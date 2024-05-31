Catherine Deveney: Invest £2.5 billion national service money in a better future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Invest £2.5 billion national service money in a better future

Rishi Sunak says he would be happy for his two daughters to do national service. Well, more fool him.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak examines Jackal armoured vehicles during his visit to defence vehicle manufacturer Supacat in Exeter. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak examines Jackal armoured vehicles during his visit to defence vehicle manufacturer Supacat in Exeter. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
By Catherine Deveney

When even Nigel Farage says your plan is a joke, you know you are in trouble.

Mr Rule Britannia has rejected Rishi this-is-the-most-dangerous-period-of-recent-history Sunak’s plan to conscript 18-year-olds into the forces, or require them to do charitable community work for a year.

Farage’s opposition is part of a broad church that includes Admiral Alan West, former chief of the naval staff, who deemed the plan “bonkers”; General Richard Dannatt, former chief of the general staff, who said it was “electoral opportunism”; as well as most adults with even a passing knowledge of the average 18-year-old. Average in that their formative years were not spent at Eton, or examining the FTSE 100, or tied to nanny’s apron strings, learning how to polish their Clarks trackfinders.

In all the ridiculous Brexit debates we endured – during which the likes of Jacob Rees-Smogg, MP for the constituency of Victoriana, spoke as if Britain were still an empire in a universe somewhere other than his imagination – it was clear some people were clinging to lifebuoys clearly marked “the past”, while everyone else protested.

Sunak’s conscription plan is similarly divisive. While a few may say: “Damn good thing, what!” the rest of us know teenagers doing what adults tell them went out with Frank Sinatra. Teenagers are no longer that way.

The plan, according to Sunak, will give young people a “shared sense of purpose”. If that means having a chip on their shoulders the size of Everest, he may be right.

“This is a great country,” he proclaims, “but generations of young people have not had the opportunities they deserve and there are forces trying to divide our society in this increasingly uncertain world.” True. And which party has been in power for most of teenagers’ lives?

Sunak’s “clear plan” sounds scarily like the “cunning plans” of Blackadder, but less funny. National service, he claims, “secures our future”. Rishi, cut to the chase here. Just give them a job.

‘Do as I say, not as I do’ sounds like a cheap labour scheme

The scheme would apparently cost £2.5 billion. How many real apprenticeships, vocational courses and university places could that buy? How many opportunities to invest in young people’s talents and lay the foundations of long-term careers?

Home Secretary James Cleverly claims young people are in “a bubble”, which is a bit rich coming from a party that thinks it is anti-libertarian to ban young adults from smoking, but fine to force them into volunteering.

The biggest army of young people in this country is the one with little hope of further education or meaningful employment. What does he want them to do on a Saturday? Go serve the local “community” which offers them zero autonomy or opportunity?

Home Secretary James Cleverly said national service would get young people out of ‘their bubble’. Image: PA

There is nothing worse than the pomposity of tweedy middle-agers telling young people to do what they didn’t do themselves. Where’s Sunak’s history of military conscription? Or Cleverly’s community service? Or Smoggy’s stint “helping local fire, police and NHS services as well as charities tackling loneliness and supporting elderly isolated people in the local care home and hospital”. Check YouTube videos and you will see that teenage Rees-Mogg was too busy phoning his stockbroker.

“Don’t do as I do, do as I say,” my mum used to tell us, but at least she was kidding. (A bit.) Sunak’s “clear plan” sounds like yet another cheap labour scheme. And, like internships, you can bet it will be the kids with connections who get to do interesting community service that leads to a toe in society’s front door.

Sunak says he would be happy for his two daughters to do national service. Well, more fool him. Any teenager of mine would have to step over my dead body to get to the forces.

Forces are hotbeds of misogyny and bullying

The plan might be more understandable if the forces weren’t notorious hotbeds of misogyny and bullying. One study reported that female recruits regard mess and military accommodation as more dangerous than war zones. But, like many institutions – from the Post Office to the churches – the armed forces are self-protective in the face of accusations, turning on victims to avoid acknowledging that the accused exist in their ranks.

Studies in recent years – the latest just earlier this year – have highlighted cultural problems in the armed forces, including both macho bullying of young men and sexual abuse of young women.

Female recruits have told of their humiliation and dismissal when reporting incidents

We have read repeatedly of gang rape, sexual propositioning for promotion or advancement, and trophies to “bag” women in camps or ships. Female recruits have told of their humiliation and dismissal when reporting incidents.

So, what is Sunak thinking? That the current generation of teenagers, who have experienced record levels of sexual misconduct in secondary schools, whose teachers have had to attend training sessions to combat the Andrew Tate and incel movements, who are part of a generation that has experienced cyberbullying from an early age need… what? A stint in the army?

Oh, Nigel Farage, it’s a joke all right. Just not a funny one.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

More from Columnists

66.5% of people living in Scotland consider themselves to be Scottish only, in terms of nationality. Image: Lolostock - Apex Studios/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: We Scots are losing our religion but not our proud identity
Labour leader and prospective prime minister Sir Keir Starmer sips a cuppa on the campaign trail. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire
Euan McColm: Let July 4 be the 'give us peace' general election we sorely…
Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting has called for serious changes to the way the NHS operates. Image: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Forget national service pledge and focus on National Health Service promises
Will the West End of Aberdeen's great potential get a chance to bloom in the near future? Image: Rebecca Buchan
Rebecca Buchan: Extending Aberdeen regeneration plans into West End is a no-brainer
The Isle of Skye is expected to receive a million visitors this year alone. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Angus Peter Campbell: It feels like Skye will sink under weight of destructive overtourism
8
Child tormentors in the north-east have been in the news again as the curse of bullying in the nation’s schools still seems to go unchecked, writes David Knight.
David Knight: Why we can't let Aberdeen's school bullying be swept under the carpet
Somehow Moreen didn't catch typhoid, despite coming into close contact with corned beef regularly. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Terror of Aberdeen's typhoid outbreak is still vivid 60 years on
Richard Gadd stars in the controversial TV drama he wrote, Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix
Catherine Deveney: Baby Reindeer's ethical tightrope caused Netflix to slip big time
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently caused outrage after mentioning Scottish nationalism in a speech about security threats to the UK. Image: Complexli/Shutterstock
John Ferry: Scottish independence backers aren't extremists - but breaking up UK would be…
Victims and campaigners in London, after the publication of the infected blood inquiry report on Monday. Image: Jeff Moore/PA Wire
Eleanor Bradford: Blood and Post Office inquiry apologies don't mean much as long as…

Conversation