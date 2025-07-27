David Knight: My brand new brown bin is great – but collection communication is infuriating

It would be terrible bad manners of me not to thank Aberdeen City Council for my brand new shiny rubbish bin.

It’s a lovely chocolate brown colour with excellent wheels and topped with an open grill just under its bonnet to let the air in – and allow pongs to escape, I presume.

My “240L” bin size was a definite upgrade; like a new car with higher spec.

This was important because my old brown bin looked like an environmental disaster waiting to happen.

Something nasty was oozing from underneath and created a constant stream of putrid-smelling liquid.

Resembling a puddle of something creepily awful in which Ellie and Joel might have found themselves stuck up to their ankles in post-apocalyptic thriller The Last of Us.

Our broken-down old bin must have been a quarter of a century old and endured a hard life.

Adorned with large stickers of pink flamingos attached by my wife to make it look less bin-like and more sparkly bedroom cupboard.

Time took its toll – the flamingos looked faded and weary; aching to fly away somewhere.

Life as a refuse bin – a punishing existence

However, the real killer was that years of punishment – of being spun into the air behind a bin lorry and smashed unceremoniously back on the ground on a regular basis – probably caused two large cracks at the base.

Now it was heaving, filled to the brim with grass and twigs from the garden topped with a variety of food waste.

And it was boiling hot outside; an explosive mix.

A stomach-churning mountain of composting garden matter and rotting food was melting and draining out of the cracks (the existence of which we had been blissfully unaware until now).

It might have made a great study case in a science lesson or a Monty Don masterclass in composting.

In the meantime, a shadowy figure appeared at twilight every evening to face this bubbling Curse of the Swamp Creature armed with a hose and Zoflora spray (that was me).

So there you have it, but it didn’t need to be like this.

I timed my garden grass cutting to perfection so that it could be collected by council binmen the following morning – the designated date in their official online householders’ calendar.

Except they didn’t turn up.

So it looked like being a month between garden/food collections.

Search for answers can be a ‘soul-destroying wilderness’

This does happen from time to time and we always try to be reasonable about it, but the really infuriating thing is that it appears you can’t speak to a real person at the council over bins when you need to.

Like everyone else these days you are pushed into a soul-destroying wilderness online.

On one occasion after logging into my personal council “account” I ended up in a dismal backwater where I could ask about missed collections.

The bright and breezy digital reply was, in effect, “Don’t worry, we’ll pick it up next time”.

It was kind of missing the point: I’d rather ask a real person why it’s happening and what’s been done about it?

Otherwise, how do things ever improve?

There was a bright side to all this, though: I was mightily impressed at how quick and efficient the council was in replacing my bin with a new one.

With some trepidation I entered the Twilight Zone in my council account again.

A few online prompts and clicks, and my order was confirmed.

I would receive a new brown bin within five days of a specified date, but I didn’t hold out much hope.

A couple of mornings later I trudged down to check the creature from the black lagoon, but found myself blinking in amazement.

My beautiful new shiny bin was waiting to make my acquaintance and the other thing had been removed from the scene.

All done well within the deadline and with minimum fuss by super-efficient council operatives I never even saw.

Bin collection can still be erratic

I thank the council from the bottom of my heart (I never thought I would ever bring myself to write these words), but credit where credit is due.

I’ll refrain from asking why they can deliver an empty new bin so swiftly, but not stick to their collection dates.

Something else is brewing in the bins now and it’s not mine.

We have the P&J to thank for finally uncovering why collections are so erratic lately across the city with many bins left overflowing.

The council apologised publicly for “short-term operational problems” at its Tullos incinerator impacting on kerbside collections.

The company which runs the plant for all the north-east councils is threatening to pull out.

There’s no smoke without fire – even in a super-green processing plant; surely the paying public has a right to receive a fuller explanation?

Meanwhile, I am enjoying my new bin: especially as I see fresher flamingos have flown in as replacements.