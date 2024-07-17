John Ferry: Are we about to see the return of Cool Britannia?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Ferry: Are we about to see the return of Cool Britannia?

Could another Labour Party landslide prompt a culture boom like Tony Blair's win in 1997 did?

Keir and Victoria Starmer make their way into 10 Downing Street. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock
By John Ferry

Labour’s PR team knew exactly what they were doing when they choreographed Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria entering 10 Downing Street earlier this month.

The supporters lining each side of the street waving little Union flags (though, this time, in a nod to devolution, supplemented with Saltires and the Welsh flag), the time spent shaking hands and embracing folk before the speech, and the walk through the big black door were all clearly staged as a replay of Tony and Cherie Blair in 1997.

The induced nostalgia was meant to remind us of that new beginning. It largely worked.

I was 20 years old when Blair became prime minister, and a student at St Andrews University who had just voted in his first general election. My local MP there was the Liberal Democrat Menzies Campbell, whom I greatly admired, so I voted to keep him in place. But I was happy with a nationwide result ushering in a New Labour government after so many years of Conservative rule.

Blair coming to power was a breath of fresh air, and part of a cultural moment that came to be known as “Cool Britannia”. With the Cold War ended, liberal democracy triumphant, and Western economies recovering from the recession that had marked the early part of the decade, a sense of optimism had returned.

In art and music, as well as economically, Britain was back. The Britpop era defined by Oasis and Blur had peaked and was about to mature into the post-Britpop period of bands like Travis and Snow Patrol. Trainspotting had not long left the cinemas and was on its way to cult status, and Geri Halliwell was sporting a Union Jack dress at the Brit Awards.

Today, with another Labour government newly in power after so many years of Conservative rule, could we be on the verge of a new awakening of British energy and creativity – Cool Britannia: The Return? There are several reasons why the answer is probably no.

Let’s start with the economics. Public sector debt as a percentage of GDP was less than 40% in 1997. Today, it’s around 100%. Even with inflation and the government deficit back under control, Chancellor Rachel Reeves simply does not have the fiscal room Gordon Brown had.

The New Labour government of the 1990s quickly and massively increased spending on the NHS, with the result that, for example, working conditions and wages for junior doctors and nurses significantly improved. Today’s government does not have the capacity to engineer that sort of dramatic change in any of our public services.

Young people in the 1990s could look to the future and see themselves owning a house and having a better standard of living than their parents. The fundamentals of today’s economy do not support that optimism.

Tony and Cherie Blair after Labour’s landslide election victory in 1997. Image: Sanders/Crump/Holt/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Also, the UK economy of almost 30 years ago benefitted from being part of the EU single market. Starmer’s government has been handed an economy still adjusting to the creation of trade barriers between the UK and its closest and most important trading partner. Those barriers are set to be a continuous drag on UK economic performance.

And culture? Not long after becoming PM, Blair famously held a party at Downing Street for the cream of Britain’s creative talent. Attendees included Oasis’s Noel Gallagher, who was photographed sipping champagne while chatting to the new PM. (Gallagher has since vacillated between defending and lamenting his attendance.)

Potential for better times ahead

I can’t see there being a repeat. Firstly, because today’s music and art in our more atomised society seems more diffuse, and, secondly, because this 2020s Labour government doesn’t have that plugged-into-the-culture vibe the 1990s one did.

We forget how relatively youthful Tony Blair, who became PM at the age of 43, was. He could just about get away with associating himself with edgy artists in a way that seems unimaginable for the older and greyer Starmer.

That said, there are at least some definite similarities between today and the late-1990s.

First Minister John Swinney’s party took a significant hit in the recent general election. Image: PA

The SNP sits on the fringes at Westminster again, and separatist politics is on the wane. John Swinney, having led the SNP from 2000 to 2004 during a particularly low period for his party, seems set to repeat that performance.

On the economy, there is the potential for better times ahead. Relations between the UK and the EU are already improving, though how that plays out in real-world economic terms is yet to be seen. The UK stock market is on the up after a period in the doldrums.

Keir and Victoria Starmer’s walk down Downing Street to their new home might not signify Cool Britannia 2, but it does signal a change. If the PM and his chancellor can get the economy moving again then perhaps some new form of cultural reawakening will follow – even if it doesn’t involve champagne with Dua Lipa.

John Ferry is a regular commentator on Scottish politics and economics, a contributor to think tank These Islands, and finance spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats

