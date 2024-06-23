David Knight: North Sea oil and gas is most relied on ‘obsolete’ industry in history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: North Sea oil and gas is most relied on ‘obsolete’ industry in history

Politicians have been quick to portray the once beloved oil and gas industry as villainous, even though we still need it to function.

Aberdeen's Union Street in 2007, when the city was famously known as Europe's oil capital. Image: DC Thomson
By David Knight

A multitude of people have asked me on a regular basis over the past three decades: “Was it oil?”

Anyone in earshot might be mistaken for thinking they were asking about a crossword clue. But, no – they were probing for clues about why my life path led me to Aberdeen all those years ago.

“Was it a job in oil?” they asked, but in a way which sounded as though they knew the answer in advance.

My reply always took them by surprise. “Er, no… Actually, I was offered a job with The P&J,” I would reply.

Mild shock on their faces mirrored my old careers advisor at school after I informed him I dreamed of a career in journalism. I was bucking the trend, as everyone in my class was on a production line heading towards apprenticeships in local car factories.

In journalism, I found my home – at the cutting edge of digging out gems in everyday human life, as opposed to drilling for black gold.

I sometimes thought oil was a more lucrative option, but not when I see the devastation caused by the cold wind of change, driven by the industry downturn, which is now marking its 10th anniversary.

I know a man who started off in food processing, but swapped gravy for oil as the energy industry took off in the north-east. The rest of his working life was far away from Aberdeen, based in the world’s most exotic places for an oil major, while maintaining family roots here for his eventual return.

The energy industry provided him with incredible opportunities and a wonderful lifestyle. Not so wonderful for younger generations drawn to oil when the boom times drained away and the coffers emptied.

A job in oil was always the natural assumption for those who asked what brought me here more than 30 years ago. After all, virtually everyone around here was involved in the industry in some way or another – either employed directly or through supply and service industries.

And then there were legions of independent firms whose prosperity depended on oil: butchers, bakers and candlestick makers. Rich pickings for property owners, too, from converting houses into flats or for multi-occupancy.

More or less everyone had a vested interest in the energy industry retaining plenty of puff – to stay healthy for as long as possible in order to keep the cash rolling. All our livelihoods were clinging to it.

I gulped at house prices and cost of living. “It’s oil,” everyone said with a shrug. If you’ve got it, flaunt it.

Saturday-night clubbers in the wee hours on a bustling Belmont Street during 2006. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

So, I lost count of the glittery industry events I attended where money was no object. A celebration of the finest achievements of our world-leading industry in the north-east, with a sprinkling of ostentatious behaviour to impress friends and rivals – and why not?

I remember an old boss driving up and down Union Street when I first arrived to show it off – when it was still special; I think Burberry was there.

I wondered if the grand old street’s shocking neglect and decline was a metaphor for the downturn, but I suspect a disunion caused by the rot in retail set in before then.

When the energy bubble burst, house-for-sale signs littered streets like corpses on a battlefield. People living on the financial edge with big mortgages, cars and holidays went under quickly.

There is still life in the old dog

There was always a certain ambivalence towards the industry by governments. Quick to plunder its riches through taxes, but slow to offer support.

Quick to write it off as a dirty sector with obsolete fields in a race towards net-zero climate targets, but suddenly realising oil and gas were still vital, as energy transition had to be adjusted to realistic levels.

Look at how oil and gas has shot to the top of the Scottish political agenda in the general election

There is still life in the old dog. Look at how it has shot to the top of the Scottish political agenda in the general election; Tories and Labour at each extreme over new production licences, while the SNP backtracks into the middle ground. A sort of “in between” policy over new production, as Kate Forbes put it, but could be more accurately described as a “sixes and sevens” muddle.

I sometimes wonder if strangers to Aberdeen notice any visible signs of its legacy as Europe’s “energy capital” and powerhouse of the UK economy for so many years. Apart from the touching Piper Alpha memorial in Hazlehead Park, the energy exhibitions in the Maritime Museum and the handful of wind turbines just off the coast, that is.

Nuart street art festival always attracts a crowd, no matter the weather. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Only the other day, Nuart festival, which uses prominent Aberdeen buildings as blank canvases for striking artwork, was praised for drawing worldwide attention.

It would be lovely to see a new series of permanent Nuart offshore industry scenes, depicted on major buildings at key entry points to the city – a lasting legacy to make us proud. A celebration in oils, as it were.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

