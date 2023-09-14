James Bream: Relentless animosity towards oil and gas will make Aberdeen a no-go zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Bream: Relentless animosity towards oil and gas will make Aberdeen a no-go zone

Aberdeen needs energy companies, and it would be nice if they felt able to be proud about their activities and contributions.

Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate at the former Shell Tullos offices in Aberdeen during 2022 (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
By James Bream

This time last week, the Offshore Europe 2023 conference was closing and, having attended for a few days, I can confirm it was a positive and popular event.

The conference has changed over the years. I first attended in 2013, the year after I moved back to the north-east. That event was the 40th anniversary, this year was the 50th, but the two conferences were totally different. That, in part, is because of changes in perception, context and how the oil and gas industry is seen.

In 2013, the industry was in the midst of record investment and Offshore Europe was visited by the Scottish first minister, the UK chancellor and the UK’s energy minister. While the venue wasn’t opulent (the old AECC) the stands were, and the giveaways were grand – from motorbikes to plush toys. The evening events were brash and boozy.

The 2013 conference also had many UK and international oil companies sharing their plans, investment priorities and hopes of the future. The UK Government was offering investment incentives, and the SNP saw oil as an important part of our economic future and independence.

Ten years on, in 2023, there were only three oil and gas operators and barely any politicians supporting the event. The freebies were a bit more pragmatic. On a positive note, there were fringe events on diversity, energy transition and emissions reduction, all showing how the industry has modernised.

What was striking was that the same positivity and feel-good atmosphere could be felt around the proceedings. It’s a shame that neither politicians nor operating companies felt able or willing to attend in volumes, and that reflects the context change in the last 10 years.

Perception of oil and gas is an issue for Aberdeen

As wider change happens in the city of Aberdeen, and it is happening, the perception of oil and gas will continue to be an issue we have to grapple with. I am concerned that it could hold back investment in the city as we try to regenerate, and that it may cause decisions to be made which are not in the long-term interest of the city. Public perceptions and the media can also “spin” issues in a manner which means the true story isn’t being told.

A few years back, I wrote about how, once upon a time, building owners removed the roofs from houses and buildings to avoid paying tax. Today, the impact of property owners paying rates on empty buildings is leading to good (and bad) buildings being demolished instead of roofs being removed.

Shell HQ in Tullos
Shell has been urged to reconsider its decision to demolish its former HQ (Image: PA)

The demolition of industrial buildings, offices and commercial property has been happening for a few years across Aberdeen, mostly with little commentary, apart from a few dismayed surveyors. The different take on the demolition of the Shell buildings at Tullos has been interesting. There have been national newspapers covering this and trade bodies getting involved, as well as climate activists (of course).

The Shell example shows us that the “oil is bad” theme has no end point, really, no matter the rights or wrongs environmentally of the demolition. There have been many more building demolitions which make much less sense, ones which are newer, ripe for reuse and with a future.

Our city needs energy companies to help it succeed

After such a successful and upbeat Offshore Europe, it would be great for Aberdeen if the likes of Shell, Ithaca, BP, Harbour or any other company in the oil industry could be seen, at least partly, in a positive light.

As a city, Aberdeen needs oil and gas companies (energy companies), and it would be nice if they felt able to be proud and visible about their activities, their contribution to the city, Scotland and the UK.

Non-controversial change alone will lead to failure, not a future filled with opportunity

Change is important and, to be successful, lots of change is needed in the Granite City. Non-controversial change alone will lead to failure, not a future filled with opportunity.

If every change initiated by an oil and gas company gets the same amount of coverage as Shell has received for Tullos then our city may become a no-go for low-risk investors. That would be bad for Aberdeen, our community and the families who live here.

James Bream is CEO of Aberdeen-based Katoni Engineering and chair of DYW North East

