Tuesday, May 25th 2021 Show Links
CommentOpinion / Columnists / Eleanor Bradford

Eleanor Bradford: Shirley-Anne Somerville, please be bold in your new role for the sake of our kids

By Eleanor Bradford
May 25, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: May 25, 2021, 5:10 pm
© Kim Cessford / DCT MediaShirley-Anne Somerville previously served as Cabinet Secretary for Social Security and Older People from 2018 to 2021
Shirley-Anne Somerville previously served as Cabinet Secretary for Social Security and Older People from 2018 to 2021

As MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville takes up her new post as Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, columnist Eleanor Bradford addresses her in an open letter.

Dear Shirley-Anne,

Eleanor Bradford

Congratulations on your appointment as Education Minister. We met many years ago when I had recently adopted two children.

Youngsters who have been in care do much worse than their peers at school but I was determined to give them a better future. After all, the Scottish Government had my back. Education was a priority and it was going to tackle the attainment gap.

Well, several years later, my eldest is just one year away from leaving school with nothing.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register