Scott Begbie: What’s the point in city wardens if it’s only police who can take action over street drinkers and drug takers in Aberdeen city centre?

Remember those old westerns where folk are in a tight spot but hear the sound of a bugle and know that, finally, the 7th cavalry is coming over the hill to save the day?

I felt like that last week when I surveyed the posse of street drinkers necking their tinnies and puffing on the wacky baccy sitting outside Markies on a weekday lunchtime, larging it up oblivious to the folk, including pensioners and school kids, body swerving them.

I was in mid “in the name of ….” tutting mode when a trio of Aberdeen’s finest hove into view in the shape of no fewer than three city wardens walking past the Hieronymus Bosch painting made flesh.

I could almost hear the trumpet sound of hope but the scene didn’t play out the way it did in those old films. At least, I don’t remember John Wayne just glancing over then riding on and ignoring what was unfolding in front of them.

Now, I must confess at this point I went full Karen.

City centre drinking is a police matter

Muttering “nah, not having that” I dashed after the bold three amigos, caught their attention and politely asked if they had noticed the booze-swilling, drug-taking escapades playing out on one of the prime bits of real estate in the heart of Aberdeen.

“Yes, but there’s nothing we can do… it’s a police matter,” they said almost in unison.

Clearly not their first rodeo at having ne-er-do-wells pointed out to them.

When I asked if they didn’t think it was worth reporting to the police then, I was informed: “Well, it’s no different from us doing it than you doing it.”

I think my jaw dropped.

But I was offered one crumb of reassurance.

“They are being watched on CCTV all the time.”

Who knew your jaw could drop that far?

‘It’s ok they’re being watched on CCTV’

I walked away with a fair degree of bewilderment – mostly around what’s the point of city wardens if they are not doing the bit that involves making the city centre safe and welcoming?

Or anyone else in authority doing something for that matter?

I know I’m not the only person who is seeing – and alarmed by – an increase in such behaviour in the heart of Aberdeen and wondering what’s causing it to get seemingly worse (answers on a postcard if you know).

And I’m certainly not the only concerned citizen wondering why no one with the power to put things right is actually, well, putting things right? Just that little thing of seeing the problem, acting on it and not citing other agencies as having jurisdiction.

We need broad shoulders here, not sloping ones.

That action begins with trying to help these poor souls out of their chaotic lives.

Street-drinking, public drug-taking and the odd bit of light brawling is no way for anyone to exist.

And it ends with something we all want to see – giving our streets back to the decent people of Aberdeen.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired