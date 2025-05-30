Euan McColm: Why Sturgeon’s National Care vision failed – and why we still need it

It was supposed to be Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy, a great achievement that would cement her reputation as a politician of action and compassion.

A National Care Service for Scotland was to transform the way in which the vulnerable are looked after and alleviate pressure on the NHS.

On the face of it, then, a great and timely idea. With an ever-growing elderly population, the health service is stretched to breaking point and so the former First Minister’s proposal looked like a very important step towards a solution.

Unfortunately, as was so often the case with ideas presented during the Sturgeon era of government, the National Care Service plan had not been fully thought through. It was proposed that MSPs vote in favour of it despite there being no detail of the costs involved nor any substantial blueprint for operation.

Backing Sturgeon’s NCS plan demanded a Field Of Dreams level of faith. If you support it, it will come.

In the end, entirely legitimate criticism of the lack of a workable plan for a National Care Service from unions and opposition politicians led to the Scottish Government scrapping the idea.

That mess illustrated perfectly the problem that exists when it comes to government policy on health care. Ministers understand, perfectly well, the need – and the strong public desire – for the very best care to be made available to the sick and vulnerable. But they also fear discussing the astronomical cost of delivering services to a standard we expect.

The consequence of this contradiction is that while politicians continue to talk a good game on health and personal care, the necessary reform has not taken place and funding remains too low.

When care services crumble, the NHS feels it

Across Scotland, cuts to care services have added pressure to the NHS. All things are connected: a strong care service inevitably alleviates pressure on GP surgeries and hospitals. So, when someone is denied support at home, they inevitably turn back to the NHS.

A controversial “recovery plan”, announced by the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership in February, was driven by a lack of investment. Managers, required to find £17million of “savings” (that sickly contemporary euphemism for cuts), proposed recovery through the dramatic reduction of services.

A number of social care services across the region will be axed or subject to swingeing cuts. Those who will pay the price include people in need of care at home, disabled people who need assistance with transport, and those with learning difficulties.

There has been a fierce and righteous backlash against these plans from residents across Aberdeenshire. Few people won’t know somebody or somebody who knows somebody – who stands to be disadvantaged by these cuts.

On the subjects of health and social care, politicians like to talk in bold primary colours. More than 20 years ago, Henry McLeish’s Labour-Liberal Democrat Scottish Executive introduced a policy of free universal personal care not because it made financial or clinical sense (means-testing ensured those who could not afford such care were already provided with it) but because it was an appealing, easy to communicate policy; it was retail politics disguised as compassion.

So, too, was the SNP’s decision to extend to universalise the provision of free prescriptions. Before the nationalists rolled out their policy, half of all people qualified for free prescriptions while 80 per cent of all prescriptions were free.

The SNP has spent hundreds of millions of pounds giving paracetamol and preparation H to the richest in society then sold it as an act of radical compassion.

Local social care services are not a luxury

Those most in need of the compassion of the state are, surely, the very people who’ll suffer from the cuts about to be implemented across Aberdeenshire.

Local social care services are not a luxury. They are a lifeline for both those who require them and their carers, those great unsung heroes whose devotion sustains the quality of their loved ones’ lives while easing pressure on the NHS.

Two contributions at a meeting at Aberdeenshire Council’s Woodhill House HQ to discuss the cuts show the collision between the need to provide a viable service and the primacy of the bottom line.

‘Leap of faith’

Councillor Ross Cassie said agreeing to the cuts would mean taking a “leap of faith”. This, he added was “perhaps a risk too far when we are dealing with people’s lives”.

Finance boss Mary Beattie countered that, with “significant savings to make”, the partnership did not have the luxury of time.

Nicola Sturgeon’s proposed National Care Service was a good idea in need of a plan. Cuts to vital services across Aberdeenshire and elsewhere in the country suggest now would be an excellent time for MSPs to return to the idea – and for them to make it work.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers