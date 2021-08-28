Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Opinion / Columnists / The Flying Pigs

The Flying Pigs: Vision and action needed to give us dark, foreboding Union Terrace Gardens of our youth

By The Flying Pigs
August 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Union Terrace Gardens is undergoing a revamp. Is it too much to ask for the Union Street Gardens of our youth?
The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs.

Tim Bee, the conscientious objector

Dear Sir,

I must agree wholeheartedly with your recent correspondent who pointed out the pointless profligacy of the plan to build an adventure playground in Union Terrace Gardens.

Yet again, Aberdeen City Council have managed to shoot themselves in both feet as efficiently as someone using an AK47 as a shoehorn.

I know I speak for everyone when I say we want the dark, foreboding, dangerous Union Terrace Gardens of our youth, complete with discarded special brew tins and the faint smell of wee.

The exact way in which the Gardens should be redeveloped has been the most polarising issue for Aberdonians since the question of whether Thains or Aitkens make the best butteries; but I think we can all agree that no one wants to see a park in the middle of town which is attractive and accessible to young families and in easy reach of shops and restaurants. It’s madness. I know I speak for everyone when I say we want the dark, foreboding, dangerous Union Terrace Gardens of our youth, complete with discarded special brew tins and the faint smell of wee.

The Union Street of 1981 where the likes of Watt and Grant stood proud.

People like me, Aberdonian born and bred, who love this city, can’t be persuaded to come into town. I myself haven’t been to the city centre for 15 years. That has everything to do with this incompetent administration’s perverse obsession with ‘redevelopment’ and nothing to do with the fact that I now live in Houston.

What we need are Vision and Action. So come on Aberdeen City Council, have a vision and do action. Specifically what that might involve is definitely your problem, and will, of course, be wrong, but why not start by encouraging the return of the kind of big names that are synonymous with Union Street? I’m talking about the likes of Woolworths, C&As and Watt and Grant. I just want it to be 1981 again. Is that really too much to ask?

View from the Midden, rural affairs with Jock Alexander

It his been an esculent wik in the village. Ab’dy here his beenn fascinated tae see folk in the big metropolises, like Huntly and Insch,  struggling wi’ the kind o’ supply issues fit are standard fan ye bide at the back o’ beyond.

Last wik Nando’s hid tae shut 50 branches across the country due tae a chicken shortage.  According tae the heid mannie o’ the British Poultry Cooncil, the struggle to get hold o’ chicken is due to Brexit and the problems o’ retaining workers efter we left the EU. Or, if ye only see the BBC news, “Labour issues” fit maks it sound like it’s a’ Kier Starmer’s fault.

But that is jist the tip o’ the iceberg o’ current food issues.

McDonald’s ran oot of milkshakes – said to have the consistency o’ weet concrete.

In the same wik, McDonald’s ran oot of milkshakes. I hiv nivver hid a McDonalds milkshake masel but I am telt it is a remarkable liquid, fit, at low temperatures, his the consistency o’ weet concrete. Meaning that onyb’dy trying tae sook it through a stra, ends up looking like Edvard Munch’s The Scream; or, if yer nae intae fin-de-siècle Expressionism, Celine Dion.

And then there wiz disturbing news fae Manchester, far pork scratchings linked tae salmonella poisoning caused a product recall.  Fa wid hiv thocht there could be ony potential health risks associated wi’ consuming an aminal cried a ‘scratching’? Usually consumed in pubs, on the basis that ye’d hiv tae be blootered tae think they’re a good idea, local pig-magnate Skittery Wullie swears by them, whereas I swear if I inadvertently hiv een. As my aul granny used tae say; ‘niver eat nithin hairier than yer ain top lip’. And coming fae her, ‘at wis fairly saying something.

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit who goes in hard early doors

That’s all she writ. The Dons’ European dream is over for another season, after they got humped 3-1 at Pittodrie by FK Carrier Bag. Old Kenny was there, hoping for magic under the flashlights. But instead of a night I’ll always  remember, it was an evening I’ll never forget.

Apparently Lewis Ferguson pulled one back from the penalty spot, but I never seen it as by then me and Dunter Duncan was in the Bobbin.

The Dandies started well, but the Azerbajis nicked an early goal, then got a second as a gift from the linesman, before a third what we gave away cheap and it was “Good night, Viennetta”. Apparently Lewis Ferguson pulled one back from the penalty spot, but I never seen it as by then me and Dunter Duncan was in the Bobbin.

In the bar we was downing our sorrows discussing the new manager. Dunter says to me, he says “What do you think Kenny? Glass half empty?” And it was, so I says ‘thanks very much, I’ll have another pint’.

@FlyingPigNews

