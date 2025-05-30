Moreen Simpson: From childhood days at Pittodrie to parade day, fit a weekend to be an Aberdonian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: From childhood days at Pittodrie to parade day, fit a weekend to be an Aberdonian

From memories o’ Pittodrie wi’ ma dad tae watchin’ ma grandson lift a replica cup, it felt like the Dons brought generations thegither.

Moreen Simpson opinion piece
Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen Scottish Cup Final
By Moreen Simpson

Canna believe it’s about 70 years since my dad – a lifelong Dons supporter – sometimes took me to Pittodrie.

I’ve no memory of the matches. I wonder if Little Mo actually saw onything ava, surrounded by towering adults. We went again when I was a teenager and fair scunnert by the sight of mannies wie their backs to me tiddling against a fence.

On to my student days when, to mark AFC being in a Scottish Cup semi-final, I covered masellie with beautiful red-and-white rosettes made by mum, a replica cup on my back courtesy of dad. However, while I was rattlin’ ma tin at the Torcher, young footballs fans stripped me of the lot, including the cup. Dad was fumin’.

A family tradition continues

Spookily appropriately, the Gothenberg triumph happened on my quine’s sixth birthday; spooky because the Dons would go on to shape her adult life. As a teenager she and her friends joined a club attached to a bar, when going to matches home and away became hub of her social life. Sure enough, she fell for one of the gadgies who was a regular on the bus and the rest is their happy family history. A girl and boy on, almost inevitably their 11-year-old loon is as football mad as his mum and dad.

Whenever he comes to my hoose, he’s straight oot the back door, into the garden, to practise his penalties, free kicks and dribbling. He’s bravely bounced back from some of the heart-breaking games he’s been to recently, so when the cup final started on Saturday, all I could think of was him there in the stand.

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov makes a save in the penalty shoot-out. Image: SNS.

When it looked like Celtic would keep their one-goal lead, I could imagine his bonnie, increasingly disappointed face. Then the dramatic turnaround. When Mitov saved that last penalty, someone a pucklie gardens from me let off a triumphant rocket as I and my peer hairtie leapt with joy for the wee man.

Minties later, a text pinged through from my quine with the most wonderful pic of him revelling in the triumph. And guess fit? He was holding a replica silver cup on his head. The years rolled back and I could almost see my dad looking at the photie ower my shoulder, beaming for his great-grandson holding the cup. My quine texted: “He says it’s the best day of his life. His heart was beating out of his chest during the penalties!” Yes, I had a weepie to masellie.

That feeling must have been exactly the same for all Dons supporters at the game or watching elsewhere; the ecstasy of winning and dear memories of beloved fans no longer with us.

Aberdeen. Scottish Cup Final Bus Parade.
Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final bus parade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Silver Mile turned crimson

As for the mass turn-out at the parade the next day, in all my 77 years there’s never been such an astounding show of people and pride in the city. The 100,000-plus crowds dwarfed even the turn-out for the Gothenberg heroes. I half-thought about going with the family, but reckoned I was just too al’. Regretted it when I saw a lovely, affa happy mannie being interviewed on the telly aged 85. Mind you, I did have a impromptu celebration.

During my morning walk, on the other side of the road I passed a huge bus queue of red-bedecked adults and kids heading for the parade. I gave them a cheery thumbs-up and shouted: “Enjoy.” Next thing, they broke into a rousing chorus of The Northern Lights. I was fair chuffed. And, yup, there was tear in my eye yet again. Fit a weekend to be an Aberdonian!

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970.

