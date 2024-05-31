Mike Edwards: Where Inverness Caley Thistle trains is irrelevant, so bring on Kelty move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike Edwards: Where Inverness Caley Thistle trains is irrelevant, so bring on Kelty move

To get out of this league and back into the running for a tilt at the big time requires radical plans.

The proposal to move Inverness Caley Thistle's training sessions to Fife has not been popular with fans. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
By Mike Edwards

Almost exactly two years ago, upon learning that Inverness Caledonian Thistle (ICT) FC was looking for new directors, I emailed the club with my CV, offering my services.

In my head, I prepared for a meeting at the Caledonian Stadium, at which I would make my pitch as an Inverness boy, a lifelong fan, a communications expert, and an investor. I would offer them around Â£475,000 in cash as a long-term, interest-free loan, to do with as they saw fit. I did not receive a reply.

Now, I see the club, in deep crisis, is looking for investment. I bought holiday homes in the Highlands with that cash instead, and the rent makes me money instead of ICT. I fear that my injection would be welcomed today, as – clearly – would a communications expert, while the thorny issue of the Kelty move trundles into a public relations disaster.

Having scratched the itch of wanting to be a sports reporter early in my career, a working knowledge of football was actually a huge benefit to me as a news reporter. I would occasionally be despatched hither and thither to work on sports stories, other than those related to the groin strains and the merits or otherwise of the 5-3-2 formation.

You should have seen the look on many football managersâ€™ faces when I turned up to meet them in the three-piece suit theyâ€™d seen me wearing on the TV news the night before while outside the High Court.

One of my regular missions was to interview then Kilmarnock manager Jim Jefferies at the clubâ€™s training facilities, which belonged to the University of Glasgow and were situated in the north of the city. Once weâ€™d got the dreary business of his injury-depleted squad and the formation and system heâ€™d deploy on Saturday out of the way, we got chatting.

He was amiable enough, but I wouldnâ€™t have wanted him on my team in a pub quiz. When I asked him why Kilmarnock didnâ€™t train in Kilmarnock, he said that the bulk of his players lived in Bearsden and Milngavie and, even though Rugby Park was only half an hour down the M77, it was easier for everyone, himself included, to train in Glasgow.

I was perplexed. I always thought provincial Scottish football clubs had to be part and parcel of their local communities. He dismissed that notion as old-fashioned in the modern game, and informed me that Stranraer Athletic and Dumfries-based Queen of the South did the same for reasons of expediency. Which dribbles me neatly round the cones to the ICT imbroglio.

We will only get back up if we attract players from the Central Belt

Judging by what I have seen on social and mainstream media, my voice is all but a lone one. We as a club are struggling financially; we have been relegated from Scottish footballâ€™s second tier to the third after a season which could politely be described as challenging.

To get out of this league and back into the running for a tilt at the big time has seen the board announce radical plans. They want investment, the manager is taking a pay cut (and I should think so too), and they want to do a Stranraer by training more than 100 miles from home.

I would not have chosen Kelty, but that is a contretemps for another communications consultant on another day. The best players in Scotland live in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, so I would have picked Stirling or Falkirk, allowing them to train there every day and be home for afternoon tea.

ICT manager Duncan Ferguson has been dealing with some stress recently. Image: SNS

We will only get back up if we attract players who do not have to leave their homes and families in the Central Belt to live in Inverness and travel the ghastly A9 repeatedly to see their loved ones. That is a bridge too far for too many.

“But Ross County manage it!” is a cri de coeur I have heard many times this week. Yes, they do, but they have a multimillionaire owner who can pay the wages that ensure geography doesnâ€™t matter to players.

I find it hard to understand why anyone wouldnâ€™t want to live in my hometown and play for its club, but we are all different.

I want ICT to play in the Premier League; where it trains is irrelevant.

Mike Edwards OBE was the face of the evening news on STV for more than 25 years and is a published author, a charity trustee and a serving Army Reservist

