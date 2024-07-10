Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen is the obvious choice for Keir Starmer’s GB Energy HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen is the obvious choice for Keir Starmer’s GB Energy HQ

Our new PM can't forget about what could be lost in the north if he doesn't pay Aberdeen and its workforce attention.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Scottish Labour MPs outside 10 Downing Street. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Scottish Labour MPs outside 10 Downing Street. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
By Rebecca Buchan

As I crossed the X on my ballot paper last week, I knew in my gut, whatever my vote, it was unlikely to change the outcome of the general election.

With polls predicting a landslide win for Labour, I was certain I would wake up on Friday morning with a new prime minister.

I was headed down to London for the weekend on Thursday evening, and was quite excited to soak up the buzz of it all. It made me think of the last time Labour walked out the door at 10 Downing Street.

I was 24 the day Gordon Brown and his family packed up to leave, and a fresh-faced David Cameron ended Labour’s 13-year reign.

I had been living in the Big Smoke for a year while I undertook my journalism postgrad, and volunteered every spare hour at The Independent on Sunday. It was my first, and only, year living away from the Granite City, since I opted to study close to home for my undergrad.

People had warned me about the cost of living in the capital, and I had braced myself for having very little disposable income. But I quickly learned that I was so used to eye-watering Aberdeen prices, London’s didn’t really faze me.

The north-east economy being intrinsically linked to the price of Brent was something we had long become accustomed to back then. Business rates, in particular, were calculated based on the assumption that spending was high – which, to be fair, it was. Aberdeen residents were all loaded, don’t you know?

And for firms to be able to pay their bills, this led to overly inflated prices for things like houses, hotel rooms and, more simplistically, a pint or glass of wine.

But, all in all, the economy was good. Before 2014, unemployment was at 2% in Aberdeen.

This was all well and good while the price of oil was high. And, as we were largely shielded from the 2008 economic downturn, it very much felt like we lived in a bubble.

I remember vividly the Malmaison hotel promoting its Sunday brunch. The set-price offering was the same no matter which branch you visited across the country – except in Aberdeen, where customers had to pay a £5 premium.

But, shortly after the Conservatives took the reins at Westminster, our bubble burst. Aberdeen’s time under a Tory government was mostly about surviving rather than thriving.

It has been more than a decade of austerity. Shop closures, energy firms downsizing and some moving out of the North Sea, taking with them their payroll of thousands.

In recent years, retailers in Aberdeen have struggled like never before. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Property prices have plummeted, university numbers have dropped, and the city has started to feel a bit empty. Unemployment is now higher in Aberdeen than the national Scottish average, and it is one of only two cities in the UK to have fewer jobs today than in 2010.

While it once felt like this was a city forever destined to reap the benefits of black gold, the past highs have only made the fall greater.

But with the tides of change at Westminster, so the fortunes of the Granite City could change, too.

Granite City is the logical home for GB Energy

The formation of Opportunity North East in 2015 was the start of the region acknowledging that we should be less reliant on one industry. It was founded by oil and gas mogul Sir Ian Wood to highlight the amazing expertise the area has, and to ensure they were not lost with the decline.

In the same vein, it was heartening to see the future of the UK North Sea being central to Prime Minister Keir Starmer‘s first few days in power.

His pledge to save jobs at Grangemouth is an encouraging sign that Scotland is at the forefront of his mind, even as he settles into his new role. But he can’t forget about what could be lost further north if he doesn’t pay Aberdeen and its workforce the same courtesy.

An estimated one in five jobs in Aberdeen is linked to the offshore energy industry
An estimated one in five jobs in Aberdeen is linked to the offshore energy industry. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The skills the north-east has amassed across the energy sector cannot be ignored when Starmer sets about creating GB Energy.

The PM has repeatedly refused to confirm where his promised publicly-owned energy firm will be stationed, other than committing to it being in Scotland. And it would be foolish of him to ignore the benefits of basing it in Aberdeen.

The city has been rebuffed in the past, with freeport status controversially rejected in 2023.

While Sir Keir promises change as he gets started on a new era, many in the Granite City will be watching with interest. And his handling of GB Energy will no doubt be on local voters’ minds next time they visit the ballot box.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express

