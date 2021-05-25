Eleanor Bradford: Shirley-Anne Somerville, please be bold in your new role for the sake of our kids

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville takes up her new post as Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, columnist Eleanor Bradford addresses her in an open letter.

Dear Shirley-Anne,

Congratulations on your appointment as Education Minister. We met many years ago when I had recently adopted two children.

Youngsters who have been in care do much worse than their peers at school but I was determined to give them a better future. After all, the Scottish Government had my back. Education was a priority and it was going to tackle the attainment gap.

Well, several years later, my eldest is just one year away from leaving school with nothing.