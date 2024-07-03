Campbell Gunn: Treat UK general election polls and predictions with care north of the border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Campbell Gunn: Treat UK general election polls and predictions with care north of the border

This is a UK general election and, nominally at least, a vote on how the government at Westminster, not Holyrood, has performed.

Labour might be predicted to be top dog in England soon, but the situation isn't so clear-cut in Scotland. Image: Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Labour might be predicted to be top dog in England soon, but the situation isn't so clear-cut in Scotland. Image: Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
By Campbell Gunn

Thursday is general election day. And, for the first time in many years, everyone knows who is going to win.

The polls are unanimous: Labour will win by a landslide.

However, that is a UK-wide view, because in England, for the majority of seats, it’s a straight fight between Labour and the Conservatives. And, again, for the majority of constituencies, there will be only one winner in that contest.

That is not the case in Scotland. Here, for the majority of seats, the choice is between Labour and the SNP, with the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats only relevant in a handful of locations. And that is why UK polls and predictions must be treated with care north of the border.

But, of course, the UK-wide upsurge in support for Labour will affect Scotland, where the UK parties can claim that, as there can be only one prime minister tomorrow – either Keir Starmer or Rishi Sunak – the SNP is an irrelevance. That will inevitably polarise the vote, and help Labour.

But we have to remember that, while the SNP is not as popular as it was a few years ago, it is nowhere near the levels of unpopularity of the Conservatives in the rest of the United Kingdom. And the polls which have concentrated on Scotland reflect this.

While in the UK the average of polls puts Labour on 40% (double the Conservatives’ projected vote of 20%), in Scotland the gap is much closer. One poll has Labour on 35%, to the SNP’s 29%, while another has the figure 35-31. One even has the SNP slightly ahead.

This is a Westminster election, where first-past-the-post is the winner, unlike the proportional – and much fairer – system at Holyrood. So, even a marginal win in the popular vote, most likely for Labour, will mean a disproportionate number of seats won. And that’s where the real uncertainty about predicting Thursday’s outcome comes in.

A low turnout is said to help both the Conservatives and the SNP, whose voters are believed to be more committed and more likely to turn out to vote. The intervention of Reform UK, while the party is unlikely to come even close to winning any seats in Scotland, could hit the Conservative vote. This may well allow the SNP to take one or two marginal Tory seats, which it might otherwise have failed to win.

A damage-limitation exercise for the SNP

Most pundits expect Labour to sweep up the majority of constituencies in the Central Belt, with predictions that all the Glasgow seats, currently held by the Nationalists, could revert to Labour, along with most in neighbouring Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, and Dunbartonshire. That, however, leaves aside the popularity of individual MPs in certain seats, and there is the possibility that the SNP could hold on in constituencies where the sitting member is long established and well-liked.

One recent seat prediction, based on an average of the polls, suggested that Labour could win 34 seats to the SNP’s 17. But of those seats, most given to Labour in that scenario, around 20 were marginal, and a swing of just a couple of points could easily close the gap.

First Minister John Swinney and his party will be far more concerned with the next Holyrood election than Thursday’s UK general election. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

For the SNP, the general election is a damage-limitation exercise. Currently, it has 43 MPs. If it can hold onto over 20, the party will consider it a success. After all, this is a UK general election and, nominally at least, a vote on how the government at Westminster, not Holyrood, has performed.

Indeed, no matter how badly the SNP do on Thursday, that will have little impact on what will happen in the Holyrood election in two years’ time. As some in the SNP have already pointed out, in 2010 the party won just six seats at Westminster, yet, a year later, won an overall majority of the seats at Holyrood.

Predicting the outcome of elections can be an uncertain business.

Campbell Gunn is a retired political editor who served as special adviser to two first ministers of Scotland, and a Munro compleatist

More from Columnists

Such a ton of work and time goes into putting on annual galas, agricultural shows, cattle shows and fun days that it is a big shock to many people when they have to pull the plug.
Iain Maciver: Loss of north gala days risks loss of community spirit - let's…
Scott Begbie is urging councillors to reach a compromise with local businesses when deciding on Aberdeen's bus gates. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT graphics Date; 01/07/2024
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen councillors need to use their common sense and compromise over bus…
2
The general election vote count underway at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
David Knight: If only we could vote for the Honesty Party on Thursday
2
St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen, as it was in October 1982, around the time of the 1980s oil crash. Image: AJL/DC Thomson
Len Ironside: Story of 1980s oil downturn is a blueprint for north-east's future success…
Having a window into Scotland’s remotest communities is eye-opening for mainlanders. Image: Aastels/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Unique duality of Scotland's islands must be protected
As polling day approaches, it isn't just Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak you should be paying attention to. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Euan McColm: One party leader has impressed during the general election campaign
Will Belmont Street see busy nights like this one in October 2006 again? Image: DC Thomson
Colin Farquhar: We could be about to see another seismic change for Aberdeen
2
Staying overnight in a Scottish city shouldn't cost the earth. Image: Dragon Images/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: High hotel prices across Scotland are doing country a disservice
8
A 2019 performance of John McGrath's 1973 play, The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil
Angus Peter Campbell: 50 years on from The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black,…
Health Secretary Neil Gray sits next to First Minster John Swinney during First Minister's Questions at Holyrood. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: SNP needs to face reality of NHS Scotland and stop pointing fingers

Conversation