Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Extend evidence of vaccine to all venues

By Contributors
September 2, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2021, 12:11 pm
Post Thumbnail

Sir, – For once I agree with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the introduction of vaccination passports for nightclubs and large gatherings of people in Scotland – but it should be extended to all licensed premises.

This would make the entertainment and licensed trade business so much safer for people and would encourage the remaining 450,000 younger people in Scotland to get their jabs and make the whole of Scotland a safer place against the dreaded ever- increasing Covid-19 virus.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Tiny majority all we need in indyref

Sir, – It would seem to me the unionist camp is demonstrating a degree of confusion, maybe even panic. William Morgan (Letters, September 1) accuses me of not understanding the difference between a poll and a vote – believe me, I do. He then says the SNP and presumably the Greens and independence supporters from the other parties, of which there are quite a few, want to use a lower threshold for an independence referendum than the one they use for agreeing their own internal constitutional changes. Well, of course because that is the convention. Public referenda have been based on thresholds agreed by parliaments, internal party vote thresholds are agreed by members. Easy really. As to Richard Marsh’s point (also Letters, September 1) that “massive constitutional change requires massive electoral support” may I gently remind him that the biggest constitutional change imposed on Scotland in recent times – namely Brexit – was won on a UK-wide vote by a tiny margin of 52% to 48%? If a simple majority was good enough to drag Scotland out of the EU against its will then it will be more than adequate for achieving independence.

Dick Winchester, Old Rayne, Aberdeenshire

Fossil fuels must stay in ground

Sir, – Scottish Water is warning of extremely low levels in reservoirs, saying that some parts of Scotland are experiencing their second driest summer in 160 years. And this week OGUK is promoting the continued extraction and burning of fossil fuels for the benefit of investors, employees and contractors. This situation cannot continue. Burning fossil fuels is the most important driver of ever-worsening climate
change and while Holyrood and Westminster stress the seriousness of the climate
crisis, it seems that we will be extracting oil and gas from the North Sea until it is dry. There is much talk of a managed transition to sustainable energy but precious little action. What is needed is a national conversation led by the Scottish and UK governments and involving the energy industries, unions, scientists, economists and activists. The key question to ask in this conversation would be: “What kind of world do
we want to pass on to our children in, say, 20 years time?” There would be many voices in this conversation but everyone deserves to be heard. Perhaps we should invite our children as well?

Jeff Rogers, Waters of Feugh, Banchory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]