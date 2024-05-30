Scott Begbie: We Scots are losing our religion but not our proud identity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: We Scots are losing our religion but not our proud identity

More and more of us in this country are taking pride in who we are and what we do.

66.5% of people living in Scotland consider themselves to be Scottish only, in terms of nationality. Image: Lolostock - Apex Studios/Shutterstock
66.5% of people living in Scotland consider themselves to be Scottish only, in terms of nationality. Image: Lolostock - Apex Studios/Shutterstock
By Scott Begbie

You’ve got to love a good census when it throws up some startling figures showing how our nation has changed.

No, not the fact that, for the first time in history, the majority of people in Scotland said they had no religion – although, I for one welcome all the new arrivals to the deity-free lifestyle of secularism.

However, there is something far more interesting in the newly-released Scottish census for 2022 – something that speaks volumes about our national identity.

These days, the vast majority of people in our fair land identify themselves as Scottish only – 66.5%, up from 62.4% 10 years ago. That said, the proportion of people who see themselves as British only has also gone up, from 8.4% to 13.9%, while those who said they were Scottish and British collapsed down to 8.2%.

So, what do we make of this number soup of nationality? After all, searching for meaning in statistics is not unlike reading the runes in chicken entrails – you will always see what you want.

But I see this as a bold and positive step forward for Scotland. More and more of us are taking pride in who we are and what we do.

The Scottish cringe used to be a real and damaging thing. The lingering sense of embarrassment at any overt Scottishness, usually driven by the belief that whatever we do is inferior to anything English.

That is well and truly on the way out, as we discover and build on a belief and faith in ourselves, largely driven by the Scottish cultural renaissance we have seen in the past few decades – starting from when we reconvened the Scottish parliament after a couple of hundred years of absence.

Our sense of self is also bound up in that political sphere – the febrile and torrid one we are enduring at the moment, both at Holyrood and Westminster.

Support for independence still hovers around 50%

There is glee among unionists at the woes of the SNP just now, with cackling about how the polls predict they will get a drubbing in the Westminster election. But that’s missing the bigger picture.

The cause for independence transcends just one political party’s fortunes. Despite the SNP faltering slightly, public support for Scotland going its own way still hovers around the 50% mark. That’s more than two million people who want to run their own country and carve their own destiny.

Sure, the SNP will lose seats on July 4. Political gravity and all that.

Many believe Sir Keir Starmer will be the next prime minister of the UK. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

But, trust me, if we have five years of Sir Keir Starmer, people north of the border will soon see nothing changes no matter who is elected to Westminster.

Scotland will still be short-changed and treated with contempt – and we will see the dial move towards support for independence.

So, back to that thing about faith. I do have faith… that the next census will see even more people saying they are Scottish – because we will finally have shaken off the shackles of Westminster.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

