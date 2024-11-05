Scott Begbie: What’s the point in city wardens if it’s only police who can take action over street drinkers and drug takers in Aberdeen city centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: What’s the point in city wardens if it’s only police who can take action over street drinkers and drug takers in Aberdeen city centre?

'Action begins with trying to help these poor souls out of their chaotic lives. Street-drinking, public drug-taking and the odd bit of light brawling is no way for anyone to exist.'

City wardens and Scott Begbie
What's the point of city wardens if they are not doing the bit that involves making the city centre safe and welcoming?
By Scott Begbie

Remember those old westerns where folk are in a tight spot but hear the sound of a bugle and know that, finally, the 7th cavalry is coming over the hill to save the day?

I felt like that last week when I surveyed the posse of street drinkers necking their tinnies and puffing on the wacky baccy sitting outside Markies on a weekday lunchtime, larging it up oblivious to the folk, including pensioners and school kids, body swerving them.

I was in mid “in the name of ….” tutting mode when a trio of Aberdeen’s finest hove into view in the shape of no fewer than three city wardens walking past the Hieronymus Bosch painting made flesh.

I could almost hear the trumpet sound of hope but the scene didn’t play out the way it did in those old films. At least, I don’t remember John Wayne just glancing over then riding on and ignoring what was unfolding in front of them.

Now, I must confess at this point I went full Karen.

City centre drinking is a police matter

Muttering “nah, not having that” I dashed after the bold three amigos, caught their attention and politely asked if they had noticed the booze-swilling, drug-taking escapades playing out on one of the prime bits of real estate in the heart of Aberdeen.

“Yes, but there’s nothing we can do… it’s a police matter,” they said almost in unison.

Clearly not their first rodeo at having ne-er-do-wells pointed out to them.

When I asked if they didn’t think it was worth reporting to the police then, I was informed: “Well, it’s no different from us doing it than you doing it.”

Police on patrol in Aberdeen City Centre to see how they tackle anti-social behaviour like street drinkers.
Police on patrol in Aberdeen City Centre to see how they tackle anti-social behaviour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I think my jaw dropped.

But I was offered one crumb of reassurance.

“They are being watched on CCTV all the time.”

Who knew your jaw could drop that far?

‘It’s ok they’re being watched on CCTV’

I walked away with a fair degree of bewilderment – mostly around what’s the point of city wardens if they are not doing the bit that involves making the city centre safe and welcoming?

Or anyone else in authority doing something for that matter?

I know I’m not the only person who is seeing – and alarmed by – an increase in such behaviour in the heart of Aberdeen and wondering what’s causing it to get seemingly worse (answers on a postcard if you know).

And I’m certainly not the only concerned citizen wondering why no one with the power to put things right is actually, well, putting things right? Just that little thing of seeing the problem, acting on it and not citing other agencies as having jurisdiction.

We need broad shoulders here, not sloping ones.

That action begins with trying to help these poor souls out of their chaotic lives.

Street-drinking, public drug-taking and the odd bit of light brawling is no way for anyone to exist.

And it ends with something we all want to see – giving our streets back to the decent people of Aberdeen.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

Conversation