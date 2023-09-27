Iain Maciver: Brilliant binmen were the secret to fixing my broken shower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iain Maciver: Brilliant binmen were the secret to fixing my broken shower

If you need to mend your faulty shower, first find your stopcock. Easier said than done.

Iain's prayers were answered when his bins were emptied (Image: Ruth Ashmore/Shutterstock)
By Iain Maciver

A shower on a Saturday night can be very relaxing. There I was, just about to reach for my dressing gown, when I remembered our shower was broken.

Drat. I’ll just watch the telly instead. Strictly is not something I usually watch, but it was on.

Did you see Angela Rippon? She was dragged across the dancefloor like a sack of spuds – but the most elegant potatoes in a sparkly dress. She did an amazing high kick. Straight up. It went past her dance partner’s head.

Since she high-kicked her way from behind the newsreader’s desk on Morecambe and Wise in 1976, it’s what we expect her to do. Not hosting the Eurovision Song Contest, presenting the weddings of two princes, or even being the first presenter of Top Gear, all of which she has done, but showing off her long-hidden pins. Tut tut, we are awful.

At 78, Angela’s amazing. So, what keeps this particular cailleach so fit? I eventually found an article in which La Rippon says she regularly takes ginseng, cod liver oil for her joints, and acidophilus. That, I have learned, is a type of bacterium that is found and harvested from various private parts of the human body. Some say it helps. Me, I’ll not bother, thanks. No, not even a free trial for a couple of weeks.

The mystery of the missing stopcock

Now, I have a question about a marvellous vehicle that comes around every couple of weeks. What has six wheels and flies? A bin lorry. Just a silly joke, but I am grateful to our refuse collectors because we were going crazy until they came around on Monday. Why? Because it’s been six weeks since I’ve had a shower. You’d better stand upwind of me and I’ll tell you all about it.

In my military days, I would stand under a cold shower every morning but, nowadays, I prefer not to do that – and, more importantly, nor does Mrs X. So we quickly went and bought a new shower and my mate Michael faithfully promised to come and fit it. Good man. He duly arrived and asked where he could turn the water off. It is not the done thing, apparently, to try replacing an electric shower without turning the water off.

The weeks passed and the new replacement shower was propped up in the hall looking very forlorn and dry

First, find your stopcock. He looked under the sink, in the loft, in the cupboards, and under the bath. It must be outside. We were told to look for something like a wee, square manhole cover. It’s small – more a rathole than a manhole. We scoured the area around the house from the pavement to the back fence and… nothing.

We asked some nonplussed neighbours, a perplexed passing plumber, Scottish Water, and a man who is in a house similar to ours, but living three miles away. We got many suggestions, but nothing particularly helpful. No, the stopcock wasn’t under the big manhole-type cover over the sewer. It wasn’t up the chimney.

The weeks passed and the new replacement shower was propped up in the hall looking very forlorn and dry. Getting into the habit of taking baths again was a chore. Oh, you thought we hadn’t been… Yuck. But there’s so much more to having a lie-down wallow instead of a stand-up downpour. And you have to check there’s enough hot water left.

Bored of taking baths

Then, on Monday morning, the bin lorry was due. Out I trekked with the black general waste bin. A while later, Mrs X called and said I wouldn’t believe what she’d found. She said: “The rathole has reappeared.” What?

I’d come to the conclusion the missing stopcock had been accidentally concreted over years ago. How could it be back? She dragged me to the patio and there it was. The rathole had been under the general waste bin all the time. Why didn’t we think of that?

Michael, I have been too ashamed to tell you face-to-face how dumb I am. I know you read this column, even though you say you don’t. Can you come round and install the new shower when you have a chance? Thank you, sir. Mrs X says she will have cakes.

Yay, I shall be glad to have a shower again and not to have to take a bath. You know, a bath is a very spooky place to be. Last week I was there, completely alone, wallowing, and wondering where my stopcock had gone. I had scrubbed the bits that needed scrubbing, then I leaned back and… Do you know what happened?

Suddenly, I felt a tap on my shoulder.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

