill the pollination void left behind by already-plummeting insect populations

The potential has been acknowledged for decades, but it’s only now that the speed and power of modern AI is able to mimic real-time, instinctive reactions.

As a child of the 1980s, I can’t shake the Terminator vibe of AI, but swarm AI has obvious benefits for things like search and rescue operations, or in “precision agriculture”, where groups of drones or sensors can increase efficiency and reduce waste – estimating yields, detecting disease, or applying fertiliser.

It’s even possible that drone swarms could fill the pollination void left behind by already-plummeting insect populations.

50,000 bees as housemates, anyone?

Back in Braemar, I imagined the scene wherever the swarm was resting – scouts returning and dancing enticingly, encouraging others to inspect our lovely home.

I was oddly excited at the prospect of having 50,000 bees as housemates. As a nature lover, I’d sooner suffer minor inconvenience than harm species already under pressure or persecution. But, obviously, there are limits.

I thought of my friend, who’d opened up an old chimney in her house, only to find a horrendous mess and honey pouring down the bricks. And if just a few dozen bees sounded like this, what on earth would 50,000 sound like?

The bees dispersed that evening. I hoped they’d rejected our house as an option, but a week later they returned, this time emerging inside the office cupboard, half a dozen appearing in the living room. I started to worry.

Coincidentally, a cold morning meant the stove was lit that day, sending a steady pall of woodsmoke wafting along the roof in the direction of the opposite gable end.

I wondered whether scouts, returning to the swarm having inspected our home at other bees’ recommendation, were now furiously headbutting said bees and saying: “No! It’s too smoky!”

Whatever the reason, by mid-afternoon, the bees were gone, and they haven’t returned since.

I hope they’ve found a nice home. I’m sad I won’t get to watch them, but I’m obviously relieved we’re not going to face the reality of 50,000 bees in the house.

To be perfectly honest, though, that would be infinitely preferable to seeing 50,000 AI drones buzzing around the place.

Ben Dolphin is an outdoors enthusiast, countryside ranger and former president of Ramblers Scotland

More from Columnists

Eilidh MacPhail.
Eilidh MacPhail: We can all do our bit to help make a better and…
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour in Los Angeles ahead of her European tour which will call at Edinburgh. Image: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello.
What A Week: Nessie's hiding out of sight and we can't see Taylor Swift
Banks act with extreme caution these days if they suspect fraud - but for good reason (Image: Stokkete/Shutterstock)
David Knight: With online scams surging it pays to be on high alert
An artist's impression of the proposed 'play factory' (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen's 'play factory' park sounds like more fun than a Victorian…
All aboard for the latest 'vision' for the Granite City (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: 'Our City of Opportunity'? There's no chance of locals getting a say…
The late Michael Parkinson (left) with Billy Connolly (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: I saw the sensitivity behind Michael Parkinson's no-nonsense exterior
Murray Foote, the new SNP chief executive, was formerly the party's director of communications (Image: Progress Scotland)
Euan McColm: My advice for new SNP chief executive? Keep calm and avoid a…
Libraries shut, swimming pools closed: are we looking after young people properly? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Calum Petrie: Aberdeen Council cuts cheating young people out of future they deserve
Lucy Letby was an outlier - the vast majority of medical staff are committed to providing the best care and support possible (Image: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Lucy Letby case will prompt fear in parents, but we have to…
Passengers have seen behind the scenes at CalMac in BBC Scotland's Island Crossings (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Iain Maciver: Seeing impressive CalMac staff in action highlights government inertia on ferries