Eleanor Bradford: Shirley-Anne Somerville, please be bold in your new role for the sake of our kids

As MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville takes up her new post as Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, columnist Eleanor Bradford addresses her in an open letter.
Dear Shirley-Anne,
Congratulations on your appointment as Education Minister. We met many years ago when I had recently adopted two children.
Youngsters who have been in care do much worse than their peers at school but I was determined to give them a better future. After all, the Scottish Government had my back. Education was a priority and it was going to tackle the attainment gap.
Well, several years later, my eldest is just one year away from leaving school with nothing.
