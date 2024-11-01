Moreen Simpson: Oldies left oot in the cauld as Labour forgets all aboot us in budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Oldies left oot in the cauld as Labour forgets all aboot us in budget

The basic minimum wage is now something like £20,000, which is a lot better than it used to be. By comparison, the basic state pension is still only £13,000. How outrageous is that?

Labour's first budget did nothing to lend support to pensioners, writes Moreen Simpson.
By Moreen Simpson

There was me, ready to watch Rachel Reeves’ Budget speech ‘live’, clinging on to the hope she might re-install the fuel payments to pensioners when I discovered a letter at my door.

Basically, it was saying there’s ‘nae chunce’ for winter payments; you’re oot scoot.

Then on she comes to the lectern, exactly like my al’ heid-mistress at the High School, Miss McNab. Strict, sensible. Cold. Surveying the assembled sitters. Too many teachers in those days to me: “MorEEn!” ( hate that pronunciation ) “You’re a distraction to the rest of the class.”  And I was. So I sat up straight.

Of course, it’s brilliant having the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer. Fit’s taken so long? And she delivered well.

Excellent that she takes money from those who’ve too much and hopefully claws back from the richest. Superb that the minimum wage has been increased. We need these folks who are willing to work any hours.

However, maths is maths. That means the basic minimum wage is now something like £20,000, which is a lot better than it used to be. By comparison, the basic state pension is still only £13,000. How outrageous is that?

British pensioners are among the poorest in Europe.

I’ve retired friends in Norway getting £25,000 a year. So it looks as if our brave new government will do very little to help the ones who used to be the precious ‘working’ people full-time for our country.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

