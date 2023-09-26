Colin Farquhar: As Belmont Cinema enters new independent era, I’ll be watching from the audience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Farquhar: As Belmont Cinema enters new independent era, I’ll be watching from the audience

Now there’s a chance for Belmont Cinema's head, as well as its body, to be in Aberdeen, and the difference will likely be obvious.

Colin when he worked at the Belmont Cinema in Aberdeen
Colin (pictured here in 2021) worked at Belmont Filmhouse for 15 years in various roles (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
By Colin Farquhar

It’s been nearly a fortnight since Aberdeen City Council announced that the Save The Belmont Cinema campaign (now incorporated as Belmont Community Cinema Ltd) had won the right to be the “preferred operator” of The Belmont Cinema.

It marks one step further along the road to reopening, almost a year after the collapse of the previous operator, CMI.

Many of you will know that I worked at Belmont – in both former guises, as part of Picturehouses and then CMI – for the longest time. Fifteen years – from 2007, when I was still a student, until being made redundant in October last year.

Usually referred to as “The Belmont”, or “The Belmont Cinema” by punters, partners and staff alike – never “Belmont Picturehouse” or “Belmont Filmhouse”, much to the chagrin of branding managers through the years – The Belmont now has a chance to be something it hasn’t been before: fully independent and able to serve the people of the city directly.

“Aberdeen’s Only Independent Cinema” was how we talked about Belmont as part of CMI. However, the reality was that many strategic decisions were controlled from Edinburgh. With local input, yes, but probably not enough.

Now there’s a chance for the head, as well as the body, to be in Aberdeen, with an ability to programme and decision-make favourably and flexibly, with input from those who need the cinema, use it and have sorely missed it.

It’s time for others to have their turn at The Belmont

People have asked me over the past few weeks if I’ll go back to working at The Belmont. My answer has been that it is time for others to have their turn; to breathe new life and ideas into the projects and plans for the cinema’s future.

It’s hard to look back on the last few years of the operation and not feel a complicity in how things ended. The break has been nice, and I look forward to returning as a paying customer and supporter.

The Save The Belmont campaign has done a magnificent job so far, rightfully winning the opportunity to continue the push. Dallas King – my friend and old boss – and Jacob Campbell – always the most enthusiastic of Belmont customers – have what it takes, and they’ve surrounded themselves with the best of advisors, who now form the board of directors.

A group of people standing in front of a screen reading: 'Challenge poverty week. We can #turnthetide. 3-9 October 2022 @CPW_Scotland'
In 2022, films made to highlight the cost-of-living crisis were shown at Belmont Filmhouse during Challenge Poverty Week. Image: SHMU

They have also found a steady hand in their partnership with Station House Media Unit (SHMU), which will provide the community outreach and educational programme that will be needed to make the project a winner. SHMU has worked with some of the most deprived communities in Aberdeen for years, and has long hosted the BFI Film Academy for the north-east. Youngsters used to show their completed films at Belmont, and I imagine they will again.

Mere days before we were informed that “Belmont Filmhouse” was to be no more, SHMU held an event for Challenge Poverty Week, where films on the cost-of-living crisis were shown. It was attended by the filmmakers and several of the city’s councillors.

Later that week, I reflected on the irony of holding such an event only to fall by the axe of the cost-of-living crisis ourselves just 72 hours later, our energy cost projections finally putting to bed the idea that we could balance a budget. However, now I look back on it more positively, as an example of how film and cinema spaces can shine light upon those issues most troubling for society, and bring people together.

‘The real work starts now’

To get to the stage Belmont Community Cinema has reached in less than a year is a triumph. Process is process is process, and it takes time. The efforts made by those in the group, in the community and within Aberdeen City Council, too, to identify the best ways forward and the projected paths have been immense. That they have been rewarded is only just.

Aberdeen and the north-east is now part of the way there to having a vital piece of its cultural infrastructure back – a community-focused cinema which can become a key destination within the city centre footprint, with its own unique programme of events and the facilities to support a wide range of region-wide partners, too.

Belmont Community Cinema chairman Jacob Campbell and director Dallas King standing outside the Belmont Cinema in Aberdeen
Belmont Community Cinema chairman Jacob Campbell (left) and director Dallas King (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)

I look forward to returning, asking for my ticket and maybe a soda. Perhaps buying a drink from the reopened bar, which I worked behind for so long. Sitting in a refurbished chair and again enjoying a film at my favourite cinema in the world.

The next step is that the Belmont Community Cinema has to start raising money to get the cinema off the ground. “The real work starts now” is what Dallas told me when I last spoke to him. I don’t doubt it, but the community is behind them, wishes them all the luck in the world, and can’t wait until their independent cinema is open once again.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector

