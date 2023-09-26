Colin Farquhar: As Belmont Cinema enters new independent era, I’ll be watching from the audience

It’s been nearly a fortnight since Aberdeen City Council announced that the Save The Belmont Cinema campaign (now incorporated as Belmont Community Cinema Ltd) had won the right to be the “preferred operator” of The Belmont Cinema.

It marks one step further along the road to reopening, almost a year after the collapse of the previous operator, CMI.

Many of you will know that I worked at Belmont – in both former guises, as part of Picturehouses and then CMI – for the longest time. Fifteen years – from 2007, when I was still a student, until being made redundant in October last year.

Usually referred to as “The Belmont”, or “The Belmont Cinema” by punters, partners and staff alike – never “Belmont Picturehouse” or “Belmont Filmhouse”, much to the chagrin of branding managers through the years – The Belmont now has a chance to be something it hasn’t been before: fully independent and able to serve the people of the city directly.

“Aberdeen’s Only Independent Cinema” was how we talked about Belmont as part of CMI. However, the reality was that many strategic decisions were controlled from Edinburgh. With local input, yes, but probably not enough.

Now there’s a chance for the head, as well as the body, to be in Aberdeen, with an ability to programme and decision-make favourably and flexibly, with input from those who need the cinema, use it and have sorely missed it.

It’s time for others to have their turn at The Belmont

People have asked me over the past few weeks if I’ll go back to working at The Belmont. My answer has been that it is time for others to have their turn; to breathe new life and ideas into the projects and plans for the cinema’s future.

It’s hard to look back on the last few years of the operation and not feel a complicity in how things ended. The break has been nice, and I look forward to returning as a paying customer and supporter.

The Save The Belmont campaign has done a magnificent job so far, rightfully winning the opportunity to continue the push. Dallas King – my friend and old boss – and Jacob Campbell – always the most enthusiastic of Belmont customers – have what it takes, and they’ve surrounded themselves with the best of advisors, who now form the board of directors.

They have also found a steady hand in their partnership with Station House Media Unit (SHMU), which will provide the community outreach and educational programme that will be needed to make the project a winner. SHMU has worked with some of the most deprived communities in Aberdeen for years, and has long hosted the BFI Film Academy for the north-east. Youngsters used to show their completed films at Belmont, and I imagine they will again.

Mere days before we were informed that “Belmont Filmhouse” was to be no more, SHMU held an event for Challenge Poverty Week, where films on the cost-of-living crisis were shown. It was attended by the filmmakers and several of the city’s councillors.

Later that week, I reflected on the irony of holding such an event only to fall by the axe of the cost-of-living crisis ourselves just 72 hours later, our energy cost projections finally putting to bed the idea that we could balance a budget. However, now I look back on it more positively, as an example of how film and cinema spaces can shine light upon those issues most troubling for society, and bring people together.

‘The real work starts now’

To get to the stage Belmont Community Cinema has reached in less than a year is a triumph. Process is process is process, and it takes time. The efforts made by those in the group, in the community and within Aberdeen City Council, too, to identify the best ways forward and the projected paths have been immense. That they have been rewarded is only just.

Aberdeen and the north-east is now part of the way there to having a vital piece of its cultural infrastructure back – a community-focused cinema which can become a key destination within the city centre footprint, with its own unique programme of events and the facilities to support a wide range of region-wide partners, too.

I look forward to returning, asking for my ticket and maybe a soda. Perhaps buying a drink from the reopened bar, which I worked behind for so long. Sitting in a refurbished chair and again enjoying a film at my favourite cinema in the world.

The next step is that the Belmont Community Cinema has to start raising money to get the cinema off the ground. “The real work starts now” is what Dallas told me when I last spoke to him. I don’t doubt it, but the community is behind them, wishes them all the luck in the world, and can’t wait until their independent cinema is open once again.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector