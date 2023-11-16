Catherine Deveney: Children in war zones are being failed – do we hate our enemies more than we love our kids?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Catherine Deveney: Children in war zones are being failed – do we hate our enemies more than we love our kids?

Four out of five children in Gaza suffer from depression, one in two have contemplated suicide, and three out of five self-harm.

A young Palestinian boy surrounded by rubble in the Gaza Strip. Image: Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
A young Palestinian boy surrounded by rubble in the Gaza Strip. Image: Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
By Catherine Deveney

Sometimes, images from war zones become such an unbearable sea of pain that individual faces are secondary to the sheer communal disaster of it all.

On Monday, World Children’s Day, there are two faces – one from Gaza and one from Israel – that I will pull from that ocean of anonymous suffering to remember the 468 million children worldwide who were caught in the crossfire of adult conflict last year. One represents hopelessness, the other the potential of the human spirit.

The first face is a child, a little boy with dark hair and big, liquid brown eyes, from which unshed tears are about to spill. He is in a Gaza hospital, where his family have been brought after another Israeli bombardment, and his expression transfixes the viewer because it hosts such a complex cocktail of emotions.

His eyes contain a fear so much bigger than his childish comprehension that it makes you want to reach into the television screen to protect him from that terrified bewilderment. Then, a voice asks: “Who did this?” “Israel!” He replies instantly. His face darkens with a defiance so adult, it is shocking. “I am not afraid,” he says, the tears finally spilling.

World Children’s Day highlights so many injustices to children – the global economic and political systems that allow them to starve, to be without shelter, to remain uneducated. But, this year, the plight of children in war zones demands special attention. Often, their situation is exacerbated by famine, sexual violence, or recruitment by armed forces. Help is often inconsistent and charity based: The Lancet this month drew attention to children being treated in an Israeli trauma centre staffed by volunteers.

Israeli police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 7. Image: AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

There have been so many devastating images from Israel and Gaza to haunt us. The grieving families. The doctor whose own family was brought into his hospital while the cameras rolled, who searched for, and found, his six-year-old son in the morgue. The row of helpless babies left to die after bombing cut off the hospital electricity supply fuelling their incubators.

But that defiant little boy in the Gaza hospital is one of the most depressing, because he has the potential to snuff out future peace. As he displayed so clearly, there is a point at which fear becomes fury. Today’s traumatised child is tomorrow’s rebellious adult.

These children become the incubators of tomorrow’s violence

In Gaza, children’s trauma has had serious mental health consequences, with UN figures suggesting that four out of five children there suffer from depression, one in two have contemplated suicide, and three out of five self-harm. These children become the incubators of tomorrow’s violence – and the fuel to those incubators is pumping freely.

“I fear for the future,” the late, renowned Palestinian psychiatrist Eyad El-Sarraj once said. In the first intifada, he recalled, children threw stones at occupying Israeli soldiers. Ten years later, they were suicide bombers.

In Gaza, children make up roughly 50% of the population. The median age there is just 19

When hope for the future is extinguished, psychiatrists warn, extremism flourishes. The children of both sides are currently suffering mental health consequences. “We’re witnessing a tsunami of anxiety symptoms among children,” says Zachi Grossman, chair of the Israeli Paediatric Association.

In Gaza, children make up roughly 50% of the population. The median age there is just 19. Hamas came to power in the 2006 elections, with 40% of the vote. There has been no election since.

Only a tiny minority of Gaza’s current population, therefore, ever voted for Hamas. Combine electoral voicelessness with the economic powerlessness of an unemployment rate running at 47%, and you create what psychologists fear: hopeless dispossession and anger.

What are adults doing to protect child victims?

Under the 1949 Geneva Convention, the targeting and killing of civilians is against international law. Yet, 70% of those killed so far in Gaza have been women and children.

On World Children’s Day, we have to ask what adults are doing to protect the child victims of adult conflict. Children have been abandoned to a cycle of violent despair in which no rule of law is secure; in which compromise is non-existent; in which politics has failed and diplomacy has failed and, most important of all, humanity has failed.

Yocheved Lifschitz, 85, speaks with the media after being released by Hamas in October. Image: Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Here is the hope. The second defining face of recent weeks is that of an elderly Israeli hostage. Usually, children represent the future; the elderly illustrate decline. This woman represents wisdom, not impotence. Freed by Hamas gunmen, she turned back to her captor. For a moment, their hands clasped. “Shalom,” she said. “Peace.”

Clearly, she knew that atrocity can never be vindicated or vanquished by greater atrocity. In that, she was joined by another grieving Israeli, David Zonsheine, who told an interviewer: “I’m full of rage. But rage is one thing and policy and plan are another.” Isn’t that what adults should be teaching their children: how to manage rage with dialogue and collaboration and compromise?

We have, all of us, choices in this. We can choose either to love our children more than we hate our enemies, or hate our enemies more than we love our children.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

