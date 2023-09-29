Moreen Simpson: You need ears like a bat to hear all the good gossip in town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: You need ears like a bat to hear all the good gossip in town

An overheard conversation about flying mammals brought back some bad childhood memories.

A fear of winged nocturnal creatures could drive you batty
A fear of winged nocturnal creatures could drive you batty (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

Ye ken I highly prize my moniker as “the biggest gossip in toon”.

No juicy morsel of local news stays confidential with me for more than a few minties before I’ve passed it on. So being a reporter was obviously the perfect jobbie. But, to be a great goss, you have to have brilliant hearing in order to lug into ony fascinating conversations gan on aroon ye. As I did at the hairdresser’s the other day.

Go on, quines, haven’t you a’ done it? Yer sittin’ waitin’ for the dye on yer napper to take, and the wifie next to you is chattin’ awa’ to your stylist. In my case, the lovely Morna, who is such a wonderfully nosey quine hersellie, she brings oot the best in her customers.

But I fair got the heebie-jeebies when I started to listen to their claik. A wifie aboot the same age as me describing how she’d gone into her kitchen in Cults the other day to discover, floundering in her sink… a bat! Man, I near tiddled masellie at the very thought.

As well as dogs and rats, I’m petrified of those fearsome flying foxes which, close up, look the embodiment of evil. I know exactly why they spook me – again, back to Little Mo in Culter. We stayed halfway up Malcolm Road, which has hoosies on one side, gigantic trees on the other. If late getting home on the bussie from Aberdeen, we’d to walk up the road in almost pitch darkness, hand clutching hand, as the bats swooped on us, skimmin’ oor heids and arms with their horrible, slinky, dusky, flashin’ bodies. Sadly, mum couldn’t comfort her wee yin, because she was as afeart as me.

I ken it’s nae hairdresser etiquette to interrupt another client’s conversation, but I couldnae stop masellie. I declared how much I admired her guts

So, how could I resist luggin’ into this wifie aboot her wayward bat? After phoning her son, Robin, for advice, she threw kitchen towel into the sink, thinking it would be scared ootski. But it just got comfy on the paper. Beginning to panic, she sought her neighbour. Together, they lifted it and the towel on to the top of the nearby coal bunker, where it dried itsellie, then flapped aff, never to be seen again.

I ken it’s nae hairdresser etiquette to interrupt another client’s conversation, but I couldnae stop masellie. I declared how much I admired her guts, saying I’d just have scraiked and run. I wondered if she might have bats in her eaves, disaster scenario-ist that I am. She reckoned she might, as well as her son, who lived nearby.

She then regaled me with her other story that proves it makes life worthwhile being a nosey gossip. He’d recently also rescued a bat which seemed to have a broken wing, phoning the vet, who suggested he bring it to the surgery. In he goes with the craiter in an open box. Sez the vet: “You must be the bat man.” Sez her son: “No, I’m Robin.” Luuv it!

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

