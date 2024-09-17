Scott Begbie: How can 14 people transform Calgary’s fortunes but 45 councillors can’t do the same for Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: How can 14 people transform Calgary’s fortunes but 45 councillors can’t do the same for Aberdeen?

How would things be, if instead of working as bear pit of political argument and at times sheer party pettiness, we had councillors working together for the common weal, writes Scott Begbie.

By Scott Begbie

It’s funny how a wee trip down memory lane can remind you of how you came to reach opinions that have lasted a lifetime.

I had one of those nostalgia/confirmation jaunts just last week when I returned to Calgary for the first time since I was a reporter at City Hall there, 35 years ago.

There I was in a bustling busy city that had grown exponentially since I was plying my trade reporting on municipal politics.

New skyscrapers now loomed over the old sandstone City Hall building at the heart of the shiny local government complex.

There was a magnificent, massive modern public library for the Calgarians to enjoy that wasn’t there before. A lovely boardwalk ran along the side of the Bow River.

The City Hall building in Calgary. Image: Shutterstock

It was busy and lively and clearly prosperous – although like every other North American major city did not have its troubles to seek with the visible and omnipresent problem of homelessness and addiction.

Calgary has come a long way in the past three and a bit decades since I lived there and the driving force behind that will have been its city council.

Which brings me back to validating firmly held beliefs. You see, Calgary does all this with one mayor and 14 – count ’em Jim, 14 – councillors. Not 45 like Aberdeen – 14. Not 70 like Aberdeenshire – 14.

And an absolute absence of party politics.

‘No tribalism. No point scoring’

While I was standing looking into the Calgary council chamber last week, I looked up to the wee booth in the press gallery where I got my induction 35 years into how it worked from a grizzled veteran reporter. She laughed when I asked if the seats were arranged on party lines.

“Party politics? In a council? How would that work?”

How indeed.

In Calgary you don’t stand behind a rosette and a manifesto. You stand on your name,  your achievements, your talent and your unbending will to do the best for your ward and for your city.

No tribalism. No slavish following of party dictat. No point scoring.

You are there to do your best for the only folk you answer to. The people.

Now compare and contrast with what we have in every local council in Scotland – up to and including Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

‘Streamlined, efficient and effective’

How would things be, if instead of working as bear pit of political argument and at times sheer party pettiness, we had councillors working together for the common weal. Folk who find ways around the inevitable disagreements on policy without the pall of partisanship and dead hand of dogma.

Isn’t it time we had a clear-eyed look at how we organise ourselves in our local councils in this country?

Couldn’t we at least stop and ask if this is the best way of doing things and whether we can imagine a better way, one that is streamlined, efficient and effective?

We don’t have to imagine when we can see it for ourselves in places like Calgary.

