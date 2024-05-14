Scott Begbie: Why can’t Scottish Government see huge value of Men’s Sheds?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Why can’t Scottish Government see huge value of Men’s Sheds?

The thousands who use and enjoy Men's Sheds now face a bleak future of going back to what they had before: little or nothing.

The Stonehaven and District Men's shed group celebrating after signing a lease on the Pavillion in Stonehaven in 2019. The entire charity is now under threat. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The Stonehaven and District Men's shed group celebrating after signing a lease on the Pavillion in Stonehaven in 2019. The entire charity is now under threat. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
By Scott Begbie

I have often said that I can see the Stonehaven Men’s Shed in my future.

I imagine myself in my vintage years, popping down to the Green Hut at the beach to potter around doing useful things. Not making and repairing stuff like the lovely blokes do there, mind you.

Nah, I’m far too clumsy and handless for that. Me and some power tools? What could possibly go wrong? Cue a trip to A&E with some fingers in a hand towel.

Still, I could make the tea, tidy, up and crack some terrible dad jokes with references that only those of a certain age would get.

But that prospect – one that always has me smiling to myself – is now in danger of being snatched away… and not only from someone like me with a vague notion for years to come, but today, for 10,000 men in more than 200 Men’s Sheds across Scotland.

For some unfathomable reason, the Scottish Government has pulled all its funding for this most vital of charities. The Scottish Men’s Shed Association now faces being wound up within months.

And the thousands of men who use and enjoy Men’s Sheds face a bleak future of going back to what they had before: little or nothing.

Men’s Sheds offer benefits to individuals and communities as a whole

The Men’s Shed isn’t not merely a place for blokes of an age and with an interest to hang out, like some sort of Repair Shop club. It’s a vital tool for tackling the misery of loneliness and isolation in the older generation.

There are people out there who need the Men’s Shed as a place they can meet others, stay engaged with society, and keep their minds sharp and vital.

On top of that is the immense good the sheds do in communities they serve, working on myriad projects to make the places they live better for everyone, from improving public spaces to restoring and handing-on used bikes. They do good things – important things.

The Men’s Shed charity aims to tackle loneliness and isolation, bringing men together. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

If the Men’s Shed isn’t there, many of the men left behind face a real prospect of retreating into their homes, retreating into themselves, with nowhere to go, nothing to do, no sense of purpose of life. Imagine the toll that will take on their well-being and on their mental health.

Society is judged on how it treats its vulnerable – and our older generation deserve better than the prospect of living out their last years in aching loneliness.

The Men’s Shed offers a huge benefit to those who use it, and to society as a whole. It is more than worth every penny of the funding it needs from the Scottish Government to continue.

Will this lifeline really die before its 10th anniversary because pen-pushers don’t know where the sign-off goes?

Apparently there is confusion at Holyrood as to which area of government could support the charity – which is nonsense. Will this lifeline really die before its 10th anniversary because pen-pushers don’t know where the sign-off goes?

If First Minister John Swinney – who opened the first Men’s Shed in Westhill – wants to put his stamp on heading a compassionate, caring Scottish Government then he must act now. Step in, clear away the muddle and save our Men’s Sheds.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

More from Columnists

The Scottish parliament has 129 members; now, some are calling for that number to be reconsidered. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Here's why it's time for more MSPs at Holyrood
On Friday, Scotland's new first minister John Swinney chaired his inaugural cabinet meeting since taking up the role. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
David Knight: Getting everyday matters right is SNP's only route to independence
If you saw a teacher at Codona's on an in-service day... no you didn't. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Flying Pigs: In defence of school in-service days - and beer garden team-building
Moreen lived vicariously through her son and daughter-in-law during their recent holiday to New York City. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Am I the ever-present mother-in-law from hell?
Rochdale MP George Galloway recently ended a live radio interview after being challenged over comments he made about gay relationships. Image: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: George Galloway is not the authority on what is 'abnormal'
Former First Minister Alex Salmond, pictured here in 2007, the year the SNP came into power in Scotland, with dualling the A9 part of its manifesto. Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock
Campbell Gunn: A9 may finally get focus it deserves post-SNP's Central Belt saturation
John Swinney in Holyrood's main chamber after officially becoming the SNP's leader earlier this week. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Derek Tucker: If John Swinney navigates SNP away from self-destruction, he'll have earned his…
Gulls have always proved to be pests in certain parts of the north-east, but they seem to be spreading their wings. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson
Rebecca Buchan: North-east's glaring gull problem is only getting worse
A 'Trial the Isles' scheme could bring new residents to Uist. Image: Jose Arcos Aguilar/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Island trials of all kinds are trying local population's patience
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) celebrates with the newly elected Mayor of West Midlands, Richard Parker. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire
Scott Begbie: Next UK Government will prove Scotland should go its own way

Conversation