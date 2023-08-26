The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen’s ‘play factory’ park sounds like more fun than a Victorian workhoose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen’s ‘play factory’ park sounds like more fun than a Victorian workhoose

The tired, post-apocalyptic play park next tae the Beach Ballroom is long overdue a revamp.

An artist's impression of the proposed 'play factory' (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle correspondent

I da ken aboot youse, but I wiz affa pleased tae see visions o’ a futuristic “play factory” at the beach fit came oot last wik. As somedee fa has tracchled doon tae the tired, post-apocalyptic play park next tae the Beach Ballroom mony a time, I heartily endorse onything they may pit in there tae keep my kids distracted files I slope aff for a vanilla slider at the Inversnecky. Nae ab’dy his the cash tae stick ‘em in Innoflate, ye ken.

The Flying Pigs

The current play park’s been there ages and is fair due a spruce up. I mind fan I wiz wee, fan it wis twice the size and built entirely oot o’ the 1970s’ maist kid-friendly material, concrete.

Taking a heeder aff a fast-moving roundabout and scraping maist o’ the skin aff yer coupon wis par for the course. And there wisnae a week went by fan some kid didnae fa aff the pirate ship and split their heid open. Happy days, eh?

But onywye, bring on the revamp. OK, so it’s gan tae cost £50 million, and I hiv heard some folk wondering far the cash’ll come fae fan the cooncil couldnae afford tae keep the Beach Leisure Centre open. But be real, £50 million sounds like a lot o’ money, but these days I’m nae sure it wid pey the Leisure Centre’s heating bill for the winter. In fact, I’m nae sure it wid pey my heating bill for the winter!

The new playground is gan tae mak the beachfront mair “vibrant and engaging”, wi’ futuristic elements and “eye-catching UFO-like slides and swings”, as well as a “bespoke” play structure cried the Rope Factory. Fit sounds like it’ll combine the challenge o’ dangling in mid air wi’ a’ the fun o’ a Victorian workhoose.

One of the proposed Aberdeen beach design images (Image: Aberdeen City Council)

Like a lot o’ architectural artist’s impressions ye see these days, the design for it looks mental. There’s a big twisty-twosty structure fit looks like a cross atween a helter-skelter and an air traffic control tower, and a lang widden tunnel thing wi’ loads o’ chutes coming oot o’ it. They say it’s meant tae look like a spaceship but it looks mair like an armadillo wi’ it’s heid taen aff tae me. Still, that’ll appeal tae my youngest, Jayden, gaan by the amount o’ roadkill he keeps dragging intae the hoose.

But the hale thing is still in the planning stages, and the cooncil is looking for opinions fae locals, so fit I’ll be lobbying for is tae mak sure that the only wye in is a fireman’s pole, and the only wye oot his a bolt on it, so’s they canna get oot. Busy mums lik me wint their kids tae be haein fun in an environment fit is exciting and stimulating, but, above all, safe. I wint tae be sure that fan my wee treasures is in the Play Factory it will be totally safe for me tae ging tae the Fittie Bar for a cheeky Blue WKD.

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit with a two-day hangover

“On our way, every night and day, singing our European song!” I apologise, but after one of the Dandies’ best comebacks in decades in the magical city of Gothenburg, Old Kenny is on Cloud Ninety-Nine – which is a bit like Cloud Nine, but with a flake in it.

On Thursday, me, Basher Greg and Dunter Duncan was lucky enough to score a lads’ trip to the land of AFC’s greatest ever achievement. We was there to watch the Reds stick Swedish champions Hacken, but we managed to squeeze in a neuralgic trip to the Ullevi stadium as well. And maybe a couple of beers, too!

The game was magic. It was end-to-end-to-end stuff early doors, with both sides having chances before the Neeps (for my intentional readers, that’s what we here in the north-east of Scotland call a Swede) took the lead. Things looked grim when VAR gave them a dodgy penalty to make it 2-0. But then Bazza’s Boys rolled their socks up their sleeves and really got the bit stuck in their teeth.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken (Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Big Bojan pulled a goal back, which prompted carnage on the terraces – and then, before we’d even finished bouncing, he set up the Nickster for the equaliser! Scenes. Absolute scenes. Basher Greig lost his specs, Dunter got a snog with a lassie in the row in front and I raxxed my back trying to lift up the hefty shirtless lad next to us for a bosie.

We nearly got a third, but VAR bust our thunder and stole our bubble by saying we was offside. Still, the Red Army went off into the Gothenburg night happy as Barry! Which was pretty happy judging by the grin on Robbo’s face.

When I got back, the lovely Melody says, she says, she’d spotted us in the crowd celebrating the second goal when she was watching the game on Red TV. Regretfully, she was watching it with Mrs Dunter. So, short story long, looks like I’ve got a ticket going spare for the home leg!

@FlyingPigNews

