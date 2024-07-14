David Knight: SNP could rebuild its reputation like Labour did – but time is running out fast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: SNP could rebuild its reputation like Labour did – but time is running out fast

The SNP needs fresh ideas and leadership, but the party can turn things around if it wants to.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with First Minister John Swinney in Edinburgh recently. Image: Scott Heppell/PA Wire
Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with First Minister John Swinney in Edinburgh recently. Image: Scott Heppell/PA Wire
By David Knight

When Sir Keir Starmer called round to Bute House to say hello, John Swinney must have felt like he’d invited the big bad wolf for tea.

The triumphant new prime minister, who was sitting opposite and smiling back at Swinney, was trying hard not to show he was licking his lips. After all, Swinney was clearly the next dish on the menu for Starmer, as he brought Labour to the boil north of the border.

Winning the general election emasculated Swinney’s political base, but was merely phase one of Labour’s project. Starmer has been quite clear about phase two: evicting Swinney and the SNP from their Holyrood power base at the next Scottish parliamentary elections in 2026.

By the time the summer break is over and the SNP has recovered slightly from its bad case of political concussion, it will have just over 17 months left to turn the tide around after what even impartial observers regard as 17 years of undistinguished domestic service laced with incompetence, scandal and divisive self-serving party ambitions.

A tall order while limping along as a wounded minority Scottish Government, with Labour making the most of its momentum to aim for invincibility in the devolved corners of the UK, too.

I suppose Swinney was smiling through gritted teeth during an uncomfortable tea-for-two at Bute House. No longer could his party portray a visiting PM as the oppressive enemy at the door – as it did so successfully with the Tories – when many people in Scotland welcomed Starmer as some kind of liberating hero.

Hence an apparent new “entente cordiale” between Westminster and Holyrood – a big relief for many, after the toxic, all-out political warfare of the past two decades. But it will undoubtedly sit heavy with Swinney.

He might look and sound like everyone’s favourite friendly headmaster, but the first minister has been at the very heart of the failed SNP strategy during this period, as former right-hand man to Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.

He was pugnacious again during the general election campaign, as he stuck to the ridiculous “de facto” referendum policy, which was clearly way out of step with public mood, and beyond realms of simple common sense.

Renewed attempts to put Westminster to the sword by such contorted means now look faintly preposterous in the current climate. Like the Black Knight in Monty Python, who fought King Arthur to protect a flimsy plank crossing a stream, which will have to serve, for these purposes, as a metaphor for recent independence strategy.

Unfortunately, King Arthur chopped off both the knight’s arms and legs. But he claimed a draw while his head and torso writhed on the ground, challenging Arthur to fight on – dismissing his wounds as “but a scratch”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar now has his sights firmly set on power at Holyrood. Image: PA

Given the extremes of Labour and Tory success and failure since 2019, it was not surprising to hear one SNP voice claiming the party could bounce back, too. But it has to reclaim its credibility, like Starmer has done with his reinvention of “public service first, party second” Labour.

This might take another decade to rebuild, with fresh ideas and leadership after many years of failing to deliver, but it’s not entirely impossible.

I mistakenly thought they were signalling this as Humza Yousaf replaced Sturgeon. But they just carried on in Sturgeon-attack mode.

Admittedly, she also spoke humbly on one occasion about unifying Scotland and listening to the public (after the referendum defeat), but forgot about it after five minutes.

Can Holyrood put things right in the Highlands and Grampian?

The voices of the north and north-east certainly made themselves heard during the general election. Prevarication over new oil and gas licences, insulting delays on A9 and A96 upgrades and controversial fishing policy – to name but a few local issues – intensified public dissatisfaction locally with the ruling party in Scotland.

There appears to be little room for manoeuvre for a damaged Holyrood government to put things right in the Highlands and Grampian; time was frittered away on grandiose ideological policies which pushed local people down the pecking order.

Starmer is in the driving seat, and will waste no time in enhancing a new feel-good factor in key Scottish areas such as these with whatever incentives are within his powers to undermine the SNP further before 2026.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman, right, with her election agent, Councillor Miranda Radley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman, right, held onto her seat in the recent election. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It might easily have been worse for the SNP; the party could have been down to seven MPs. Stephen Flynn and Kirsty Blackman clung on in Aberdeen South and North, but this disguised the reality of a dire situation.

Labour and Tory supporters split the vote against Flynn, which was collectively 50% more than his share; Labour closed the gap between itself and Blackman by a stunning 90%. Tactical voting in these two seats could become a factor when 2026 comes around.

Swinney might dream of having Starmer for lunch – rather than tea – but it could be a very long wait.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

More from Columnists

Moreen was won over by the new PM in 1997 on a visit to Westminster. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Will Sir Keir charm me as effectively as Tony Blair did?
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in Edinburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Euan McColm: Labour must make amends for neglect of the north to win at…
Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Scottish Labour MPs outside 10 Downing Street. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen is the obvious choice for Keir Starmer's GB Energy HQ
There has been outrage in relation to a recent CalMac FOI request. Image: 13threephotography/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: CalMac's astonishingly absentee board has to go
Friday was the final day for Aberdeenshire's beloved school crossing patrols
Scott Begbie: Loss of Aberdeenshire lollipop men and women is dangerous and heartbreaking
Organisers of the Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen's bus gates have been calling for the council to listen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
David Knight: Bus gate farce suggests Aberdeen residents need protection from their own council
Sir Ed Davey of the Lib Dems goes surfing as one of several campaign stunts. Image: PA.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Surfing, selfies, sandwiches and the weirdest moments of election 2024
The long-awaited decision on the future of Aberdeen's bus gates has been delayed again. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen bus gate vote delay unacceptable - but at least council is…
Labour might be predicted to be top dog in England soon, but the situation isn't so clear-cut in Scotland. Image: Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Campbell Gunn: Treat UK general election polls and predictions with care north of the…
Such a ton of work and time goes into putting on annual galas, agricultural shows, cattle shows and fun days that it is a big shock to many people when they have to pull the plug.
Iain Maciver: Loss of north gala days risks loss of community spirit - let's…

Conversation