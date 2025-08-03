Free beach parking a welcome surprise – should Aberdeen city centre follow suit?

I’m deeply grateful to a reader who sent me his thoughts about my column in a proper letter, which he entrusted to Royal Mail to deliver via the P&J.

Before you say anything, I can tell you that you’re wrong – he actually liked it.

Well, one column in particular about helpless people who felt persecuted by the authorities.

I felt honoured that he had gone to such trouble to let me know how much he appreciated my tuppence-worth.

Creative types, even lowly ones like me, yearn to be loved.

Thank-you letter put a spring in my step

This confidence booster put a spring in my step as I popped a thank-you letter in the post to him.

On the way back home, I made a detour to the beach shops in Aberdeen.

I was still feeling so confident, that on the spur of the moment, I flagged down a passing car driven by a complete stranger and ordered him to stop.

There was a good reason for my seemingly odd behaviour.

He was driving a convertible with the top down and accelerated down a service road to join the general traffic; nothing particularly unusual about that.

The only problem was that he was blissfully unaware that his passenger door was wide open; I mean fully open at a complete right-angle to the car.

Driver couldn’t thank me enough

He stopped, I obligingly closed the door for him; he couldn’t thank me enough.

The driver was an older gentleman like me.

As he bade farewell his voice faded away, but I’m sure he shouted that he couldn’t find his glasses.

I almost jotted it all down to send off to Specsavers – as a possible new scenario for one of their funny yet serious “Should’ve gone to Specsavers” adverts.

I held up my hand and shouted “Stop”, just like a policeman.

It was very empowering.

It would probably have been more shocking if it was actually a policeman ordering someone to stop.

Minding my own business when the police drove by

Shocking because it just wouldn’t happen these days as we don’t see them around much.

Unless it’s something big like Tall Ships or guarding Trump.

I don’t know about you, but I seemed to notice a lot of unusual police traffic heading between Aberdeen and the general direction of Balmedie.

For example, I was minding my own business with a cup of coffee in Newburgh north of Aberdeen one lunchtime when two large police vans went past very slowly.

Turning into a narrow lane which again led to Trump’s golf resort at Balmedie.

On the sides of the vans were emblazoned the words “Rope Access Unit”; what on earth was that? It’s good to know where our money is going.

Anyway, back at the Beach Boulevard car park I found it quite liberating after stepping in like a Good Samaritan to prevent a potential unpleasant accident.

Free parking something to be thankful for at Aberdeen Beach

Above our heads was a sign proclaiming, “Welcome to Beach Boulevard – free parking for four hours”.

That was quite liberating, too.

Quite a generous amount of free parking compared to similar retail sites in Aberdeen or other places where charges kick in immediately; around the city centre, for example.

A coffee break, a bit of shopping and suddenly you are £5 down in parking charges in no time.

It’s enough to put people off or think hard about shopping around for cheaper options and shopping destinations.

Should Union Street become a special ‘shopping village’?

On that very subject, a retail expert has been brought in to try to drag Union Street off its death bed by filling some of the ghostly empty units with new businesses.

Let’s face it, we all want it to shine again as a must-see retail attraction.

He made an interesting comparison with the Rosemount shopping district close to the city centre and in particular its thriving community of independent traders.

The general theme was, wouldn’t it be nice to turn stretches of Union Street into a mini-Rosemount of small businesses?

It would, but how do you sweeten the pill with business rates and overcome commercial anxiety fanned by general uncertainty created over the city’s bus-gate disaster?

One of those Rosemount traders told the P&J that it was a special “shopping village” with a character all of its own – why move anywhere else?

Parking charges in Rosemount make it accessible

Rosemount has something else going for it.

Something very attractive to people like me who spend a lot of time frequenting its fish supper and Chinese takeaways when you simply want to stop close by, pop in and depart quickly.

Or maybe linger in other shops for half an hour or so.

Yes, there are yellow lines painted everywhere in Rosemount like never-ending elongated banana skins.

But parking in side streets can cost under £1 for 30 minutes.

Perhaps the real key to this puzzle is that its pulling power is underpinned with it being cheaper to park and more easily accessible than Union Street.