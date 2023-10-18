Iain Maciver: Nobody has any sympathy for the common cold these days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iain Maciver: Nobody has any sympathy for the common cold these days

Post-Covid, even if you're suffering from a terrible but otherwise ordinary cold, nobody cares.

Cold and flu season seems to be upon us (Image: PeopleImages .com - Yuri A/Shutterstock)
By Iain Maciver

When you have an ordinary cold now, nobody cares.

Even if it is a heavy cold, with your eyes streaming, and you have a painful headache and thunderous sneezing that threatens to crack your already painful ribs, there is only one question. Have you got Covid?

Unless you confirm that you do, no one is bothered. Ach, you’ll be fine tomorrow. It’s just man-flu.

Grow a pair, they say. That’s just silly. I have already grown a pair of red, sore, watery eyes.

I’ve done my home test, left over from when I succumbed in 2021. I don’t have Covid, just an ordinary stinker of a common cold. I do get head colds badly, but I’ve not suffered like this for years.

Every four hours, I am still on the cold cure powders – “now with extra paracetamol”. With no expense spared, the heater is on all the time to ward off this chilly snap we are having just now.

A long time ago, I was volunteered to undergo tests to determine how we cope with a bout of sniffles, in a bid to help the nation defeat the common cold. That was a great 10 days in the top-secret testing facilities at Porton Down in Wiltshire. All the indignities us 20 airmen were put through – swabs in the nose and mouth, needles down south, and weird, smelly fruit for breakfast. This was the Chemical Defence Establishment run by the Ministry of Defence and its army of softly-spoken boffins.

The only drink allowed was orange squash and alcohol-free lager. That stuff tasted like something that had been passed by cats. Not that I know what that tastes like, but that was its well-deserved reputation. In our last week there, a professor with a memorable handlebar moustache told me the tests showed I had high immunity to the common cold and not to worry.

I caught a bad dose of the sniffles two days after I left there. It shows how much Prof Tache knew.

A familiar face at SNP conference

It showed how much the doubters knew when Nicola Sturgeon returned to the political stage at the SNP conference on Monday. They said she would not be welcomed back by the party. Warm words for her, and from her, for the current beleaguered leadership that made everything in Aberdeen seem hunky-dory. Ah, but is it? It is a tad early, with the recent history of turmoil and challenges ahead, to say that they are all lovey-dovey again.

The SNP were trounced in Rutherglen, an SNP MP has defected, and the polls are, well, horrible.

Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP conference (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)

The sight of a beaming ex-first minister eager for a smile back was always going to delight Humza Yousaf after a really rubbish time, with in-laws caught up in the Palestinian conflict. Well done for half-smiling before Nicola glided in to rekindle fondly-remembered cheers.

Their latest version of an independence strategy is not for everyone. Former SNP member Angus MacNeil MP is among those who have dissed it already. The coalition cannot please everyone, but does it please enough? There’s probably another SNP storm coming before long, but at least they will all have wandered off before the north-east says hello to the real storm, Babet, on Thursday.

Bayble’s first Rodeo

I must say hello to Rodeo, an adorable donkey who recently arrived on the island with his owner, archaeologist Carol Knott from Bayble. Determined to get a good, hard-working donkey with the right temperament to become an adopted Rudhach, she went to the south of France to find four-legged help for the croft in Point. She found a strong, quiet and determined Rodeo. They walked up through France, crossed the Channel and, in Kent, got a lift northward.

Trying to interview Carol on the pier a while later, I saw out of the corner of my eye that Rodeo was nibbling on my furry microphone

Despite the long journey, Rodeo was feeling spritely, if a little hungry, when I met them off the ferry. Trying to interview Carol on the pier a while later, I saw out of the corner of my eye that Rodeo was nibbling on my furry microphone. Carol smiled and asked if it was made of vegetables. No. Simply the finest simulated cat fur. That is why these microphones are often cruelly known as deadcats. Thankfully, Rodeo decided he would wait until he reached Bayble to get a snack.

Meanwhile, I am still off snacks, but I am feeling better. It was touch and go on Monday. It was only when I was presented with a steaming bowl of Mrs X’s lentil and carrot soup that the symptoms finally began to subside.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

